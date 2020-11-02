Moms 4 Housing Declare Victory: Moms' House to Remain in Community Hands Forever by Dave Id

Monday Nov 2nd, 2020 11:56 PM

After nearly a year of struggle, Moms for Housing announced on October 9 that their house on Magnolia Street in West Oakland has been purchased and will never again sit empty for the sole purpose of increasing the profits of real estate speculators. Dominique Walker opened the press conference by declaring, "This is officially Moms' House." (Full audio below)