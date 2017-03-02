top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$33.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
The Health of the Bay Area Is at Stake Say Whistleblowers
Thu Mar 2 2017 (Updated 03/03/17)
The Health of the Bay Area Is at Stake Say Whistleblowers
Thu Mar 2 2017 (Updated 03/03/17)
Bay Area Air Quality Mngmt District Employees Fired For Exposing Destruction of Records
The Health of the Bay Area Is at Stake Say Whistleblowers
Two Bay Area Air Quality Management District employees charge in a new lawsuit announced in a February 22 press conference that they were bullied, retaliated against, and fired for exposing the illegal destruction of agency documents that are required to be maintained for a record of the violations of air pollution laws by corporations. Michael Bachmann was a manager of records at the agency and Sarah Steele was a contract employee working on retention of documents. Together, they say that they had tried to stop the destruction of the documents but that the agency's top managers continued to engage in destroying citations, compliance records, and settlement agreements for air pollution control violations by major companies like Chevron, Shell, Tosco, Pacific Steel Casting, and many other companies.

Attorneys for Steele and Bachmann released a set of records from 1990-91 involving Tosco refinery, which is now owned by Tesoro, that were saved by the pair. It shows a list of penalties against Tosco, including a $1,000 penalty reduced to $750 that involved an “excessive visible emission” at the acid plant. Major bay area polluters have been able to significantly reduce their fines because there is no record of previous violations and organized destruction of documents allowed these companies to limit their liability for violating air quality control standards over many decades.

photoRead More | photoWorkers/Environmentalists Demand BAAQMD Executives Be Prosecuted For Destroying Records
feed Latest features from all sections of the site:
03/03/17 Does “Street Feeding” Really Keep People Homeless? Health, Housing, and Public Services | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Santa Cruz Indymedia03/02/17 Youth Rise Up in Protest for Young Man Assaulted by LAPD Officer Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Education & Student Activism | California03/02/17 Bay Area Air Quality Mngmt District Employees Fired For Exposing Destruction of Records Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Labor & Workers | East Bay03/02/17 Santa Cruz City Council Votes Unanimously to Change Sanctuary Resolution to Ordinance Front Page | Police State and Prisons | California | U.S. | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz Indymedia02/24/17 Activists Protest HP Enterprise for Profiteering from Racism in Israel-Palestine and U.S. Front Page | Anti-War | San Francisco | U.S. | International | Palestine02/24/17 Protest After Fresno Mayor Lee Brand Says City Will Not Provide Sanctuary for Immigrants Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Central Valley | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights02/23/17 Shortly After Shutdowns of College Speaking Events, Milo Shunned by His Own People Front Page | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Education & Student Activism | Central Valley | East Bay | U.S. | Immigrant Rights02/17/17 Santa Cruz DA Won't File Charges Against Police Officer Who Killed Man Holding Garden Rake Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Santa Cruz Indymedia02/16/17 Nationwide Ramp-Up of Highly Militarized ICE Raids Includes California's Central Coast Front Page | Police State and Prisons | California | U.S. | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz Indymedia02/15/17 Number of Monarchs Overwintering in California Remains Low Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | California | U.S. | International | Americas | Santa Cruz Indymedia02/15/17 Civil Rights Groups Condemn New York City's Fordham University Ban on SJP Front Page | Education & Student Activism | U.S. | Palestine
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense | Labor & Workers | Front Page
Publish Your News
Add an Event
browse articles article browse photos photo
browse videos video browse audio audio
Local Newswire
Global | Breaking
Native Lives Matter: Justice for Respected Indigenous Elder & Movement Leader Dr. Lehman L. Brightman Quanah Parker Brightman Friday Mar 3rd 11:16 AM
International Women's Day: Women's Strike, Rally, Speakout - Oakland Oakland Women's Collective (1 comment) Thursday Mar 2nd 6:59 PM
Shut Down Alt-Right Pro-Trump March in Berkeley March 4th! Antifa (1 comment) Wednesday Mar 1st 8:58 PM
Trump proposes massive budget cuts while his family profits from section 8 tenants Lynda Carson (1 comment) Wednesday Mar 1st 8:29 AM
Support AB 1506 to repeal the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act. Lynda Carson (11 comments) Friday Feb 24th 6:06 AM
BA Air Quality Management District Employees Fired For Exposing Destruction of Records Labor Video Project Thursday Feb 23rd 2:15 AM
Housing authorities need more resources to administer Housing Choice Voucher Program Lynda Carson Tuesday Feb 21st 1:23 AM
Pack the Courthouse for Yuvette Henderson APTP Sunday Feb 19th 2:44 PM
Statement on OPD shooting of white supremacist terror suspect Jesse Enjaian APTP (1 comment) Saturday Feb 18th 8:48 PM
Proposed budget cuts threaten millions of HUD subsidized low-income renters Lynda Carson (2 comments) Saturday Feb 18th 7:14 PM
More Local News...
