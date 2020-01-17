The Fight for Mom's House by Brandon Jourdan and Marianne Maeckelbergh

Friday Jan 17th, 2020 12:54 PM

Documentary on Moms 4 Housing





Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page: <video style="width: 740px;" data-aspect-ratio="1.7751479289941" preload="none" poster="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2020/01/17/the_fight_for_mom_s_house_indybay.mp4_600_.png" controls><source src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2020/01/17/the_fight_for_mom_s_house_indybay.mp4" type="video/mp4" /><a class="video" href="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2020/01/17/the_fight_for_mom_s_house_indybay.mp4" title="download video: the_fight_for_mom_s_house..."><br /><span class="video-thumbnail"><img src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2020/01/17/the_fight_for_mom_s_house_indybay.mp4_600_.png" border="0" /></span><br /></a></video>

This is a short documentary film about a group of homeless mothers who reclaimed a vacant house in Oakland California to provide safe housing for their children and to draw attention to the wider housing crisis. The house was owned by Wedgewood Incorporated, a real estate company that specializes in flipping “distressed” properties. In a city where the average rent is close to $3,000 per month and thousands of people are living on the streets, the occupation quickly grew into a movement for housing justice. This film tells the story of the 50 days of struggle at 2928 Magnolia street from occupation to eviction.