Just over a year ago, Oakland police shot and killed Richard Perkins Jr. at the 24-7 Gas and Food on Bancroft and 90th Avenues. Richard was thirty-nine years old, the father of two children. His only crime appears to be having crossed paths with Oakland police when they were agitated over a large East Oakland sideshow earlier in the day on November 15, 2015, near which an OPD patrol vehicle was smashed by a crowd.Sergeant Joseph Turner was the highest ranking officer involved in the shooting. The others — Jonathan Cairo, Joshua Barnard and Allahno Hughes — all had a year or less of experience with Oakland police. The family is relieved that Turner has since been removed from the department, but it was not for killing Richard. Instead, he was fired over a drunken home invasion he committed with Cullen Faeth and other Oakland police officers just a few weeks later on December 7, 2015.On Saturday, November 12, family members and community gathered to memorialize Richard Perkins Jr. at Carter Park, blocks from where he was gunned down by Oakland police. While the city of Oakland has shown little to no interest in the family's suffering or in holding any officers accountable for the killing, the family continues to hold out hope for justice. A civil rights lawsuit over the murder is now making its way through the courts. 1 year since Eric Garner's murderers walk & Justice for Richard Perkins (12/15) | Justice for Richard Perkins Jr and all lives stolen by police (1/16)