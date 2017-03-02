From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: California | Environment & Forest Defense | Labor & Workers Workers/Environmentalists Demand BAAQMD Executives Be Prosecuted For Destroying Records by Labor Video Project

Thursday Mar 2nd, 2017 11:09 PM Workers and environmentalists called for the investigation and prosecution of BAAQMD executives and top managers for retaliating against Michael Bachmann, mangers for records and Sarah Steel for their reporting the destruction of critical records.

original image (4032x3024)



At a board meeting of the Bay Area Air Quality Control District on March 1, 2017, workers, environmentalists and whistleblowers demanded that there be a criminal investigation of the executives and lawyers of the Bay Area Air Quality Management l District for conspiring to bully, intimidate and terminate Documents Manager Michael Bachmann and document protection worker Sarah Steele. They discovered that their managers and executives were conspiring to destroy important documents that would allow companies like Chevron, Shell, Tesoro and Pacific Steel Casting. The destruction of these documents would allow the agency to lower fines and limit the liability of these corporations for illegally releasing toxic materials into the air.

This cover-up of criminal conspiracy to destroy documents and retaliate against Agency workers who blew the whistle requires an independent investigation by the California Attorney General Bacerra who has responsible for oversight of this regional agency.

For additional media:

https://youtu.be/QuMHn1FqDAE

http://www.mercurynews.com/2017/03/01/critics-seek-state-probe-of-air-districts-alleged-destruction-of-records/

http://www.dailycal.org/2017/02/22/whistleblowers-file-claim-bay-area-air-quality-management-district/

http://www.eastbaytimes.com/2017/02/22/whistleblowers-mystery-file-cabinet-dumped-boxes-of-pollution-records-part-of-air-regulators-document-destruction/

http://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/article/Ex-air-quality-workers-say-district-illegally-10949383.php

http://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2017/02/22/former-bay-area-air-quality-agency-workers-file-whistleblower-claim/

http://www.berkeleycitizen.org/Pacific%20Steel/pacific8.htm

Production of Labor Video Project

http://www.laborvideo.org



Critics seek state probe of Bay Area air district’s alleged destruction of records "“Whether or not you agree with the charges, there should be an outside independent agency to look into this,” said Steve Zeltzer, of United Public Workers for Action, a network of labor groups, unions and community groups. “These are serious allegations.”

http://www.mercurynews.com/2017/03/01/critics-seek-state-probe-of-air-districts-alleged-destruction-of-records/

The Tesoro oil refinery east of Martinez is one of five in the Bay Area. Two fired Bay Area air pollution district workers claim the agency destroyed pollution enforcement records, including those involving oil refineries. (Dean Coppola/Contra Costa Times)



By DENIS CUFF |

PUBLISHED: March 1, 2017 at 12:25 pm | UPDATED: March 1, 2017 at 4:43 pm

SAN FRANCISCO — An alliance for workers called Wednesday for the state Attorney General’s Office to investigate claims that the Bay Area’s air district destroyed records about industrial pollution.



At a public meeting of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District Board, eight speakers urged board members to ask state investigators to probe claims by two district workers that they were fired for blowing the whistle about destruction of records on enforcement against pollution violators, including oil refineries.



District managers have repeatedly denied the allegations, and said the agency kept electronic copies of the same records that the agency is accused of destroying.



But the denials didn’t satisfy several worker rights advocates.



“Whether or not you agree with the charges, there should be an outside independent agency to look into this,” said Steve Zeltzer, of United Public Workers for Action, a network of labor groups, unions and community groups. “These are serious allegations.”



Daniel Berman, a social justice advocate and author of a 1978 book on worker safety called “Death on the Job” said that employees too often face repercussions for reporting problems.



“I hope you have the courage to restore these people,” Berman said of the fired workers.



Other speakers agreed, saying it’s not enough to trust the public agency that polices air pollution to police itself.



The call for a probe is a response to a claim filed last week in state court by former district workers, Sarah Steele, a temporary records specialist, and her boss, Michael Bachmann, former district head of information technology.



