Farmworker Appreciation Caravan in Watsonville by Community

Saturday Apr 11th, 2020 7:01 PM

Check out the Campesino Appreciation Caravan that happened this morning, April 11, in Watsonville!



Share far and wide, and get mobilized in your community!

"This was an AWESOME morning, we woke up and drove out to 9 different fields to say GRACIAS to los Campesinos! My heart feels proud! My heart feels grateful to everyone especially the youth and youngsters who joined us. Que Viva los Campesinos!!!" -RV



"It was great to see the happy faces of the hard working gente en los campos when we all drove up to thank them for their service... not just during this time of the pandemic but always... they show up no matter the weather, no matter the illness going around, they show up and we all need to thank a farm worker for harvesting the food we all eat!" -JV



"Vivan los campesinos! Tambien son trabajadores esenciales. Ponen su vida a riesgo todos los dias para proveer nuestros alimentos. Porque sin comida no hay vida!"-EC