Low-wage Workers Rise Up at SFO
Sun Dec 18 2016 (Updated 12/20/16)
Low-Wage Workers Rise Up at SFO
Sun Dec 18 2016 (Updated 12/20/16)
Hundreds March, Rally, Demand $15 and a Union at the San Francisco Airport
Low-wage Workers Rise Up at SFO
Hundreds of workers marched and rallied at SFO on November 27 to demand $15 an hour and a union. The San Francisco International Airport — which makes hundreds of millions of dollars — has workers who make far less than living wages. Young workers have no future and families cannot survive on the low wages they are paid.

Burger King employees, UBER drivers, and home care workers marched to the International Terminal and discussed their struggle for survival in the Bay Area. UBER workers discussed their working conditions and continuing wage cuts by the UBER billionaires. Some are now working 16 hours a day at $10 an hour. One protester carried a sign that called on low-wage workers to rise up and fight back. Workers also expressed anger about Trump's attack on immigrants and workers. The demonstration was part of a national day of action supported primarily by the SEIU International.

Related Categories: San Francisco | U.S. | Labor & Workers | Front Page
