top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
global justice
government
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$61.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Community Orchard Planting in Santa Cruz on Site of Famous Pear Orchard
Thu Jan 26 2017
Community Orchard Planting in Santa Cruz on Site of Famous Pear Orchard
Thu Jan 26 2017
Volunteers to Break Ground on New Community Orchard in Santa Cruz
Community Orchard Planting in Santa Cruz on Site of Famous Pear Orchard
Over the past several years, Santa Cruz Fruit Tree Project has been working with the City of Santa Cruz to develop the city's first community orchard. Riverside Community Orchard was launched in early 2015 when more than fifty volunteers came out to plant twelve dwarf apple, pear, and citrus trees along a fence line at Riverside Gardens Park.

On Saturday, February 4, the group will break ground on a major expansion of the orchard, planting upwards of twenty more trees across the street, in an open area adjacent to the skate park and ball courts of Mike Fox Park, by the San Lorenzo River levee. The orchard will be tended by volunteers as a fruit-bearing public resource, and will play host to a variety of educational workshops. Interestingly, much of this neighborhood was once the site of a famous pear orchard, in the flood plain of the pre-levee river, from the late 19th century up to the 1940s.

Read More | imc_calendar.gif Saturday, February 4: Community Orchard Planting Extravaganz
feed Latest features from all sections of the site:
01/26/17 Volunteers to Break Ground on New Community Orchard in Santa Cruz Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Santa Cruz Indymedia01/25/17 Encampment Offers Safe and Dignified Space City of Oakland Unable to Provide Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing, and Public Services | East Bay | Government & Elections01/22/17 Women's Marches Across US and Worldwide Represent Largest Demonstrations in Recent Memory Front Page | Racial Justice | LGBTI / Queer | Womyn | Central Valley | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | North Coast | California | U.S. | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz Indymedia01/16/17 120 Hours of Direct Action Across the Bay Area to Reclaim King's Legacy & Reject Trump Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Labor & Workers | San Francisco | East Bay | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights01/14/17 State's Proposal Shrugs Off Voters' Approval of Ban on Oil Waste Injection Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | California | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia01/14/17 Fruitvale Community Further Marginalized in Politicization of Ghost Ship Fire Racial Justice | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Arts + Action | East Bay01/14/17 Lead Poisoning in Oakland's Fruitvale District Is Worse Than Flint Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Health, Housing, and Public Services | East Bay01/02/17 National Day of Action to Free Mumia Abu-Jamal After New U.S. Supreme Court Ruling Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | East Bay | U.S. | International12/25/16 Christmastime Protest Attempts to Cross Checkpoint Between Bethlehem and Jerusalem Front Page | International | Palestine12/20/16 Santa Cruz County Ranked Second for Agricultural Pesticide Illnesses in 2014 Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia12/19/16 Civil Rights Groups Sue Caltrans to Stop Illegal Raids Against California’s Homeless Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Health, Housing, and Public Services | San Francisco | East Bay | California | Government & Elections
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing, and Public Services
Publish Your News
Add an Event
browse articles article browse photos photo
browse videos video browse audio audio
Local Newswire
Global | Breaking
Volunteers to Break Ground on New Community Orchard in Santa Cruz Santa Cruz Fruit Tree Project (1 comment) Thursday Jan 26th 4:37 PM
Israel is no Democracy: A letter to Jimmy Panetta Sheila Carrillo (1 comment) Tuesday Jan 24th 9:32 PM
Remarks from Bettina Aptheker on Inauguration Day Unite to Ignite Tuesday Jan 24th 4:29 PM
Rain-Drenched and Dismissed by Mainstream Protest, Freedom Sleep #81 Won't Quit Keith McHenry (story by Norse) (1 comment) Monday Jan 23rd 11:14 PM
Thousands Participate in Santa Cruz Women’s March Alex Darocy (1 comment) Monday Jan 23rd 2:15 AM
J21 Women's March Santa Cruz Robert Duran (2 comments) Sunday Jan 22nd 12:06 AM
Huge Turnout for Women's March Santa Cruz County Bradley Allen (2 comments) Saturday Jan 21st 10:37 PM
Inauguration Day Protest Blocks Streets in Santa Cruz Alex Darocy (1 comment) Saturday Jan 21st 10:50 AM
J20 Inauguration Protest, March and Rally Not My President (1 comment) Friday Jan 20th 8:47 PM
More Local News...
[ × close ]
Global Newswire
Local | Breaking
Trump Puts Keystone XL, Dakota Access Pipelines Back on Table Center for Biological Diversity Tuesday Jan 24th 4:13 PM
On Final Day, Obama Administration Phases out Lead Ammo From National Wildlife Refuges Center for Biological Diversity Monday Jan 23rd 7:03 PM
AWI Applauds USDA for Improving Welfare of Animals under Certified Organic Label via Animal Welfare Institute Monday Jan 23rd 12:58 PM
Public Interest Groups, Farmers File Lawsuit Challenging Monsanto's Toxic Pesticides Center for Biological Diversity Monday Jan 23rd 12:53 PM
Know Your Rights and Resist the Police State UBEW Friday Jan 20th 6:52 PM
EPA Analysis: 97 Percent of Endangered Species Threatened by Two Common Pesticides Center for Biological Diversity Wednesday Jan 18th 9:11 PM
USDA Grants Final Approval for Invasive GE Grass Center for Biological Diversity Tuesday Jan 17th 4:50 PM
Army Corps Issues Blanket Approval to Destroy Tens of Thousands of Acres of U.S. Wetlands Center for Biological Diversity Monday Jan 9th 1:48 AM
New Analysis Highlights Alarming Anti-Consumer Impacts of Proposed Enbridge/Spectra Energy Mega-Merger Food & Water Watch Thursday Jan 5th 3:01 AM
More Global News...
[ × close ]
Other/Breaking News
Local | Global
EPA Report Confirms Threat Posed By Fracking via Sierra Club Monday Dec 19th 6:47 PM
Hwy 17 Wildlife Tunnel in Sight: Land Trust Completes Funding for Land Protection via Land Trust of Santa Cruz County Monday Dec 19th 6:20 PM
Plastics BAN list report identifies most harmful plastic products and alternatives in CA Surfrider Foundation Tuesday Dec 6th 2:14 PM
Offer Accepted! Muckrock Offers To Check For Local Police Surveillance Of Social Media Razer Ray Tuesday Oct 25th 8:05 PM
CA Transportation Commission Commits $3.1 Million for Land Trust’s Hwy 17 Wildlife Crossing via Land Trust of Santa Cruz County Friday Oct 21st 9:35 PM
Fracking and measure Z AutumnSun Friday Oct 21st 11:05 AM
CA Coastal National Monument Expansion: One Step Closer to Reality Surfrider Foundation Thursday Sep 29th 8:20 PM
Leaders host public meeting on expanding the coastal national monument via The Wilderness Society Tuesday Sep 27th 5:42 PM
Leaving Edward Snowden in limbo will be a stain on President Obama’s legacy Amnesty International (1 comment) Saturday Sep 17th 6:07 PM
Open Newswire...
[ × close ]
feed
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code