top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services | Immigrant Rights | Labor & Workers
Farmworker Appreciation Caravan in Watsonville
by Community
Saturday Apr 11th, 2020 7:01 PM
Check out the Campesino Appreciation Caravan that happened this morning, April 11, in Watsonville!

Share far and wide, and get mobilized in your community!
sm_campesino-appreciation-caravan_1.jpg
original image (960x640)
"This was an AWESOME morning, we woke up and drove out to 9 different fields to say GRACIAS to los Campesinos! My heart feels proud! My heart feels grateful to everyone especially the youth and youngsters who joined us. Que Viva los Campesinos!!!" -RV

"It was great to see the happy faces of the hard working gente en los campos when we all drove up to thank them for their service... not just during this time of the pandemic but always... they show up no matter the weather, no matter the illness going around, they show up and we all need to thank a farm worker for harvesting the food we all eat!" -JV

"Vivan los campesinos! Tambien son trabajadores esenciales. Ponen su vida a riesgo todos los dias para proveer nuestros alimentos. Porque sin comida no hay vida!"-EC
§
by Community
Saturday Apr 11th, 2020 7:01 PM
sm_campesino-appreciation-caravan_2.jpg
original image (960x688)
§
by Community
Saturday Apr 11th, 2020 7:01 PM
sm_campesino-appreciation-caravan_3.jpg
original image (2048x1536)
§
by Community
Saturday Apr 11th, 2020 7:01 PM
sm_campesino-appreciation-caravan_4.jpg
original image (1352x640)
§
by Community
Saturday Apr 11th, 2020 7:01 PM
sm_campesino-appreciation-caravan_5.jpg
original image (720x960)
§
by Community
Saturday Apr 11th, 2020 7:01 PM
sm_campesino-appreciation-caravan_6.jpg
original image (1778x1185)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 112.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code