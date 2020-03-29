top
Related Categories: Central Valley | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons
Sacramento Police Have Arrested Unhoused People Seeking to Shelter in Place
by Asantewaa Boykin, APTP
Sunday Mar 29th, 2020 3:34 PM
At a time when the entire State of California has been asked to shelter in place, unhoused populations remain unprotected, with nowhere to go, no house to shelter in, no sanitary supplies, and no means by which to honor social distancing requirements.
sm_aptp-logo-red.jpg
original image (962x528)
Four unhoused people in Sacramento, CA entered an abandoned property located at 2746 Muir Way, Sacramento. Their research suggests that the property is owned by Wedgewood Properties, the same home-flipping giant which owned the vacant property which Moms4Housing in Oakland moved into. Sacramento Police have arrested the four, putting handcuffs on them and removing them from the scene. They claim the four will be cited and released.

Several groups of unhoused people in Los Angeles have taken similar actions in the last several weeks, all inspired by Moms4Housing, and attempting to call attention to the real need of the thousands of unhoused people across the state who are at high risk in the midst of this pandemic.
http://www.antipoliceterrorproject.org
