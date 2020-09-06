From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Sun Sep 6 2020 (Updated 09/07/20)Journalists Sue Oakland Police Over California Public Records Act
OPD Regularly Ignores CPRA Requests, Issues Boilerplate Responses
Citing a pattern of consistent stonewalling, investigative journalists have taken the Oakland Police Department to court to force it to comply with state public records laws. Two petitions brought in Alameda County Superior Court claim the department routinely ignores public records requests, professing a commitment to transparency even as thousands of open Public Records Act requests languish in their system. One petition, filed Aug. 19 but made available by the court Sep. 2, claims the department offers only a standardized automatic response to thousands of requests — if it replies at all.
The Oakland Police Department, like any other government agency, must comply with the California Public Records Act’s strict response deadline of 10 days, plus an additional 14 days if it invokes a specific exemption. But the department is also required to “promptly notify the person making the request of the determination and the reasons therefor” by disclosing whether it has responsive records or whether it will be withholding them under a statutory exception. The journalists say the department has done neither, adding that it also flouts the Sunshine Ordinance enacted by Oakland to bolster the CPRA.
Read More
The Oakland Police Department, like any other government agency, must comply with the California Public Records Act’s strict response deadline of 10 days, plus an additional 14 days if it invokes a specific exemption. But the department is also required to “promptly notify the person making the request of the determination and the reasons therefor” by disclosing whether it has responsive records or whether it will be withholding them under a statutory exception. The journalists say the department has done neither, adding that it also flouts the Sunshine Ordinance enacted by Oakland to bolster the CPRA.
Read More
09/06/20 Antioch Strikers Call for Immediate Termination of Officer Michael Mellone Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | East Bay09/06/20 OPD Regularly Ignores CPRA Requests, Issues Boilerplate Responses Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Media Activism & Independent Media | East Bay | California | Government & Elections09/06/20 Students March on Mission District Police Station, Demand Funds Be Redistributed Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Education & Student Activism | San Francisco09/06/20 Town Announces Police Sergeant Will Resign After Racially Profiling Black Merchant Front Page | Police State & Prisons | North Bay / Marin09/04/20 Movement to Defund the Police Takes Off in Santa Cruz Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | U.S. | Santa Cruz Indymedia09/01/20 Dams on Klamath River Have Devastating Consequences Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | North Coast08/31/20 Clean Air and Fire Safety Concerns at Mendocino Wood Pellet Plant Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services | North Coast08/29/20 Uproar in the Bay Area After Postmaster General Acts to Impede Vote-by-Mail Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | U.S.08/29/20 Bridge Demo Organizers Call Confrontation with Police a Rehearsal for November 4 Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | San Francisco08/24/20 It’s Going Down and CrimethInc Deleted in False Equivalency with Militias and Qanon Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Media Activism & Independent Media | Peninsula | California | U.S.08/12/20 Professors Call for Defunding Police, Ending Police and ICE Presence at UCSC Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Education & Student Activism | Santa Cruz Indymedia
Related Categories: California | East Bay | Government & Elections | Media Activism & Independent Media | Police State & Prisons | Front Page
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network