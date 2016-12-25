top
Indybay Feature
Israeli Forces Violently Subdue Holiday Santa Claus March
Sun Dec 25 2016
Israeli Forces Violently Subdue Holiday Santa Claus March
Sun Dec 25 2016
Christmastime Protest Attempts to Cross Checkpoint Between Bethlehem and Jerusalem
Israeli Forces Violently Subdue Holiday Santa Claus March
On December 23, Israeli forces suppressed Bethlehem’s “Santa Claus March,” shooting tear gas and rubber-coated steel bullets at participants, with many suffering from tear gas inhalation.

A number of demonstrators participated in a march north of Bethlehem near Israeli checkpoint 300 which separates residents from Jerusalem. The march, which included participants dressing up as Santa Claus, close to the Christian holiday of Christmas, was launched under the banner “Terrorism and Occupation are Two Sides of the Same Coin,” and demanded the opening of Israeli checkpoints for Christian tourists to celebrate the holiday in the traditional birthplace of Jesus Christ.

Christmas is typically a time of year where Bethlehem receives droves of Christian tourists visiting the Nativity Church in the Old City. However, activists have pointed out that the tourism industry has severely declined, with Israeli authorities continuing to tighten control over Palestinian movement, as the Israeli occupation now enters its 50th year.

videophotoPhotos & Video

See Also: Apartheid Wall Protest in Bil'in (12/24/10)

Related Feature: Tea and Tear Gas in Occupied Palestine
