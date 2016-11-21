|
Mon Nov 21 2016 (Updated 11/27/16)Santa Cruz Sheriffs Shoot and Kill 15-Year-Old Aptos High Student
Mon Nov 21 2016 (Updated 11/27/16)Memorial Fund Established for Luke Smith After Sheriff's Deputies Kill Him
Luke Smith, a 15-year-old Aptos High sophomore, was shot and killed by deputies with the Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office on November 19. Students identified Luke as the victim at a gathering that took place outside of the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office on the afternoon of the killing. The report quotes a friend of Luke, who stated at the gathering, "He was active. He was a skate aficionado. He was brilliant. Just tragic."
Luke was killed by deputies after allegedly stabbing two individuals with a four-inch blade knife on the 800 block of Amesti Road. He maintained possession of the knife, and was advancing towards deputies with it when he was killed on the 300 block of Pioneer road, according to a November 19 press release from the Sheriff's Office. Later at a press conference, Sheriff Jim Hart said deputies tried using tasers and foam rounds in an attempt to subdue Luke. They then used a canine. Hart said it was when Luke struggled with the canine, he was shot.
A memorial fund has been established for Luke's family. Many of the friends and loved ones who have donated to Luke's fund included personal messages online. "Luke you will always be a legend. Rest easy buddy," read one message. "Luke was truly an amazing person and he helped me in my darkest times. Love and miss you Luke," read another.
Read More: Santa Cruz Sheriffs Shoot and Kill a 15-Year-Old Aptos High Student | Memorial Fund Established for Luke Smith | Body Camera Video of the Killing of Luke Smith by Police and Santa Cruz Sheriffs | Celebrate and Honor the Life of Luke Smith
