The staff at the Ella Baker Center for Human Rights, have formed the Ella Baker Workers Association, a staff union, and have selected the Communications Workers of America to serve as the EBWA’s collective bargaining representative. EBC’s management team has voluntarily recognized the formation of a union to represent its staff.“Our namesake Ella Baker believed in the power of everyday people to make change. In that spirit, we support the formation of a union at the Ella Baker Center, and are eager to continue to work together as a team to advance our mission of winning racial and economic justice,” said Zachary Norris, Executive Director of the Ella Baker Center for Human Rights.Both staff and management assert that the formation of the union aligns with Ella Baker’s legacy and the organization's longstanding support for unionization, collective bargaining, and worker voice on the job. The formation of the union at the Ella Baker Center emerges at a time when many non-profit organizations in the movement are forming their own staff unions. Van Jones from the Ella Baker Center (2004)