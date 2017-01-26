



This public orchard, started in 2015 in collaboration with City of Santa Cruz Parks and Recreation, is launching a major expansion from its first site in Riverside Gardens Park (where a dozen apples, pears and citrus are already thriving), to a much larger plot across the street at Mike Fox Park, adjacent to the skate park and pickleball courts.



Come join the fun to connect with great people, throw down with a shovel and mattock, or just learn or teach a thing or two about fruit tree culture.



If you can, please also help contribute a monetary donation to this entirely community funded project:



More info at:



http://seedculture.org/volunteers-break-ground-new-santa-cruz-community-orchard/



