Wake Up Libby
Last night we sent a wake up call to Libby and a call for action to the whole Bay Area
A note from Oakland
Last night after 1am we paid a visit to Oakland mayor Libby Schaff's house - a little wake up call. We left a note on her garage, and treated her to a nice fireworks display and the musical notes of pots and pans and assorted noisemakers.
Our message to Libby and other elected officials is simple:
You have the power to take the boot off our necks - so we have the duty to struggle against you until that boot is lifted. You can't hide from your responsibility!
1. Defund And Dismantle OPD
As long as your police patrol our streets, we will be subjected to violence and murder at their hands. Until they are fully disbanded, we will give you no peace. We keep us safe!
2. Cancel Rent
Landlords count their money and sleep comfortably while Oakland lies awake
counting the nights until rent is due. No one should have to pay rent to keep a roof over their heads, least of all during a global pandemic, a public health emergency and economic crisis in which we have lost our incomes. As long as we toss and turn with the burden of rent weighing on us you shouldn't sleep well at night either.
3. Homes For All
You shouldn't sleep comfortably while thousands of Oaklanders sleep on the streets. Requisition existing vacant housing or let the houseless seize some of the thousands of homes standing empty all throughout the city.
4. Drop The Charges
In memory of Erik Salgado and Sean Monterrosa, who paid the ultimate price in our fight, we call on you to drop all charges brought against participants in the George Floyd uprisings. There are 122 felony cases and 283 total cases in the Bay Area - DROP THE CHARGES NOW. We defend all protestors fighting for the value of human life over the value of property. As long as our comrades face prison, you won't be free to rest.
To Oakland:
We are living in hell! While we're stuck here, politicians should face the heat too. We call on everyone to make real the chant - "no justice, no peace!"
Our politicians have addresses and homes and jobs and day-to-day lives that can be disrupted. This is just the beginning.
It is our duty to struggle, and our duty to win. We must love and protect one another. We must honor the dead by fighting like hell for the living.
