Indybay Feature
Onward: A Statement from Eric Clanton
Wed Aug 16 2017
Onward: A Statement from Eric Clanton
Wed Aug 16 2017
Eric Clanton Releases First Public Statement Since Being Targeted
Onward: A Statement from Eric Clanton
Eric Clanton writes: I’m currently facing years of prison time as the result of accusations made in the most shockingly hateful parts of the internet. On April 19, I began being targeted by a dedicated swarm of internet trolls known for spewing racism, xenophobia, and misogyny onto the web. Suddenly a hit piece by Milo Yiannopolis caused the targeting to go viral. Several old social media photos were posted, online accounts hacked, addresses published, hundred of calls to my employers, and countless threats of physical violence made against me, my coworkers, friends and many others. This harassment campaign is where the accusations against me originated.

Dealing with an unintelligible internet force smearing and threatening me online was not easy, and created stress to say the least, but I had every expectation that very few people would take them seriously, especially considering the character and credibility of their sources. However, five weeks later the Berkeley police smashed into two houses, held guns to peoples’ heads, handcuffed, verbally abused, and stole the belongings of over a dozen people including books and zines.

Read More

Organizations supporting Eric and other Bay Area comrades include: Support Eric Clanton | Bay Area Anti Repression Committee | Labor Action Committee to Free Mumia Abu-Jamal | Community Ready Corps for Self Determination

See Also: Banner Drop at UC Berkeley Calls for Action and Solidarity with Eric Clanton (It's Going Down)

Previous Coverage: Meet the Bay Area’s 4chan Kangaroo Court
08/16/17 Eric Clanton Releases First Public Statement Since Being Targeted Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Labor & Workers | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | East Bay | U.S.08/16/17 Iconic Santa Cruz Coffeehouse, Caffé Pergolesi, Closes Up Shop Front Page | Labor & Workers | Arts + Action | Santa Cruz Indymedia08/16/17 Demand CSU Stanislaus Expel Neo-Nazi and Unite the Right Organizer Nathan Damigo Front Page | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Education & Student Activism | Central Valley | U.S.08/15/17 Total Opposition to All Forms of White Supremacy Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Santa Cruz Indymedia08/15/17 Solidarity Across the Country After Nazis Murder & Attack Anti-Fascists in Charlottesville Front Page | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Education & Student Activism | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | U.S. | Santa Cruz Indymedia08/06/17 ILWU Dockworkers Squeezed by Automation, Abandoned by Democratic Politicians Front Page | Labor & Workers | San Francisco | East Bay | California08/01/17 Evening Noise Demo at Notorious St. Louis Jail Evolves into Two Days of Raucus Protest Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Labor & Workers | U.S.08/01/17 Trump Budget Cuts to Housing Programs Threaten to Leave Thousands in Bay Area Homeless Front Page | Health, Housing, and Public Services | San Francisco | North Bay / Marin | California | U.S. | Government & Elections07/31/17 Activists Not Waiting for Next Republican Health Care Attack Front Page | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Peninsula | U.S. | Government & Elections07/18/17 Despite Holding Supermajority in Legislature, California Democrats Pass on Single-Payer Front Page | Health, Housing, and Public Services | California | Government & Elections06/30/17 An End to the Last Coastal Sand Mine in the United States Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia
Alameda County Sheriff's Office Retweets and Follows Nazi Accounts Critical Resistance Wednesday Aug 16th 3:41 PM
Onward: A Statement from Eric Clanton Eric Clanton and Supporters (3 comments) Wednesday Aug 16th 1:36 PM
Indybay Co-Founder Kaye "Nana" Griffin Passes On Indybay Tuesday Aug 15th 8:12 PM
Say No to Hate in the Bay: Oakland Solidarity with Charlottesville, Aug 13, 2017 (video) Dave Id Monday Aug 14th 7:14 PM
From Oakland to Charlottesville: Love & Solidarity Solidarity Is Our Weapon Sunday Aug 13th 4:47 PM
Black Coalition Sends Open Letter to Mayor Schaaf Demanding Answers on OPD Actions Oakland Post Monday Aug 7th 1:14 PM
Warning: Oakland's Stork Club to Host The Mentors' Anti-Antifa Rape Rock Tour no platform (1 comment) Saturday Aug 5th 5:08 PM
Strong rent control laws will slow rent hikes & homelessness Lynda Carson (1 comment) Friday Aug 4th 8:55 PM
Please Save Berkeley's People's Park Darin (2 comments) Thursday Aug 3rd 7:28 PM
Court Support for Dejuan Hall & Jesse Buna Pretrial Conference & Pitchess Motion APTP (awf) Sunday Jul 30th 9:34 AM
Technology, Automation, Internationalism, Longshore Workers And The Future Of Work Labor Video Project Tuesday Jul 25th 12:55 PM
Report On Cuban Labor Movement & Cuba's Health and Tourism Union by Victor Manuel Lemagne, Labor Video Project Friday Jun 30th 9:19 PM
KPFA Pacifica WorkWeek Looks At NNU Single Pay Campaign And CWA West AT&T Contract Fight KPFA WorkWeek Radio Friday Mar 31st 2:37 PM
Korean Labor And The Impeachment & BAAQMD Retaliation And Document Destruction KPFA Pacifica WorkWeek Radio Monday Mar 20th 5:07 PM
HUD Secretary Ben Carson supports $6.2 billion in budget cuts to HUD Lynda Carson (1 comment) Friday Mar 17th 3:52 AM
In condemned remarks, HUD Secretary Ben Carson calls slaves “immigrants” Lynda Carson Monday Mar 6th 9:07 PM
HUD Secretary Ben Carson leads subsidized renters & union employees into uncertain future Lynda Carson Friday Mar 3rd 1:57 AM
Milo Yiannopoulos' false narratives and liberals cherry picking the left. Lloyd Hart Sunday Feb 5th 7:14 AM
Should someone 5150 Trump for being a threat to himself and everyone else? Lynda Carson (1 comment) Saturday Jan 14th 8:19 PM
Mumia Wins Federal Court Victory On Hep-C Treatment! Labor Action Committee To Free Mumia Thursday Jan 5th 8:22 PM
US out of Al Qaeda (cont.)...8-15-17 Mouse Report DJ Mouse Tuesday Aug 15th 9:21 PM
US out of Al Qaeda...8-8-17 Mouse Report DJ Mouse (1 comment) Tuesday Aug 8th 1:41 PM
Death Sod Army...8-1-17 Mouse Report DJ Mouse (1 comment) Tuesday Aug 1st 2:21 PM
KPFA's Action Abhorrent Charles Rachlis Saturday Jul 29th 9:10 AM
KPFA's “Deplatformed" Author and Biologist Richard Dawkins Speaking In Corte Madera repost (1 comment) Friday Jul 28th 1:53 PM
Bombing Protest to Life...7-25-17 Mouse Report DJ Mouse (1 comment) Tuesday Jul 25th 3:02 PM
Richard Dawkins speaks about KPFA Manager Quincy McCoy canceling his talk in Berkeley repost (2 comments) Monday Jul 24th 1:08 PM
KPFA Corporatist GM Quincy McCoy Attacks Free Speech In Canceling Dawkins repost (1 comment) Monday Jul 24th 8:10 AM
KPFA management cancels Richard Dawkins’ speech because of his tweets about Islam-So Much repost (2 comments) Saturday Jul 22nd 10:21 PM
UK Wars R US: exMI5 on agent Tunworth Manchester op...7-18-17 Mouse Report DJ Mouse (1 comment) Tuesday Jul 18th 2:42 PM