[ × close ]
Global Newswire
Local | Breaking
HUD Secretary Ben Carson leads subsidized renters & union employees into uncertain future Lynda Carson Friday Mar 3rd 1:57 AM
Milo Yiannopoulos' false narratives and liberals cherry picking the left. Lloyd Hart Sunday Feb 5th 7:14 AM
Should someone 5150 Trump for being a threat to himself and everyone else? Lynda Carson (1 comment) Saturday Jan 14th 8:19 PM
Mumia Wins Federal Court Victory On Hep-C Treatment! Labor Action Committee To Free Mumia Thursday Jan 5th 8:22 PM
Trump accuses millions of voting illegally this past election Lynda Carson (2 comments) Monday Nov 28th 6:15 PM
As Protests Gain Momentum In Bay Area, Trump Campaign Is Scrubbing His Website Lynda Carson Thursday Nov 10th 9:29 PM
This Week in Palestine, November 4th, 2016 IMEMC Friday Nov 4th 5:42 PM
Bullied Wells Fargo Workers, Corruption & OSHA Cover-up KPFA Pacifica WorkWeek Radio (1 comment) Wednesday Oct 5th 1:24 PM
WW CA Farmworkers Getting 8 Hour Day & Attacks On Workers Comp By DIR and Governor Brown KPFA Pacifica WorkWeek Radio (1 comment) Wednesday Aug 31st 8:28 PM
This Week in Palestine, July 29th, 2016 IMEMC Friday Jul 29th 9:58 PM
More Global News...
[ × close ]
Other/Breaking News
Local | Global
Suicided to death...Dr. Kelly...oil war press...2-28-17 Mouse Report DJ Mouse (1 comment) Tuesday Feb 28th 3:59 PM
State Secrets Sibel v. Jan; Rape case gauntlet thrown...2-21-17 Mouse Report DJ Mouse (1 comment) Tuesday Feb 21st 3:32 PM
Death Squads R US...Flynn 2012 DIA Intel...2-14-17 Mouse Report DJ Mouse (1 comment) Tuesday Feb 14th 3:25 PM
SEIU 1021 OPD Steward union steward Belinda Calvin-Adlao Blew The Whistle On Oakland Cops repost Saturday Feb 11th 8:39 AM
DeVos, Ed Privatization, Vouchers, Charters, Union Busting & the Church With Kathy Carroll WorkWeek Radio Wednesday Feb 8th 8:03 PM
US of A holes DJ Mouse (1 comment) Tuesday Feb 7th 12:47 PM
KPFA "Upfront" & Cat Brooks Pushes Billionaire Charter Funded Privatizers Shill Ryan Smith Stop Privatization & Charters Thursday Feb 2nd 11:13 AM
Milo Yiannopoulos event canceled after violence erupts UC Berkeley Public Affairs Thursday Feb 2nd 8:13 AM
US Kills Dream King...1-31-17 Mouse Report DJ Mouse (1 comment) Tuesday Jan 31st 12:58 PM
Work Week On ILWU10 & UAW2865 Trump Inaguration Walkout And Ed Unions, Charters and DeVos WorkWeek Radio Wednesday Jan 25th 1:05 PM
Open Newswire...
[ × close ]
feed
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code