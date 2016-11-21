From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Body Camera Video of the Killing of Luke Smith by Police and Santa Cruz Sheriffs by Santa Cruz Police News

Monday Nov 21st, 2016 9:59 PM

Some of the body camera video footage of the killing of 15-year-old Luke Smith by sheriff's deputy on November 19 was released by the Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office at a press conference today. Warning: This video is extremely graphic.





Download Video (166.4mb) <video style="max-width: 800px;" preload="none" poster="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2016/11/21/luke_smith_killing_santa_cruz_sheriffs_11_19_2016.mp4_600_.png" controls><source src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2016/11/21/luke_smith_killing_santa_cruz_sheriffs_11_19_2016.mp4" type="video/mp4" /><a class="video" href="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2016/11/21/luke_smith_killing_santa_cruz_sheriffs_11_19_2016.mp4" title="download video: luke_smith_killing_santa_..."><br/><span class="video-thumbnail"><img src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2016/11/21/luke_smith_killing_santa_cruz_sheriffs_11_19_2016.mp4_600_.png" border="0" /></span><br/>Download Video</a> (166.4mb)</video>

The video shows that after deploying "less lethal" rounds at Luke, and tasing him, a canine was deployed. Luke was then shot with an AR15 rifle. After being shot with the firearm, and while lying on the ground, police shoot him with less lethal rounds and the taser again.



Sheriffs then deployed the canine again, and the dog bit and attacked Luke as the teenager struggled and moved on the ground during his last moments of life.



The dog continued to bite Luke for a few seconds until the 15-year-old stopped moving.



Besides the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Capitola and Watsonville police are visible in the video.