
Thu Jan 26 2017Community Orchard Planting in Santa Cruz on Site of Famous Pear Orchard
Thu Jan 26 2017Volunteers to Break Ground on New Community Orchard in Santa Cruz
Over the past several years, Santa Cruz Fruit Tree Project has been working with the City of Santa Cruz to develop the city's first community orchard. Riverside Community Orchard was launched in early 2015 when more than fifty volunteers came out to plant twelve dwarf apple, pear, and citrus trees along a fence line at Riverside Gardens Park.
On Saturday, February 4, the group will break ground on a major expansion of the orchard, planting upwards of twenty more trees across the street, in an open area adjacent to the skate park and ball courts of Mike Fox Park, by the San Lorenzo River levee. The orchard will be tended by volunteers as a fruit-bearing public resource, and will play host to a variety of educational workshops. Interestingly, much of this neighborhood was once the site of a famous pear orchard, in the flood plain of the pre-levee river, from the late 19th century up to the 1940s.
Read More | Saturday, February 4: Community Orchard Planting Extravaganz
01/26/17 Volunteers to Break Ground on New Community Orchard in Santa Cruz Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Santa Cruz Indymedia01/25/17 Encampment Offers Safe and Dignified Space City of Oakland Unable to Provide Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing, and Public Services | East Bay | Government & Elections01/22/17 Women's Marches Across US and Worldwide Represent Largest Demonstrations in Recent Memory Front Page | Racial Justice | LGBTI / Queer | Womyn | Central Valley | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | North Coast | California | U.S. | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz Indymedia01/16/17 120 Hours of Direct Action Across the Bay Area to Reclaim King's Legacy & Reject Trump Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Labor & Workers | San Francisco | East Bay | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights01/14/17 State's Proposal Shrugs Off Voters' Approval of Ban on Oil Waste Injection Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | California | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia01/14/17 Fruitvale Community Further Marginalized in Politicization of Ghost Ship Fire Racial Justice | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Arts + Action | East Bay01/14/17 Lead Poisoning in Oakland's Fruitvale District Is Worse Than Flint Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Health, Housing, and Public Services | East Bay01/02/17 National Day of Action to Free Mumia Abu-Jamal After New U.S. Supreme Court Ruling Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | East Bay | U.S. | International12/25/16 Christmastime Protest Attempts to Cross Checkpoint Between Bethlehem and Jerusalem Front Page | International | Palestine12/20/16 Santa Cruz County Ranked Second for Agricultural Pesticide Illnesses in 2014 Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia12/19/16 Civil Rights Groups Sue Caltrans to Stop Illegal Raids Against California’s Homeless Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Health, Housing, and Public Services | San Francisco | East Bay | California | Government & ElectionsRelated Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing, and Public Services
Volunteers to Break Ground on New Community Orchard in Santa Cruz (1 comment) Thursday Jan 26th 4:37 PM
Israel is no Democracy: A letter to Jimmy Panetta (1 comment) Tuesday Jan 24th 9:32 PM
Remarks from Bettina Aptheker on Inauguration Day Tuesday Jan 24th 4:29 PM
Rain-Drenched and Dismissed by Mainstream Protest, Freedom Sleep #81 Won't Quit (1 comment) Monday Jan 23rd 11:14 PM
Thousands Participate in Santa Cruz Women’s March (1 comment) Monday Jan 23rd 2:15 AM
J21 Women's March Santa Cruz (2 comments) Sunday Jan 22nd 12:06 AM
Huge Turnout for Women's March Santa Cruz County (2 comments) Saturday Jan 21st 10:37 PM
Inauguration Day Protest Blocks Streets in Santa Cruz (1 comment) Saturday Jan 21st 10:50 AM
J20 Inauguration Protest, March and Rally (1 comment) Friday Jan 20th 8:47 PM
Trump Puts Keystone XL, Dakota Access Pipelines Back on Table Tuesday Jan 24th 4:13 PM
On Final Day, Obama Administration Phases out Lead Ammo From National Wildlife Refuges Monday Jan 23rd 7:03 PM
AWI Applauds USDA for Improving Welfare of Animals under Certified Organic Label Monday Jan 23rd 12:58 PM
Public Interest Groups, Farmers File Lawsuit Challenging Monsanto's Toxic Pesticides Monday Jan 23rd 12:53 PM
Know Your Rights and Resist the Police State Friday Jan 20th 6:52 PM
EPA Analysis: 97 Percent of Endangered Species Threatened by Two Common Pesticides Wednesday Jan 18th 9:11 PM
USDA Grants Final Approval for Invasive GE Grass Tuesday Jan 17th 4:50 PM
Army Corps Issues Blanket Approval to Destroy Tens of Thousands of Acres of U.S. Wetlands Monday Jan 9th 1:48 AM
New Analysis Highlights Alarming Anti-Consumer Impacts of Proposed Enbridge/Spectra Energy Mega-Merger Thursday Jan 5th 3:01 AM
EPA Report Confirms Threat Posed By Fracking Monday Dec 19th 6:47 PM
Hwy 17 Wildlife Tunnel in Sight: Land Trust Completes Funding for Land Protection Monday Dec 19th 6:20 PM
Plastics BAN list report identifies most harmful plastic products and alternatives in CA Tuesday Dec 6th 2:14 PM
Offer Accepted! Muckrock Offers To Check For Local Police Surveillance Of Social Media Tuesday Oct 25th 8:05 PM
CA Transportation Commission Commits $3.1 Million for Land Trust’s Hwy 17 Wildlife Crossing Friday Oct 21st 9:35 PM
Fracking and measure Z Friday Oct 21st 11:05 AM
CA Coastal National Monument Expansion: One Step Closer to Reality Thursday Sep 29th 8:20 PM
Leaders host public meeting on expanding the coastal national monument Tuesday Sep 27th 5:42 PM
Leaving Edward Snowden in limbo will be a stain on President Obama's legacy (1 comment) Saturday Sep 17th 6:07 PM
