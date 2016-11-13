top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
santa cruz
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
en español
environment
global justice
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$31.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
History Teacher Suspended for Comparing Rise of Trump and Hitler
Sun Nov 13 2016
History Teacher Suspended for Comparing Rise of Trump and Hitler
Sun Nov 13 2016
Mountain View High School Places Frank Navarro on Administrative Leave
History Teacher Suspended for Comparing Rise of Trump and Hitler
According to the Mountain View High School Oracle newspaper, MVHS principal David Grissom and other school administrators made the decision to put history teacher Frank Navarro on administrative leave. The leave was prompted by Navarro's alleged comments in class that made connections between Donald Trump and Adolf Hitler.

"Whether or not he said this, it is dangerous and disgusting that the administration has decided to punish him for drawing parallels between two similarly dangerous moments in history," wrote MVHS alumnus Annie Ashmore in a petition to the principal.

Mr. Navarro stated, “I feel strongly about this: to stand quiet in the face of bigotry and to turn your eyes away from it is to back up the bigotry, and that’s not what I, or any history teacher, should be doing in our work.”

Read more

Indirectly related feature: Anti-Fascist Yvette Falarca Returns to Teaching
feed Latest features from all sections of the site:
12/20/16 Santa Cruz County Ranked Second for Agricultural Pesticide Illnesses in 2014 Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia12/19/16 Civil Rights Groups Sue Caltrans to Stop Illegal Raids Against California’s Homeless Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Health, Housing, and Public Services | San Francisco | East Bay | California | Government & Elections12/18/16 Hundreds March, Rally, Demand $15 and a Union at the San Francisco Airport Front Page | Labor & Workers | San Francisco | U.S.12/18/16 Senator Boxer Calls Corporate Agribusiness Rider to Water Bill a "Devastating Maneuver" Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | California | U.S. | Government & Elections12/18/16 #DisruptJ20: Nationwide and Bay Area Call-outs for General Strike Against Trump Front Page | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | U.S. | Government & Elections12/16/16 Oil Company with History of Spills Seeking Exemption to Safe Drinking Water Act Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing, and Public Services | East Bay12/15/16 Solidarity with Korean General Workers Strike Against President Park Geun-hye Front Page | Labor & Workers | Education & Student Activism | San Francisco | International12/15/16 Delta Tunnel Opponents Vow to Continue the Fight Against Project's Threat to Environment Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections12/15/16 San Francisco Japanese Americans Protest Growing Wave of Racism, Homophobia, Xenophobia Front Page | Racial Justice | Labor & Workers | LGBTI / Queer | San Francisco | U.S. | Immigrant Rights12/14/16 Autonomous Cultural Center in Mexico City Seeks Global Support Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | International | Americas12/10/16 Kern County Supervisors Green-light Sprawling 8,000-acre Grapevine Development Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | California | Animal Liberation
Related Categories: California | Peninsula | Education & Student Activism | Government & Elections | Police State and Prisons | Front Page
Publish Your News
Add an Event
browse articles article browse photos photo
browse videos video browse audio audio
Local Newswire
Global | Breaking
Santa Cruz County has second most agricultural pesticide illnesses in the state Lucia Calderón (1 comment) Monday Dec 19th 10:31 AM
Pacific Fisheries Management Council Nominated for ‘Shark Enemy’ Award by Turtle Island and Host of Concerned Environmental Groups Joanna McWilliams Monday Dec 19th 10:26 AM
President Obama Signs Water Bill With Big Ag 'Poison Pill' Rider Dan Bacher Sunday Dec 18th 8:54 AM
Reclamation will increase American River releases to 35,000 cfs Dan Bacher Wednesday Dec 14th 7:19 PM
Civil Rights Groups Sue Caltrans to Stop Illegal Raids Against California’s Homeless via ACLU of Northern California Wednesday Dec 14th 11:59 AM
New EPA Report Highlights Fracking Pollution Threat to California's Water Center for Biological Diversity Wednesday Dec 14th 11:26 AM
Bay Area Residents Urge The Electors Of The Electoral College To Dump Trump Lynda Carson (1 comment) Friday Dec 9th 5:57 PM
Two top California water officials retire amidst growing opposition to Delta Tunnels Dan Bacher (1 comment) Wednesday Dec 7th 8:19 AM
Human Rights Advocates to Rally in Sacramento for Farm Workers Mark Hawthorne Tuesday Dec 6th 1:48 PM
Forest Service Agrees to Halt Oil, Gas Leasing in Los Padres National Forest Center for Biological Diversity (1 comment) Tuesday Dec 6th 1:32 PM
More Local News...
[ × close ]
Global Newswire
Local | Breaking
Petition Seeks Ban on Import of Invasive Bullfrogs Into California Center for Biological Diversity (1 comment) Monday Dec 12th 2:48 PM
Oil Company Applies for First New Offshore Fracking Permit in California Center for Biological Diversity Thursday Dec 8th 5:09 PM
Report highlights 17 bad actors waging aggressive anti-solar campaigns via Environment California Tuesday Dec 6th 2:08 PM
Appeal Challenges Nestlé's Unrestricted Water Siphoning From San Bernardino National Forest Center for Biological Diversity Saturday Nov 19th 4:43 PM
Fuck Trump, But Fuck You Too: No Unity With Liberals Bobby London (1 comment) Friday Nov 18th 11:36 AM
Trump’s popular vote deficit may approach two million World Socialist Website (1 comment) Saturday Nov 12th 8:12 AM
For a World without Nuclear Risks Marcia Gomes Thursday Nov 10th 5:15 AM
New Fracking-related Earthquakes in Oklahoma Spark Demand for Oil, Gas Lease Withdrawal Center for Biological Diversity Monday Nov 7th 12:42 PM
The marijuana election is days away! (This Month in Marijuana - October 2016) Tom Angell, Marijuana Majority Monday Oct 31st 8:58 AM
Report: Children and the elderly at risk from "dangerous and close" fracking via Environment America Saturday Oct 29th 3:29 AM
More Global News...
[ × close ]
Other/Breaking News
Local | Global
Plastics BAN list report identifies most harmful plastic products and alternatives in CA Surfrider Foundation Tuesday Dec 6th 2:14 PM
Collected Anti-Trump chants protester (2 comments) Thursday Nov 10th 8:31 AM
Prop 64 Has Passed: Now What? "Track and Trace" May Become Widespread Steven Maviglio Wednesday Nov 9th 3:29 PM
California Investigating Wells Fargo for Criminal Identity Theft Richard Gonzales, NPR Friday Oct 21st 10:46 AM
Pacifica KPFK Motion To Protest Arrest Of Journalists Covering Dakota Access Pipe Line repost Sunday Oct 16th 1:47 PM
Friendship Christine Harris Wednesday Oct 5th 5:58 PM
SEIU 221 And Mark Leno In San Diego In "Collusion" With County Government? Monty Kroopkin Saturday Oct 1st 3:36 AM
How messed up is California’s charter school sector? You won’t believe how much. repost Friday Sep 9th 9:20 AM
Marcus Mosiah Garvey Birthday Celebration ~ Sacramento, CA Robert Vinson Saturday Aug 13th 12:11 PM
California State Legislature debates the Negro Exclusion Bill ~ Juneteenth 2016 Isaac Allen Tuesday Jun 14th 10:28 PM
Open Newswire...
[ × close ]
feed
© 2000–2016 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code