In their claim, the two said they tried to save records as the district prepared to move from its long-time headquarters on Ellis Street in San Francisco to a new regional government center across town. The workers said their efforts to save records were thwarted by top district staff, including two lawyers.



The air pollution board did not discuss the issue Wednesday in their open meeting, but held a closed-door discussion on it.



Afterward, Mark Ross, an air board member also on the Martinez City Council, said the board is barred from commenting on details of the case because it involves personnel and legal issues.



Ross also said he doesn’t like it when public agencies publicly trash and bully workers who criticize the organization.



“I wouldn’t object or stand in the way of an (attorney general) investigation,” he said, “although I have a reasonable level of confidence that what the district administration told us is true.”



The air district on Wednesday released its strongest statement yet that it did nothing wrong, and hired an outside legal firm that found no merit in the claims of illegal records destruction.



“The Bay Area Air District does not tolerate improper destruction of records and is committed to transparency,” said Lisa Fasano, a district spokeswoman. “A few such microfilm records have been misplaced, but the summary data for those violations remains available in the air district’s data system.”



The air district, a regional agency with a 24-member appointed board, regulates industrial and other non-vehicular sources of air pollution in the nine-Bay area counties.



Denis Cuff Denis Cuff covers environmental, water, and outdoor recreation news for the Bay Area News Group.



Statement To BAAQMD For 3/1/17 Board Meeting By Dr. Larry Rose

The fixed industrial sources of air pollution in the Bay Area refineries such as Chevron Shell, and Tosco have been well known by the BAAQMD for many decades.

The catastrophic 2012 fire and explosion at the Richmond Chevron refinery demonstrates the abject failure of BAAQMD to capture any of the toxic black smoke levels of pollution during that Richmond emergency community tragedy. independent monitoring information from the agency's monitoring system failed to record the obvious high levels of pollution.The black smoke from the fire-explosion went thousands of feet into the atmosphere and dispersed over a vast areas of the Bay Area counties. Complaints of severe upper respiratory reactions were felt in all of the adjacent Bay Area Counties. In the city of Richmond over 15,000 people sought professional medical attention for acute respiratory reactions. The response of the BAAQMD shortly after this shocking event was that they failed to find significant levels of health endangering pollutants recorded among their various monitoring equipment devices. Since that event the failure of a well developed improved effective air quality monitoring program has not been implemented or developed by the BAAQMD for refineries.

The vertical and horizontal pollution emissions of these refineries is increasing not decreasing due to the importation and refining of low quality highly volatile tar sand bitumen oil from Canada and mixed with highly volatile Baaken oil from North Dakota.

The 2012 Chevron corroded pipe leak and subsequent fire and explosion was in a refining unit that was processing these low quality high sulphur oils. The workers on site had to run for their lives, and some got burned. During the early phases of the gaseous leak they were not told to shut the unit down.

The only way these public health threatening increased levels of pollutant emissions can be controlled is by enforcing a cap on the allowable level of these pollutants for each refinery. It is obvious that an effective accurate capturing of all of the vertical and horizontal emission releases by each refinery 24/7 is required. Of course first each refinery BAAQMD must be responsible for implementing the system, and permanently storing the data recorded. Therefore the upper management directors at the BAAQMD, such as Attorney Brian Burger, and Executive Director Jack Broadbank must immediately require present the Board of Directors with a plan to each refinery to develop and implement a complete, technologically effective monitoring program. Air quality monitoring close to industrial sources and maintaining records should be a primary responsibility of BAAQMD.

Allowable Ambient air levels of particulates (pm 2.5), and carcinogenic polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, heavy metals, and other highly toxic pollutants must be accurately recorded, Accumulated data will can then be used to set update enforceable caps on each refinery's emissions. This data must be developed stored and analyzed by an independent government agency responsible for protecting public health. This agency, with oversight by the agency BAAQMD Board of Directors must be responsible for overseeing this monitoring program. The foot dragging by the BAAQMD Senior Staff on these policies that clearly shows favoritism toward these corporate sources of refinery pollution must stop and the mission of the BAAQMD must be reestablished to protect and improve the air quality for the public health benefit of all of us.



