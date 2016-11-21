top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$31.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Police State and Prisons
Body Camera Video of the Killing of Luke Smith by Police and Santa Cruz Sheriffs
by Santa Cruz Police News
Monday Nov 21st, 2016 9:59 PM
Some of the body camera video footage of the killing of 15-year-old Luke Smith by sheriff's deputy on November 19 was released by the Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office at a press conference today. Warning: This video is extremely graphic.
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (166.4mb)
The video shows that after deploying "less lethal" rounds at Luke, and tasing him, a canine was deployed. Luke was then shot with an AR15 rifle. After being shot with the firearm, and while lying on the ground, police shoot him with less lethal rounds and the taser again.

Sheriffs then deployed the canine again, and the dog bit and attacked Luke as the teenager struggled and moved on the ground during his last moments of life.

The dog continued to bite Luke for a few seconds until the 15-year-old stopped moving.

Besides the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Capitola and Watsonville police are visible in the video.
§Background
by Santa Cruz Police News Tuesday Nov 22nd, 2016 1:14 AM
Santa Cruz Sheriffs Shoot and Kill a 15-Year-Old Aptos High Student
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/11/21/18793944.php

Memorial Fund Established for Luke Smith
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/11/21/18793946.php

Video of Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office Press Conference on November 21
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/11/21/18793944.php?show_comments=1#18793981

Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
What's the pointZTuesday Dec 13th, 2016 2:39 PM
Nine-Year Veteran Killer Cop Chris Vigil: Cold Blooded Murder By Santa Cruz County CopsDisarm All CopsTuesday Nov 22nd, 2016 11:11 PM
All those guns and no first aid kit?!ChristyTuesday Nov 22nd, 2016 10:09 PM
Pigs only release what they think is exculpatoryFTPMonday Nov 21st, 2016 10:51 PM
© 2000–2016 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code