Anaheim Erupts After Off-Duty Cop Shoots at Students
Thu Mar 2 2017 (Updated 03/03/17)Youth Rise Up in Protest for Young Man Assaulted by LAPD Officer
The city of Anaheim in Southern California erupted in youth protest on February 22 after an off-duty police officer detained a 13-year-old male, dragging him by the collar across a yard, and pulling him over hedges in front of the police officer’s home, before pulling out a gun and firing it into a crowd of students. According to the police officer, the young man he grabbed said he would “shoot” him. Witnesses dispute this, saying that the young man simply said he was going to “sue” the off-duty officer.
Soon after the shooting happened, a crowd gathered outside of the officer’s home, which was vandalized with “FUCK PIGS” in spray paint on the garage door, as youth pushed back against “organizers” who tried to keep the crowd passive even though they had just witnessed their friends and family members almost being killed for the crime of walking across a yard. The crowd then took to the streets while riot police were stationed around the home in order to protect the officer who was inside.
