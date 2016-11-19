|
Sat Nov 19 2016 (Updated 11/20/16)Santa Cruz Cop Wes Hansen Makes False Accusation on Facebook
Sat Nov 19 2016 (Updated 11/20/16)SCPD Officer and Wife Fuel Take Back Santa Cruz Witch-Hunt on Social Media
Take Back Santa Cruz (TBSC) is targeting community members again on social media, which is being aided by the false identification of a "suspect" by Officer Wes Hansen of the Santa Cruz Police. On November 16, TBSC published a photo of two "suspects" of a crime on their public Facebook page. The post has been shared over 300 times. TBSC says the photo was taken by a "community member" and it was not circulated or shared by law enforcement. In the comments section on the TBSC post, a witch-hunt style attack on the men ensues, containing the false accusation from SCPD Officer Wes Hansen.
Officer Hansen named and falsely identified one of the men in the photo in its comment section. Also, Officer Hansen's wife, Crissy Hansen, engaged in tandem personal attacks on the men in the photo, calling them "trolls".
The comment by Officer Hansen was not left to stand without correction. The sister of the man named by Hansen said that the person in the photo was not her brother and that Hansen was wrong about his name.
Most Take Back Santa Cruz members did not grow up in Santa Cruz. On his Facebook account, Wes Hansen says he is from Irvine, California.
Related Features: James Burtnett Highlights the Hypocrisy of Take Back Santa Cruz | Who Runs Take Back Santa Cruz and What Are They Up To? (2015) | Dylan Greiner Removed as SC Clean Team Admin After Arrest (2013) | Mayor's Public Safety Task Force Member Is "Fine with Junkies Dying" (2013) | Video of Take Back Santa Cruz Supported Clean Team Harassing Homeless (2013)
