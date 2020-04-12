top
Campesino Appreciation Caravan in Watsonville
Sun Apr 12 2020
Campesino Appreciation Caravan in Watsonville
Watsonville Community Members Give Thanks to Farmworkers
Campesino Appreciation Caravan in Watsonville
On April 11, a campesino appreciation caravan took place in Watsonville to recognize and thank all the farmworkers. Participants wrote, "I'm sure many of you have noticed the lack of acknowledgement of farmworkers, field workers, campesinos, our people, in the media. Specifically recognizing the work they do as essential to our society. Because of this, we mobilized to create a caravan of recognition and thankfulness, where we bumped loud music, and had as many cars as possible driving with signs, honking and clapping from the safety of our cars. We drove around to different fields where our gente work tirelessly everyday, without recognition or praise."

Another participant wrote, "It was great to see the happy faces of the hard working gente en los campos when we all drove up to thank them for their service... not just during this time of the pandemic but always."

