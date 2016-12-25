|
More
$31.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
|
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Sun Dec 25 2016Israeli Forces Violently Subdue Holiday Santa Claus March
Sun Dec 25 2016Christmastime Protest Attempts to Cross Checkpoint Between Bethlehem and Jerusalem
On December 23, Israeli forces suppressed Bethlehem’s “Santa Claus March,” shooting tear gas and rubber-coated steel bullets at participants, with many suffering from tear gas inhalation.
A number of demonstrators participated in a march north of Bethlehem near Israeli checkpoint 300 which separates residents from Jerusalem. The march, which included participants dressing up as Santa Claus, close to the Christian holiday of Christmas, was launched under the banner “Terrorism and Occupation are Two Sides of the Same Coin,” and demanded the opening of Israeli checkpoints for Christian tourists to celebrate the holiday in the traditional birthplace of Jesus Christ.
Christmas is typically a time of year where Bethlehem receives droves of Christian tourists visiting the Nativity Church in the Old City. However, activists have pointed out that the tourism industry has severely declined, with Israeli authorities continuing to tighten control over Palestinian movement, as the Israeli occupation now enters its 50th year.
Photos & Video
See Also: Apartheid Wall Protest in Bil'in (12/24/10)
Related Feature: Tea and Tear Gas in Occupied Palestine
12/25/16 Christmastime Protest Attempts to Cross Checkpoint Between Bethlehem and Jerusalem Front Page | International | Palestine12/20/16 Santa Cruz County Ranked Second for Agricultural Pesticide Illnesses in 2014 Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia12/19/16 Civil Rights Groups Sue Caltrans to Stop Illegal Raids Against California’s Homeless Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Health, Housing, and Public Services | San Francisco | East Bay | California | Government & Elections12/18/16 Hundreds March, Rally, Demand $15 and a Union at the San Francisco Airport Front Page | Labor & Workers | San Francisco | U.S.12/18/16 Senator Boxer Calls Corporate Agribusiness Rider to Water Bill a "Devastating Maneuver" Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | California | U.S. | Government & Elections12/18/16 #DisruptJ20: Nationwide and Bay Area Call-outs for General Strike Against Trump Front Page | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | U.S. | Government & Elections12/16/16 Oil Company with History of Spills Seeking Exemption to Safe Drinking Water Act Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing, and Public Services | East Bay12/15/16 Solidarity with Korean General Workers Strike Against President Park Geun-hye Front Page | Labor & Workers | Education & Student Activism | San Francisco | International12/15/16 Delta Tunnel Opponents Vow to Continue the Fight Against Project's Threat to Environment Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections12/15/16 San Francisco Japanese Americans Protest Growing Wave of Racism, Homophobia, Xenophobia Front Page | Racial Justice | Labor & Workers | LGBTI / Queer | San Francisco | U.S. | Immigrant Rights12/14/16 Autonomous Cultural Center in Mexico City Seeks Global Support Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | International | AmericasRelated Categories: Palestine | International
Bethlehem: Israeli Forces Violently Subdue Holiday ‘Santa Claus March’ (video) Saturday Dec 24th 9:13 PM
This Week in Palestine, December 23rd, 2016 Friday Dec 23rd 9:46 PM
This Week in Palestine, December 16th, 2016 Friday Dec 16th 10:42 PM
This Week in Palestine, December 9th, 2016 Saturday Dec 10th 8:31 PM
This Week in Palestine, December 3rd, 2016 Friday Dec 2nd 11:06 PM
Jewish Day of Resistance: Anti-Trump Protest (1 comment) Wednesday Nov 30th 9:41 AM
2nd Annual New Orleans Palestinian Film Festival (NOPFF) Monday Nov 28th 6:41 AM
Palestine BDS action against Hewlett Packard in San Francisco (1 comment) Sunday Nov 27th 9:19 AM
This Week in Palestine, November 25th, 2016 Friday Nov 25th 8:46 PM
Peace Vigil: Boycott HP Friday Nov 25th 5:37 PM
University of California must protect civil rights in the face of Trump’s persecution of Muslims, Arabs, and Palestine activists Monday Nov 21st 6:27 PM
This Week in Palestine, November 18th, 2016 Friday Nov 18th 10:30 PM
This Week in Palestine, November 4th, 2016 Friday Nov 4th 5:42 PM
2016 Palestinian Holiday Crafts Bazaar! Wednesday Nov 2nd 8:23 AMMore News...