From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Womyn
The Fight for Mom's House
Documentary on Moms 4 Housing
This is a short documentary film about a group of homeless mothers who reclaimed a vacant house in Oakland California to provide safe housing for their children and to draw attention to the wider housing crisis. The house was owned by Wedgewood Incorporated, a real estate company that specializes in flipping “distressed” properties. In a city where the average rent is close to $3,000 per month and thousands of people are living on the streets, the occupation quickly grew into a movement for housing justice. This film tells the story of the 50 days of struggle at 2928 Magnolia street from occupation to eviction.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network