Lawrence Rose M.D., M.P.H.,, Occupational Environmental Medicine, retired Chief of the Medical Unit of Cal/OHA for 28 years./ Workers & Activists Demand BAAQMD Executives Be Prosecuted For Destroying Records & Illegally Retaliating Against Agency WhistleblowersAt a board meeting of the Bay Area Air Quality Control District on March 1, 2017, workers, environmentalists and whistleblowers demanded that there be a criminal investigation of the executives and lawyers of the Bay Area Air Quality Management l District for conspiring to bully, intimidate and terminate Documents Manager Michael Bachmann and document protection worker Sarah Steele. They discovered that their managers and executives were conspiring to destroy important documents that would allow companies like Chevron, Shell, Tesoro and Pacific Steel Casting. The destruction of these documents would allow the agency to lower fines and limit the liability of these corporations for illegally releasing toxic materials into the air.This cover-up of criminal conspiracy to destroy documents and retaliate against Agency workers who blew the whistle requires an independent investigation by the California Attorney General Bacerra who has responsible for oversight of this regional agency.For additional media:Production of Labor Video ProjectCritics seek state probe of Bay Area air district’s alleged destruction of records "“Whether or not you agree with the charges, there should be an outside independent agency to look into this,” said Steve Zeltzer, of United Public Workers for Action, a network of labor groups, unions and community groups. “These are serious allegations.”The Tesoro oil refinery east of Martinez is one of five in the Bay Area. Two fired Bay Area air pollution district workers claim the agency destroyed pollution enforcement records, including those involving oil refineries. (Dean Coppola/Contra Costa Times)By DENIS CUFF | dcuff [at] bayareanewsgroup.com PUBLISHED: March 1, 2017 at 12:25 pm | UPDATED: March 1, 2017 at 4:43 pmSAN FRANCISCO — An alliance for workers called Wednesday for the state Attorney General’s Office to investigate claims that the Bay Area’s air district destroyed records about industrial pollution.At a public meeting of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District Board, eight speakers urged board members to ask state investigators to probe claims by two district workers that they were fired for blowing the whistle about destruction of records on enforcement against pollution violators, including oil refineries.District managers have repeatedly denied the allegations, and said the agency kept electronic copies of the same records that the agency is accused of destroying.But the denials didn’t satisfy several worker rights advocates.“Whether or not you agree with the charges, there should be an outside independent agency to look into this,” said Steve Zeltzer, of United Public Workers for Action, a network of labor groups, unions and community groups. “These are serious allegations.”Daniel Berman, a social justice advocate and author of a 1978 book on worker safety called “Death on the Job” said that employees too often face repercussions for reporting problems.“I hope you have the courage to restore these people,” Berman said of the fired workers.Other speakers agreed, saying it’s not enough to trust the public agency that polices air pollution to police itself.The call for a probe is a response to a claim filed last week in state court by former district workers, Sarah Steele, a temporary records specialist, and her boss, Michael Bachmann, former district head of information technology.In their claim, the two said they tried to save records as the district prepared to move from its long-time headquarters on Ellis Street in San Francisco to a new regional government center across town. The workers said their efforts to save records were thwarted by top district staff, including two lawyers.The air pollution board did not discuss the issue Wednesday in their open meeting, but held a closed-door discussion on it.Afterward, Mark Ross, an air board member also on the Martinez City Council, said the board is barred from commenting on details of the case because it involves personnel and legal issues.Ross also said he doesn’t like it when public agencies publicly trash and bully workers who criticize the organization.“I wouldn’t object or stand in the way of an (attorney general) investigation,” he said, “although I have a reasonable level of confidence that what the district administration told us is true.”The air district on Wednesday released its strongest statement yet that it did nothing wrong, and hired an outside legal firm that found no merit in the claims of illegal records destruction.