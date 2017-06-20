|
Tue Jun 20 2017 (Updated 06/23/17)Election Shenanigans Aggravate Split in California Democratic Party
Tue Jun 20 2017 (Updated 06/23/17)Independent Audit Sought to Resolve Secretive Selection Process for Dem Party Chair
Joel Block writes: Clearly, there is a split in the California State Party, which reflects the split in the National Party since the beginning of Bernie Sanders' campaign and even earlier. The current issue splitting the California Party is over who won the recent Party Chair election at the State Convention in Sacramento, May 19-21.
Everyone agrees the California State Convention Chair election between "insider" Eric Bauman and "outsider" Kimberly Ellis was extremely close. On the Saturday evening of the election, May 20, Bauman tweeted he won. Then a California Party tweet declared him the winner. [Neither tweet disclosed any vote totals nor who declared Bauman the winner.] However, "tweets" do not decide elections.
Immediately, the Ellis Campaign claimed there were irregularities in the election and the vote count. No official election vote report was made to the Convention Delegates in session on Sunday. Neither the Rules Committee, the Credentials Committee nor any official body of CADem made a report to the Convention of the vote totals.
The ongoing informal "ballot review/audit" process to resolve the election and the challenges is clearly not working to unite the Party.
