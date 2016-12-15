Korean Port Truck workers have struck against deregulation and union busting by South Korea President Park Geun-hye. They were attacked, beaten, and the leaders were jailed by the government. Many union leaders including the president of the KCTU have been jailed by the government. Supporters of the Korean general strike against the government spoke out at the San Francisco South Korean consulate on November 30.American Federation of Teachers/United Educators of San Francisco (AFT UESF) President Lita Blanc issued a statement in solidarity with Korean workers which read: United Educators of San Francisco stands in solidarity with the Korean workers who are striking today in defense of their fundamental union rights. The 6200 educators of San Francisco know that your fight is our fight! We support your right to organize without fear of reprisal or repression. We support your fight for due process protection on the job and your right for a living wage. Here in California, we have successfully fought against corporate-funded attempts to erode our right to organize but we know that, now, more than ever, working people will be coming under attack and as educators and as unionists, we have to stand up for labor rights here and abroad.