top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
East Bay U.S. Education & Student Activism Racial Justice

University California Berkeley Leads in Grave Robbing of Native Americans

by Brenda Norrell
Fri, Feb 3, 2023 8:44AM
The University of California Berkeley has the largest number of unreturned human remains of Native Americans, in violation of the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act.

Further, recent notices in the Federal Register reveal that grave robbing resulted in large numbers of Arikara, Mandan, and Hidatsa, Miwok, Pueblo, Shawnee, Arapaho, Siletz, and others have been harbored for decades by museums across the United States.
fast_facts_v3_105685_dcr.png
The University of California Berkeley leads the Nation in the Grave Robbing of Native Americans. Nationwide, the Long History of Grave Robbing by Individuals and Museums in the United States is Revealed in NAGPRA Notices.

By Brenda Norrell
Censored News

The University of California Berkeley has the largest number of unreturned human remains of Native Americans, in violation of the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act.

Further, recent notices in the Federal Register reveal that grave robbing resulted in large numbers of Arikara, Mandan, and Hidatsa, Miwok, Pueblo, Shawnee, Arapaho, Siletz, and others being harbored for decades by museums across the United States.

UC Berkeley has Native remains from every county in Arizona and Utah where the Navajo Nation is located. The university has made only 1 percent available for return, in violation of the NAGPRA law. The data is revealed in a new database at ProPublica.

Today, Censored News reviews 33 NAGPRA notices in the U.S. Federal Register which reveal a pattern of grave robbing, both by individuals and by archaeologists in the name of science, resulting in museums harboring thousands of Native American ancestors' remains.

Read the full article, and the series, at Censored News:

University of California Berkeley Leads in Native Grave Robbing
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/02/university-of-california-berkeley-leads.html

Museums Harbor Thousands of Apache Remains: Interview with San Carlos Councilman concerning Yale's Skull and Bones Society, and Geronimo.
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/01/museums-harboring-thousands-of-apache.html

Phoenix: Heard Museum Harboring O'otham and O'odham Remains
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/01/phoenix-heard-museum-harbored-ootham.html

Department of Defense Harbors Native Remains, including Four Native Ancestors at Fallon Navy Bombing Range in Nevada
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/01/department-of-defense-harbors-thousands.html
://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/01/phoenix-heard-museum-harbored-ootham.html

Smithsonian without Ethics or Morality
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/01/smithsonian-without-ethics-or-morality.html

The Smithsonian is Missing
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/01/the-smithsonian-is-missing-racist-dark.html

New Database Reveals where Native Ancestors are Being Held
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/01/new-database-reveals-where-native.html

Censored News is a service to Indigenous Peoples and human rights. Now in its 17th year with 22 million page views, it has no ads, salaries or revenues. Born out of censorship, it exposes what the media is censoring.
For more information: https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/02/uni...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$ 20.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code