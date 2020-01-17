top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Womyn
The Fight for Mom's House
by Brandon Jourdan and Marianne Maeckelbergh
Friday Jan 17th, 2020 12:54 PM
Documentary on Moms 4 Housing
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (393.1MB) | Embed Video
This is a short documentary film about a group of homeless mothers who reclaimed a vacant house in Oakland California to provide safe housing for their children and to draw attention to the wider housing crisis. The house was owned by Wedgewood Incorporated, a real estate company that specializes in flipping “distressed” properties. In a city where the average rent is close to $3,000 per month and thousands of people are living on the streets, the occupation quickly grew into a movement for housing justice. This film tells the story of the 50 days of struggle at 2928 Magnolia street from occupation to eviction.
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 157.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code