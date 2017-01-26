top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing, and Public Services View other events for the week of 2/ 4/2017
Community Orchard Planting Extravaganza
Date Saturday February 04
Time 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Location Details
Mike Fox Park
225 San Lorenzo Boulevard
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorSanta Cruz Community Food Forest
Yes the day has finally come! Join us in planting fruit trees at YOUR community orchard, right off the levee path near the San Lorenzo rivermouth. Help create the world you want to live in!

This public orchard, started in 2015 in collaboration with City of Santa Cruz Parks and Recreation, is launching a major expansion from its first site in Riverside Gardens Park (where a dozen apples, pears and citrus are already thriving), to a much larger plot across the street at Mike Fox Park, adjacent to the skate park and pickleball courts.

Come join the fun to connect with great people, throw down with a shovel and mattock, or just learn or teach a thing or two about fruit tree culture.

If you can, please also help contribute a monetary donation to this entirely community funded project: https://www.gofundme.com/riverside-community-orchard

More info at:

http://seedculture.org/volunteers-break-ground-new-santa-cruz-community-orchard/

More details to be updated!
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jan 26th, 2017 4:30 PM