“The Bay Area Air District does not tolerate improper destruction of records and is committed to transparency,” said Lisa Fasano, a district spokeswoman. “A few such microfilm records have been misplaced, but the summary data for those violations remains available in the air district’s data system.”The air district, a regional agency with a 24-member appointed board, regulates industrial and other non-vehicular sources of air pollution in the nine-Bay area counties.Denis Cuff Denis Cuff covers environmental, water, and outdoor recreation news for the Bay Area News Group.Statement To BAAQMD For 3/1/17 Board Meeting By Dr. Larry RoseThe fixed industrial sources of air pollution in the Bay Area refineries such as Chevron Shell, and Tosco have been well known by the BAAQMD for many decades.The catastrophic 2012 fire and explosion at the Richmond Chevron refinery demonstrates the abject failure of BAAQMD to capture any of the toxic black smoke levels of pollution during that Richmond emergency community tragedy. independent monitoring information from the agency's monitoring system failed to record the obvious high levels of pollution.The black smoke from the fire-explosion went thousands of feet into the atmosphere and dispersed over a vast areas of the Bay Area counties. Complaints of severe upper respiratory reactions were felt in all of the adjacent Bay Area Counties. In the city of Richmond over 15,000 people sought professional medical attention for acute respiratory reactions. The response of the BAAQMD shortly after this shocking event was that they failed to find significant levels of health endangering pollutants recorded among their various monitoring equipment devices. Since that event the failure of a well developed improved effective air quality monitoring program has not been implemented or developed by the BAAQMD for refineries.The vertical and horizontal pollution emissions of these refineries is increasing not decreasing due to the importation and refining of low quality highly volatile tar sand bitumen oil from Canada and mixed with highly volatile Baaken oil from North Dakota.The 2012 Chevron corroded pipe leak and subsequent fire and explosion was in a refining unit that was processing these low quality high sulphur oils. The workers on site had to run for their lives, and some got burned. During the early phases of the gaseous leak they were not told to shut the unit down.The only way these public health threatening increased levels of pollutant emissions can be controlled is by enforcing a cap on the allowable level of these pollutants for each refinery. It is obvious that an effective accurate capturing of all of the vertical and horizontal emission releases by each refinery 24/7 is required. Of course first each refinery BAAQMD must be responsible for implementing the system, and permanently storing the data recorded. Therefore the upper management directors at the BAAQMD, such as Attorney Brian Burger, and Executive Director Jack Broadbank must immediately require present the Board of Directors with a plan to each refinery to develop and implement a complete, technologically effective monitoring program. Air quality monitoring close to industrial sources and maintaining records should be a primary responsibility of BAAQMD.Allowable Ambient air levels of particulates (pm 2.5), and carcinogenic polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, heavy metals, and other highly toxic pollutants must be accurately recorded, Accumulated data will can then be used to set update enforceable caps on each refinery's emissions. This data must be developed stored and analyzed by an independent government agency responsible for protecting public health. This agency, with oversight by the agency BAAQMD Board of Directors must be responsible for overseeing this monitoring program. The foot dragging by the BAAQMD Senior Staff on these policies that clearly shows favoritism toward these corporate sources of refinery pollution must stop and the mission of the BAAQMD must be reestablished to protect and improve the air quality for the public health benefit of all of us.Lawrence Rose M.D., M.P.H.,, Occupational Environmental Medicine, retired Chief of the Medical Unit of Cal/OHA for 28 years./ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2TkxcCZtHQQ

original image (4032x3024) The top executives and managers of BAAQMD were involved in a criminal conspiracy to retaliate against agency workers Michael Bachmann and Sarah Steele who exposed the destruction of protected records of pollution control violations. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2TkxcCZtHQQ

original image (4032x3024) Hunters Point Bay View environmentalist activist Francisco Da Costa spoke for accountability of the executives of BAAQMD https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2TkxcCZtHQQ

original image (4032x3024) Dr. Ahimsa Porter Sumchia has fought for the protection of the Hunters Point-Bayview residents. She reported on the failure of the agency to properly protect the residents of BAAQMD. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2TkxcCZtHQQ