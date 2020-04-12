From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Sun Apr 12 2020Campesino Appreciation Caravan in Watsonville
Watsonville Community Members Give Thanks to Farmworkers
On April 11, a campesino appreciation caravan took place in Watsonville to recognize and thank all the farmworkers. Participants wrote, "I'm sure many of you have noticed the lack of acknowledgement of farmworkers, field workers, campesinos, our people, in the media. Specifically recognizing the work they do as essential to our society. Because of this, we mobilized to create a caravan of recognition and thankfulness, where we bumped loud music, and had as many cars as possible driving with signs, honking and clapping from the safety of our cars. We drove around to different fields where our gente work tirelessly everyday, without recognition or praise."
Another participant wrote, "It was great to see the happy faces of the hard working gente en los campos when we all drove up to thank them for their service... not just during this time of the pandemic but always."
Read More and View Photos
Another participant wrote, "It was great to see the happy faces of the hard working gente en los campos when we all drove up to thank them for their service... not just during this time of the pandemic but always."
Read More and View Photos
04/12/20 Watsonville Community Members Give Thanks to Farmworkers Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz Indymedia04/12/20 Activists in More Than 100 Cars Demand Housing Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | East Bay04/12/20 Workers Risking Their Lives at McDonald's Demand Hazard Pay, Protective Gear Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | South Bay | East Bay | California | Immigrant Rights04/08/20 Ramsey Orta Denied Basic Safety Measures in Solitary Confinement as COVID-19 Spreads Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | U.S.04/08/20 COVID-19 Targets Communities with Respiratory Illnesses from Air Pollution Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services | Central Valley | Government & Elections04/05/20 While 30,000 Hotel Rooms Vacant, Unhoused People to Be Packed into Moscone Center Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | San Francisco04/02/20 Creative Car Rallies in San Francisco, Sacramento and Los Angeles Front Page | Central Valley | San Francisco | California | Immigrant Rights03/30/20 List of Demands Includes Hazard Pay and Improved Working Conditions Front Page | Labor & Workers | San Francisco | U.S.03/29/20 We're Not Paying: Keep Your Rent on April 1 Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco | East Bay | California | Santa Cruz Indymedia03/29/20 Learning from the Past, Preparing for the Future in the Age of Coronavirus Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | East Bay | California03/29/20 People Find Creative Ways to Protest While State Restricts Right To Assemble Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | San Francisco | Peninsula | U.S. | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services | Immigrant Rights | Labor & Workers | Front Page
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network