From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
California Central Valley East Bay North Bay / Marin Environment & Forest Defense Government & Elections Front Page
Sat May 27 2023 (Updated 05/30/23)Enviro Law Restrictions Proposed to Expedite Favored Projects
Long-Time Industry Goal Is to Hamper CEQA by Expanding Exemptions, Limiting Challenges
At the site of a future solar farm in the San Joaquin Valley in Stanislaus County on May 19, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a legislative package and signed an executive order that would gut the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) to expedite the construction of the Delta Tunnel, Sites Reservoir, and other controversial infrastructure projects, drawing condemnation from environmental groups.
CEQA is a landmark environmental law that the construction industry, Big Ag, Big Oil and other Big Money interests have been trying to eviscerate for years in order to shorten the contracting process for bridge and water projects, limit timelines for environmental litigation, and simplify permitting for complicated developments in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta and elsewhere throughout California.
On May 25, the California Senate Budget Committee, in a 3-0 vote, temporarily blocked Gavin Newsom's legislative plan, ending the proposal for this legislative year.
California Senate Committee Blocks Governor's Plan to Gut Environmental Law | Governor guts landmark environmental law to expedite the salmon-killing Delta Tunnel | CalMatters analysis of proposal
CEQA is a landmark environmental law that the construction industry, Big Ag, Big Oil and other Big Money interests have been trying to eviscerate for years in order to shorten the contracting process for bridge and water projects, limit timelines for environmental litigation, and simplify permitting for complicated developments in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta and elsewhere throughout California.
On May 25, the California Senate Budget Committee, in a 3-0 vote, temporarily blocked Gavin Newsom's legislative plan, ending the proposal for this legislative year.
California Senate Committee Blocks Governor's Plan to Gut Environmental Law | Governor guts landmark environmental law to expedite the salmon-killing Delta Tunnel | CalMatters analysis of proposal
2023-05-31 Reactionary "Street Art" Campaign Backed by Billionaire Michael Moritz Targeted by Graffiti Artists Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Drug War | Arts + Action | San Francisco2023-05-27 Long-Time Industry Goal Is to Hamper CEQA by Expanding Exemptions, Limiting Challenges Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | California | Government & Elections2023-05-25 Critics Say Bankruptcy Stiff-Arms Sexual Abuse Survivors by Limiting Their Options in Court Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Education & Student Activism | East Bay2023-04-25 Tradition of Revolutionary Protest Continues in Paris and Across France as Labor Fights On Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | International | Government & Elections2023-04-21 Protests Continue Despite US Supreme Court Allowing Access to Abortion Pill Temporarily Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | California | U.S. | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia2023-04-17 Big Oil Sponsors Dinners and Awards for California Journalists, Gets Favorable Mentions Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Media Activism & Independent Media | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections2023-04-14 Drag Activists March in San Francisco Against Nationwide Anti-Trans/Queer Bills Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | LGBTI / Queer | San Francisco | U.S. | Government & Elections2023-04-01 National Day of Protest Against the War in Ukraine Demands Human Needs Be Met Front Page | Anti-War | San Francisco | International | Iraq2023-03-25 Climate Justice Protest at Wells Fargo Rages as Major Storm Slams San Francisco Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco | U.S.2023-03-06 Protestors Call on Merced DA to Prosecute Cruelty at Foster Farms, Not Animal Rescuers Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Central Valley | California | Animal Liberation2023-03-02 California Legislation Under Consideration to Establish a Windfall Profits Cap for Oil Refiners Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | East Bay | California | Government & Elections
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network