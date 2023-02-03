From the Open-Publishing Calendar
University California Berkeley Leads in Grave Robbing of Native Americans
The University of California Berkeley has the largest number of unreturned human remains of Native Americans, in violation of the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act.
The University of California Berkeley leads the Nation in the Grave Robbing of Native Americans. Nationwide, the Long History of Grave Robbing by Individuals and Museums in the United States is Revealed in NAGPRA Notices.
By Brenda Norrell
Censored News
The University of California Berkeley has the largest number of unreturned human remains of Native Americans, in violation of the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act.
Further, recent notices in the Federal Register reveal that grave robbing resulted in large numbers of Arikara, Mandan, and Hidatsa, Miwok, Pueblo, Shawnee, Arapaho, Siletz, and others being harbored for decades by museums across the United States.
UC Berkeley has Native remains from every county in Arizona and Utah where the Navajo Nation is located. The university has made only 1 percent available for return, in violation of the NAGPRA law. The data is revealed in a new database at ProPublica.
Today, Censored News reviews 33 NAGPRA notices in the U.S. Federal Register which reveal a pattern of grave robbing, both by individuals and by archaeologists in the name of science, resulting in museums harboring thousands of Native American ancestors' remains.
Censored News is a service to Indigenous Peoples and human rights. Now in its 17th year with 22 million page views, it has no ads, salaries or revenues. Born out of censorship, it exposes what the media is censoring.
