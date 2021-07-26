From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The Jamal Journal Newspaper Issue #2 is now online!
The Jamal Journal Newspaper Issue #2 was released at the July 3 "In The Spirit of Consuewella Africa" Rally for Mumia at Philadelphia City Hall. Issue #2 is now available online.
View more July 3 photos here.)
32-PAGE TABLE OF CONTENTS
Front Cover
The Oct. 22-24 Spirit of Mandela Tribunal in NYC and Continuing to Organize for Mumia's Release, by Pam Africa, the Jamal Journal
Elder Abuse: Incarceration Remains the Greatest Medical Threat to Mumia's Health --The Only Treatment is Freedom, by Dr. Ricardo Alvarez, the Jamal Journal
Mumia Abu-Jamal's Spiritual Advisor Confronts DA Krasner and the Fraternal Order of Police, Professor Mark Lewis Taylor interviewed by the Jamal Journal, first published by the SF Bay View Newspaper
Intro Section (pages 2-3)
Romaine "Chip" Fitzgerald Returns to His Ancestors, by Mumia Abu-Jamal
March 18, 2021 Legal Update, by Mumia's Lawyers Judith Ritter and Sam Spital
May 20, 2021 Legal Update, by Professor Johanna Fernández
Mumia FAQ, written by the Campaign to Bring Mumia Home
Solidarity (pages 4-7)
Albert Woodfox of the Angola 3 and Mumia Abu-Jamal Interview Each Other, recorded by Prison Radio
"They Did Not Break Me" --A Review of Albert Woodfox's 2019 Autobiography, by Carolina Saldaña, El Enemigo Común
The Angola 3 Support the Color of Change Petition to DA Krasner, by Robert H. King and Albert Woodfox
Free Yaqui Political Prisoner Fidencio Aldama! by Carolina Saldaña de Amigxs de Mumia, MX
Activists Counter Anti-Asian Violence Through Community Safety Initiatives: "Policing has never been an effective response to violence because the police are agents of white supremacy," by Victoria Law, Truthout
FOP Intimidation: Past and Present (pages 8-9)
From The Archives: "I'm Waiting for Mumia to Be Well Done on the Rotisserie" --The SF Bay View National Black Newspaper exposes the FOP-led lynch mob that wants Mumia Abu-Jamal dead
Students Bashed in Battle Over Abu-Jamal's Healthcare --Cyberbullies assail students and teacher, by Linn Washington, Jr., ThisCantBeHappening.net
Mumia's Health Emergency (pages 10-13)
Movement History: A Huge People's Victory, by Dr. Suzanne Ross
Professor Johanna Fernández Reports From the Frontlines of Mumia's Hospitalization for Congestive Heart Failure and COVID-19, Verso Books Blog
Demand the immediate release of imprisoned activist journalist Mumia Abu-Jamal --Now in His 40th Year as an Incarcerated Prisoner, Abu-Jamal Has Covid-19, by Dave Lindorff, ThisCantBeHappening.net
Global Support (pages 14-15)
Mumia Abu-Jamal: A Letter of Thanks, recorded by Prison Radio
Global Solidarity for Mumia's Health Crisis Mobilizes Millions, by the Jamal Journal
Alameda Labor Council (AFL-CIO) Call To Action for Mumia's Health Emergency and Statement of Support for Colin Kaepernick
Pacifica National Board Resolution To Mandate Radio Carts About The Case Of Mumia To Protect His Life
International Workers Committee: Free Mumia and All Elders, Vulnerable Inmates and Political Prisoners Immediately!
