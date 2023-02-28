The University of California Berkeley has the largest number of human remains of Native Americans, in violation of the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act. UC Berkeley has the remains of at least 9,075 Native Americans that it has not made available for return. Only one percent, from Navajo County, Arizona, have been offered for return, in violation of the NAGPRA law.The name of anthropologist Alfred Louis Kroeber was recently stripped from the University of California Berkeley buildings because of the massive collections of Native remains, and his unethical use of Ishi as a living Native example at the university. Kroeber's pronouncement that the Ohlone people were culturally extinct contributed to the federal government not recognizing the Ohlone and "leading to the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe having no land and no political power," according to the university's Building Name Review Committee.Yet, the majority of Native remains and other cultural artifacts have yet to be returned.