The Jamal Journal Newspaper Issue #2 is now online!
by The Jamal Journal
Monday Jul 26th, 2021 7:07 PM
The Jamal Journal Newspaper Issue #2 was released at the July 3 "In The Spirit of Consuewella Africa" Rally for Mumia at Philadelphia City Hall. Issue #2 is now available online.
jamal-journal-issue2.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (22.3MB)
mumiapuppetjuly3.jpg
(PHOTO: This giant Mumia puppet was unveiled at the July 3 rally for Mumia across from Philadelphia City Hall. For this photo, supporters gathered at the former site of the Frank Rizzo statue that was removed in 2020. Photo by Joe Piette. View more July 3 photos here.)

The Jamal Journal Newspaper Issue #2 was released that day, at the July 3 "In The Spirit of Consuewella Africa" Rally for Mumia at Philadelphia City Hall. 

32-PAGE TABLE OF CONTENTS

Front Cover

The Oct. 22-24 Spirit of Mandela Tribunal in NYC and Continuing to Organize for Mumia's Release, by Pam Africa, the Jamal Journal


Mumia Abu-Jamal's Spiritual Advisor Confronts DA Krasner and the Fraternal Order of Police, Professor Mark Lewis Taylor interviewed by the Jamal Journal, first published by the SF Bay View Newspaper

Intro Section (pages 2-3)

 
March 18, 2021 Legal Update, by Mumia's Lawyers Judith Ritter and Sam Spital

May 20, 2021 Legal Update, by Professor Johanna Fernández 
 
Mumia FAQ, written by the Campaign to Bring Mumia Home

Solidarity (pages 4-7)




Free Yaqui Political Prisoner Fidencio Aldama! by Carolina Saldaña de Amigxs de Mumia, MX


FOP Intimidation: Past and Present (pages 8-9)



Mumia's Health Emergency (pages 10-13)




Global Support (pages 14-15)

Mumia Abu-Jamal: A Letter of Thanks, recorded by Prison Radio








Pan-Africanist Solidarity (pages 18-19)





Mumia's Emergency Heart Surgery (pages 20-22, 26)







April 24 Birthday Celebrations (pages 16-17, 23)


Texas solidarity with Mumia Abu-Jamal, by Gloria Rubac, Workers World


May Day (pages 24-25)

If Mumia Abu-Jamal’s Case Is a ‘Non-Issue,’ Why Have Media Gone to Such Lengths to Silence Him? by Janine Jackson, Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting (May 1, 2021)


Angela Davis and the ILWU Lead San Francisco May Day March, by Jack Heyman, West Coast Labor Action Committee to Free Mumia 


Confronting DA Krasner (pages 26-29)


The Key Findings of Linn Washington Jr. and Dave Lindorff's 2010 Ballistics Test, excerpted from our Color of Change petition to DA Krasner


How Do We Change DA Krasner's Mind About Mumia's Unjust Conviction?, J. Patrick O'Connor, author of "The Framing of Mumia Abu-Jamal", interviewed by the Jamal Journal

Mumia's New Book (pages 30-31)

Talking to co-author, with Mumia Abu-Jamal of ‘Murder, Incorporated’, Stephen Vittoria interviewed by Ted Kelly, Workers World


Back Cover (pages 32)

yuri-malcolm-mural.jpg

(PHOTO BY JAMAL JOURNAL: Pam Africa and Carlito Rovira at the newly restored Yuri Kochiyama and Malcolm X mural in West Harlem on May 19, 2021.)

yuri-malcolm-banner.jpg

(PHOTO BY JAMAL JOURNAL: May 19, 2021 Birthday Celebration Banner painted by Carlito Rovira declares "Black & Brown People Demand: Stop Racist Anti-Asian Violence.") 


20-PAGE MOVE SUPPLEMENTAL TABLE OF CONTENTS

consuewella-africa.jpg

(PHOTO: Consuewella Africa, Rest in Peace. Photo by Cindy Miller)




From the Archives: Delbert Africa, Revolutionary!, by Mumia Abu-Jamal, Prison Radio

The University of Pennsylvania Perpetuates Samuel Morton's White Supremacist Legacy, Abdul-Aliy Abdullah Muhammad interviewed by the Jamal Journal

Mumia Abu-Jamal on the Meaning of May 13, 1985 (reprinted from All Things Censored, 2000)


City of Bones, by Mumia Abu-Jamal, Prison Radio

MOVE ‘Day of Remembrance’ Honors Lives Lost, by Betsey Piette, Workers World


Free the Elder Panthers! Free All Political Prisoners!



Free Ed Poindexter of the Omaha Two!

Fifty Years of Injustice: Free Black Panther Political Prisoner Ed Poindexter Now! --An interview with author Michael Richardson, by the Jamal Journal

FEATURNG THE "50 YEARS AGO," APRIL 2021 SERIES BY MICHAEL RICHARDSON:







COINTELPRO Assassinates Fred Hampton


Please Sign the Color of Change Petitions!

To: New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy


Back Cover


https://jamaljournal.blogspot.com/2021/07/...
§Issue #2 MOVE Supplemental
by The Jamal Journal
Monday Jul 26th, 2021 7:07 PM
jamal-journal2supplement.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (23.9MB)
https://jamaljournal.blogspot.com/2021/07/...
§Issue #1
by The Jamal Journal
Monday Jul 26th, 2021 7:07 PM
final-jamaljournal1.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (21.7MB)
https://jamaljournal.blogspot.com/2021/07/...
