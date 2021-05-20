Mumia Abu-Jamal's case transferred to Pennsylvania Supreme Court by Johanna Fernández, posted by Jamal Journal

Thursday May 20th, 2021 5:36 PM

Attached is a May 20, 2021 ruling by the Court to transfer Mumia Abu-Jamal's case from the Superior Court, up to the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court. A short legal update is reprinted below from Professor Johanna Fernández of the Campaign to Bring Mumia Home ( http://www.bringmumiahome.com ).

Dear Friends:



Please see, attached, the latest development in the case. The Superior Court of PA claims it has no jurisdiction over the issues raised in the latest litigation in this case. Therefore this court has transferred all the pending issues to the PA Supreme Court.



The attached motion identifies everything that has happened in the case since the Williams issue was filed, including the discovery of new evidence, the opening up of Mumia's appeals as a result of the Williams litigation, Mumia's request to remand the case to the lower courts to investigate the new evidence, and Maureen's intervention.



The issues that the Superior Court is relinquishing to the PA Supreme Court are these:



1. Mumia's open appeals

2. Request by Mumia's attorneys to remand the case to the Court of Common Pleas, to investigate the new evidence found in the 6 boxes

3. Maureen's petition to intervene in Mumia's open appeals



