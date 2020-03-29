Sacramento Police Have Arrested Unhoused People Seeking to Shelter in Place by Asantewaa Boykin, APTP

Sunday Mar 29th, 2020 3:34 PM

At a time when the entire State of California has been asked to shelter in place, unhoused populations remain unprotected, with nowhere to go, no house to shelter in, no sanitary supplies, and no means by which to honor social distancing requirements.