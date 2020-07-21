From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Tue Jul 21 2020 (Updated 07/22/20)Libby Schaaf Gets a Wake-Up Call
Graffiti and Noise Demo Targets Oakland Mayor's House in the Hills
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf's Oakmore estate was hit with graffiti and a noise demonstration in the early morning on July 21. A communiqué posted to Indybay states, "Last night we sent a wake up call to Libby and a call for action to the whole Bay Area. We left a note on her garage, and treated her to a nice fireworks display and the musical notes of pots and pans and assorted noisemakers."
"Our message to Libby and other elected officials is simple: You have the power to take the boot off our necks — so we have the duty to struggle against you until that boot is lifted. You can't hide from your responsibility!"
The communiqué outlines four demands: Defund and Dismantle OPD, Cancel Rent, Homes for All, and Drop the Charges. The call for action also declares, "We are living in hell! While we're stuck here, politicians should face the heat too. We call on everyone to make real the chant — 'no justice, no peace!'"
