top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Police State & Prisons
Legal update from Mumia Abu-Jamal's attorneys Judith Ritter and Sam Spital
by Reposted by the Jamal Journal
Saturday Mar 20th, 2021 4:04 AM
Reprinted below is a short legal update from Judy Ritter and Sam Spital, the attorneys who are litigating Mumia Abu-Jamal's conviction. On March 17th, they filed a response to DA Larry Krasner's position on the issues that are being re-litigated, following Tucker's ruling to reopen all appeals filed by Mumia's attorneys between 1998 - 2012. Maureen Faulkner also filed a motion yesterday. Both filings are attached.
mumia-reply-brief.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (1.9MB)
--Reprinted below is a statement released by attorneys Judith Ritter and Sam Spital on March 18, 2021:

Yesterday we filed our reply brief in Superior Court in support of Mumia’s claims in the re-opened appeals. We focused on four arguments:

(a) the Court’s jurisdiction to hear this case notwithstanding the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision in Reid that most petitioners seeking to re-open their cases post Williams v. Pennsylvania cannot do so because their claims are not timely;

(b) trial counsel’s ineffectiveness in failing to present evidence that Robert Chobert was on probation at the time of his trial testimony;

(c) the admissibility of Yvette Williams’s declaration reporting what Cynthia White said to hear about lying against Mumia; and

(d) racial discrimination in jury selection in violation of Batson.

Also yesterday, Maureen Faulkner sought permission, again, to intervene in the Superior Court. Essentially her argument is that the DA is not in her view raising—or at least not vigorously raising—a jurisdictional/timeliness argument, which she says reflects ongoing bias and the need for disqualification.
http://www.jamaljournal.com
§Feb. 3, 2021 brief filed by DA Krasner
by Reposted by the Jamal Journal
Saturday Mar 20th, 2021 4:04 AM
2021_krasner_mumia_brief.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (672.2KB)
http://www.jamaljournal.com
§Filed by Mumia's legal team on Sept. 3, 2019
by Reposted by the Jamal Journal
Saturday Mar 20th, 2021 4:04 AM
abu-jamal-motion-to-remand.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (1.4MB)
http://www.jamaljournal.com
§March 17, 2021 Application for Intervention filed by Maureen Faulkner
by Reposted by the Jamal Journal
Saturday Mar 20th, 2021 4:04 AM
application-for-intervention17mar2021.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (228.6KB)
http://www.jamaljournal.com
§Report of the Special Master re. Maureen Faulkner's Kings Bench Petition
by Reposted by the Jamal Journal
Saturday Mar 20th, 2021 4:04 AM
report_of_the_special_master_john_m._cleland__s.j___1_jj.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (369.4KB)
Written on June 17, 2020 and unsealed on December 16, 2020.
http://www.jamaljournal.com
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 200.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code