Pan-Africanist Solidarity (pages 18-19)
The Significance of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) Appeal to the World for Political Prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal
"Environments of Oppression" --Mumia's Message to the Celebration of the International Day for the Victims of Slavery in Paris on March 27, 2021 (About Keziah Nuissier; Introduction by Julia Wright)
Mumia's Emergency Heart Surgery (pages 20-22, 26)
‘We are here to save a life’: Mumia Abu-Jamal to Undergo Heart Surgery; Supporters Call For His Release, by Emily Scott / WHYY
Mumia Abu-Jamal: Professorial With a Touch of Pirate, by Noelle Hanrahan, Prison Radio
'Shackled to a Bed': UN experts condemn US treatment of Black Journalist, by Azad Essa, Middle East Eye
UN Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner Statement: "Shackling of Aged Inmate, Mumia Abu-Jamal, is Deplorable"
Following Heart Surgery, Mumia Looks Great! Noelle Hanrahan Reports on Her Contact Visit Today, by Prison Radio (May 7, 2021)
April 24 Birthday Celebrations (pages 16-17, 23)
Birthday events in Philadelphia say: Let Mumia OUT, by Marie Kelly, Workers World
Texas solidarity with Mumia Abu-Jamal, by Gloria Rubac, Workers World
April 24 Paris, France Protest for Mumia at the United States Embassy, by the Paris Collectif Libérons Mumia
May Day (pages 24-25)
If Mumia Abu-Jamal’s Case Is a ‘Non-Issue,’ Why Have Media Gone to Such Lengths to Silence Him? by Janine Jackson, Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting (May 1, 2021)
Mumia's Message to the Berlin Revolutionary May Day, recorded by Prison Radio
Angela Davis and the ILWU Lead San Francisco May Day March, by Jack Heyman, West Coast Labor Action Committee to Free Mumia
Confronting DA Krasner (pages 26-29)
Black Lives Matter movement sparks electoral defeat for FOP, by Betsey Piette, Workers World
The Key Findings of Linn Washington Jr. and Dave Lindorff's 2010 Ballistics Test, excerpted from our Color of Change petition to DA Krasner
OPINION: Krasner’s stance on Mumia won’t cost him re-election. But it will stain his reputation as a reformer, by Linn Washington Jr. and Dave Lindorff, WHYY
How Do We Change DA Krasner's Mind About Mumia's Unjust Conviction?, J. Patrick O'Connor, author of "The Framing of Mumia Abu-Jamal", interviewed by the Jamal Journal
Mumia's New Book (pages 30-31)
Talking to co-author, with Mumia Abu-Jamal of ‘Murder, Incorporated’, Stephen Vittoria interviewed by Ted Kelly, Workers World
BOOK REVIEW: “Same Old Devil”: In Time of National Turmoil, Mumia Abu-Jamal and Stephen Vittoria Recall A Nation Devoid of Justice, by Todd Steven Burroughs, Black Power Media
Back Cover (pages 32)
(PHOTO BY JAMAL JOURNAL: Pam Africa and Carlito Rovira at the newly restored Yuri Kochiyama and Malcolm X mural in West Harlem on May 19, 2021.)
(PHOTO BY JAMAL JOURNAL: May 19, 2021 Birthday Celebration Banner painted by Carlito Rovira declares "Black & Brown People Demand: Stop Racist Anti-Asian Violence.")
20-PAGE MOVE SUPPLEMENTAL TABLE OF CONTENTS
(PHOTO: Consuewella Africa, Rest in Peace. Photo by Cindy Miller)
How the Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office Desecrated MOVE Victim's Remains for 36 Years, by Ximena Conde, WHYY
From The Archives: May 13, 1985 and the Legalization of Murder, by Angola 3 News, reprinted from 2010
From the Archives: Delbert Africa, Revolutionary!, by Mumia Abu-Jamal, Prison Radio
The University of Pennsylvania Perpetuates Samuel Morton's White Supremacist Legacy, Abdul-Aliy Abdullah Muhammad interviewed by the Jamal Journal
Mumia Abu-Jamal on the Meaning of May 13, 1985 (reprinted from All Things Censored, 2000)
Rally Demands: MOVE Children Deserve to Rest in Peace, by Betsey Piette, Workers World
City of Bones, by Mumia Abu-Jamal, Prison Radio
MOVE ‘Day of Remembrance’ Honors Lives Lost, by Betsey Piette, Workers World
Free the Elder Panthers! Free All Political Prisoners!
From The Archives: Killu Nyasha on the Legacy of the Black Panther Party, interview by Hans Bennett, Black Commentator
From the Archives: Kiilu Nyasha calls for the release of elder political prisoner Ruchell "Cinque" Magee, SF Bay View Newspaper (Take Action Here: www.freeruchellmagee.org)
Free Ed Poindexter of the Omaha Two!
Fifty Years of Injustice: Free Black Panther Political Prisoner Ed Poindexter Now! --An interview with author Michael Richardson, by the Jamal Journal
FEATURNG THE "50 YEARS AGO," APRIL 2021 SERIES BY MICHAEL RICHARDSON:
April 1, 1971: An Omaha prosecutor told falsehood to jury about Black Panther leader Ed Poindexter in murder trial opening statement
April 5, 1971: Confessed bomber names Raleigh House as provocateur during Ed Poindexter murder trial
April 8, 1971: Omaha police detectives contradicted each other about dynamite during Ed Poindexter murder trial
April 12, 1971: Two cousins of confessed bomber dispute his testimony against Ed Poindexter during Black Panther murder trial
April 28, 1971: COINTELPRO was terminated by FBI for fear of discovery, making Ed Poindexter its final victim
COINTELPRO Assassinates Fred Hampton
From The Archives: How the FBI and Chicago Police Murdered Fred Hampton, by Hans Bennett, Toward Freedom
Please Sign the Color of Change Petitions!
To: New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy
To: US Parole Commission
Back Cover
Murals honoring Black activists now wrap the Municipal Services Building, by Peter Crimmins/WHYY
