Indybay Feature
Shenanigans Bring Doubt to California Democratic Party Chair Election
Tue Jun 20 2017 (Updated 06/23/17)
Election Shenanigans Aggravate Split in California Democratic Party
Tue Jun 20 2017 (Updated 06/23/17)
Independent Audit Sought to Resolve Secretive Selection Process for Dem Party Chair
Shenanigans Bring Doubt to California Democratic Party Chair Election
Joel Block writes: Clearly, there is a split in the California State Party, which reflects the split in the National Party since the beginning of Bernie Sanders' campaign and even earlier. The current issue splitting the California Party is over who won the recent Party Chair election at the State Convention in Sacramento, May 19-21.

Everyone agrees the California State Convention Chair election between "insider" Eric Bauman and "outsider" Kimberly Ellis was extremely close. On the Saturday evening of the election, May 20, Bauman tweeted he won. Then a California Party tweet declared him the winner. [Neither tweet disclosed any vote totals nor who declared Bauman the winner.] However, "tweets" do not decide elections.

Immediately, the Ellis Campaign claimed there were irregularities in the election and the vote count. No official election vote report was made to the Convention Delegates in session on Sunday. Neither the Rules Committee, the Credentials Committee nor any official body of CADem made a report to the Convention of the vote totals.

The ongoing informal "ballot review/audit" process to resolve the election and the challenges is clearly not working to unite the Party.

photoRead More
feed Latest features from all sections of the site:
06/22/17 NoCARA Highlights the Local Racists Targeting Anti-Fascists Online and in the Courthouse Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | East Bay | North Bay / Marin06/20/17 Independent Audit Sought to Resolve Secretive Selection Process for Dem Party Chair Front Page | California | Government & Elections06/05/17 “Oil Money Out, People Power In” March and Rally in Sacramento Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections06/04/17 Once A Snitch, Always a Snitch: Andrew Clark Darst Ironically Protests His Lack of Privacy Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | U.S.06/01/17 Palestinian Hunger Strike Officially Suspended After Reaching An Agreement Front Page | Police State and Prisons | International | Palestine05/30/17 Artists Project Call for Trump Impeachment at Coliseum, Get Handcuffed by Security Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Arts + Action | East Bay | Government & Elections05/25/17 Prisoners Protest Inhumane Conditions in Segregation Units with Hunger Strike Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Central Valley | California05/22/17 Effort Underway to Stop Neo-Nazi Band The Highway Murderers from Performing in San José Front Page | Racial Justice | Arts + Action | South Bay | Santa Cruz Indymedia05/22/17 Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart Collaborates with ICE, Refuses to Change Policy Front Page | Police State and Prisons | U.S. | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz Indymedia05/20/17 Report Details Racial Bias in California’s Traffic Court System, Bills Address Disparities Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Central Valley | San Francisco | California | U.S. | Government & Elections05/17/17 Section 8 Vouchers Help The Poor — But Only If Housing Is Available Front Page | Racial Justice | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Labor & Workers | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Womyn | U.S. | Government & Elections
Local Newswire
Global | Breaking
Why Delta Stewardship Council's Endorsement of Delta Tunnels Is So Wrong Dan Bacher Sunday Jun 25th 12:01 PM
Slavery in California ~ and "Hidden Figures" of California African American Heritage by Cristalen Sunday Jun 25th 9:15 AM
Honorable Senator Kaipay is restoring the California ~ Liberian Family Reunion Khubaka, Michael Harris Tuesday Jun 20th 8:09 PM
Placerville Food Coop Workers Need Your Help! Resist Workplace Bullies Monday Jun 19th 3:05 PM
Was CA Dem Party Chair Chosen by Tweet? Kimberly Ellis demands Audit Joel Block (1 comment) Monday Jun 12th 5:36 PM
Folsom Hunger Strike: Solidarity Rally Reportback Burn the Plantations (1 comment) Friday Jun 9th 3:33 PM
Group Files Lawsuit Against DWR Over Oroville Dam Asbestos Records Dan Bacher Thursday Jun 8th 12:30 PM
Jerry Brown poses as 'climate leader' while he promotes fracking, Delta Tunnels Dan Bacher Saturday Jun 3rd 1:54 PM
The Epic Battle Between Big Oil & the People of California - Photo Essay Dan Bacher Friday Jun 2nd 5:34 PM
Nuclear Shutdown News May 2017 Michael Steinberg Sunday May 28th 4:10 PM
More Local News...
Global Newswire
Local | Breaking
Trump’s NAFTA Renegotiation & Labor And National City Teacher’s Union Defends Families KPFA WorkWeek Radio Thursday Jun 8th 9:27 AM
California’s Attorney General Asks EPA to Ban Brain-Harming Pesticide Safe Ag Safe Schools/Lucia Calderon Wednesday Jun 7th 10:43 AM
Trump Resurrects Controversial Fracking Project Save the Sespe Monday May 8th 9:47 PM
San Diego "strike force" still heading to Korea Michael Steinberg Wednesday Apr 26th 8:01 PM
San Diego warships leading charge against North Korea Michael Steinberg Saturday Apr 15th 4:26 PM
Lawsuit Targets Trump's Border Wall, Enforcement Program Center for Biological Diversity Wednesday Apr 12th 2:13 PM
Governor Brown’s “Resistance” Fails to Protect California Communities via Californians Against Fracking Saturday Apr 8th 5:09 PM
Nuke Shutdown News March 2017 Michael Steinberg Saturday Apr 1st 4:25 PM
San Quintín Farmworkers Take Demands to Mexico City El Enemigo Común Monday Mar 27th 2:14 PM
Jornaleros de San Quintín llevan demandas a la Ciudad de México El Enemigo Común Monday Mar 27th 2:10 PM
More Global News...
Other/Breaking News
Local | Global
Black Agriculture is helping expand California Apps for Ag to Underserved Communities khubaka, michael harris Saturday May 27th 7:48 AM
African New Year's Day ~ Sacred Summer Solstice Celebration Khubaka, Michael Harris (1 comment) Tuesday May 23rd 2:04 PM
Sen Fenistein Supported by Health Insurers; Opposes Medicare for All Register Peace & Freedom or Green Tuesday May 2nd 8:38 PM
California won its first major battle over `sanctuary cities' WaPo Wednesday Apr 26th 5:42 PM
California bill to eliminate bail system clears first hurdle Katy Murphy, Mercury News (1 comment) Thursday Apr 6th 11:10 AM
Californians Against Fracking Responds to EPA’s Methane Regulation Announcement via Californians Against Fracking Friday Mar 17th 6:01 PM
California Announces Revised Proposed Rules on Agricultural Pesticide Use Near Schools Charlotte Fadipe Thursday Mar 16th 10:11 AM
2017 Black Minds Matter ~ the question is to whom... and why... CBM reprint Thursday Mar 9th 8:59 PM
Chilao School offers free space for Arts, Culture and Environmental Workshops Corina Roberts Wednesday Mar 1st 9:14 AM
Art of War : Executive Order K. Larmee Saturday Feb 18th 11:06 PM
Open Newswire...
