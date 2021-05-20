top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Police State & Prisons
Mumia Abu-Jamal's case transferred to Pennsylvania Supreme Court
by Johanna Fernández, posted by Jamal Journal
Thursday May 20th, 2021 5:36 PM
Attached is a May 20, 2021 ruling by the Court to transfer Mumia Abu-Jamal's case from the Superior Court, up to the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court. A short legal update is reprinted below from Professor Johanna Fernández of the Campaign to Bring Mumia Home (http://www.bringmumiahome.com).
mumia-legal20may2021.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (109.6KB)
Dear Friends:

Please see, attached, the latest development in the case. The Superior Court of PA claims it has no jurisdiction over the issues raised in the latest litigation in this case. Therefore this court has transferred all the pending issues to the PA Supreme Court.

The attached motion identifies everything that has happened in the case since the Williams issue was filed, including the discovery of new evidence, the opening up of Mumia's appeals as a result of the Williams litigation, Mumia's request to remand the case to the lower courts to investigate the new evidence, and Maureen's intervention.

The issues that the Superior Court is relinquishing to the PA Supreme Court are these:

1. Mumia's open appeals
2. Request by Mumia's attorneys to remand the case to the Court of Common Pleas, to investigate the new evidence found in the 6 boxes
3. Maureen's petition to intervene in Mumia's open appeals

http://www.jamaljournal.com
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 220.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code