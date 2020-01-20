Moms 4 Housing to Buy #MomsHouse!! by Moms4Housing

Monday Jan 20th, 2020 10:35 AM

Oakland, Calif. — Moms 4 Housing announced this morning a deal with Wedgewood Inc to buy #MomsHouse through the Oakland Community Land Trust. Founding members of Moms 4 Housing Dominique Walker, Misty Cross and Tolani King will be at the 6th Annual Rally & March to Reclaim MLK's Radical Legacy , hosted by the Anti Police-Terror Project, at noon today.

“This is what happens when we organize, when people come together to build the beloved community,” said Dominique Walker. “Today we honor Dr. King’s radical legacy by taking Oakland back from the big banks and corporations. Thank you to our supporters, who stood by us every step of the way. We can’t wait to get back to Moms’ House and keep building this movement with you.”