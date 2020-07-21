From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Tue Jul 21 2020 (Updated 07/22/20)Fill Hotels Not Graves
Oaklanders Stepping Up to Prevent Spread of COVID-19 Amongst Unhoused
Since April 24, three grassroots homeless advocacy groups have been raising money to move unsheltered Oakland residents into hotels, in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Through crowdfunding and social media, the volunteer-run effort has raised nearly $123,000 in donations, and has housed 43 unsheltered Oakland residents in total across two hotels. The program currently has a waiting list of unhoused residents interested in moving in.
Fill Hotels Not Graves is a collaboration of The East Oakland Collective, Love and Justice in the Streets, and The Village in Oakland. Relying on a GoFundMe campaign, and without support from any government agencies or figures, they have sheltered dozens of vulnerable folks, prioritizing elders, the immunocompromised, and families with infants and small children. The goal is to give unhoused Oaklanders a site to shelter-in-place before they contract the deadly virus.
Read More
Related Feature: Fundraiser to Shelter Unhoused Folks
Fill Hotels Not Graves is a collaboration of The East Oakland Collective, Love and Justice in the Streets, and The Village in Oakland. Relying on a GoFundMe campaign, and without support from any government agencies or figures, they have sheltered dozens of vulnerable folks, prioritizing elders, the immunocompromised, and families with infants and small children. The goal is to give unhoused Oaklanders a site to shelter-in-place before they contract the deadly virus.
Read More
Related Feature: Fundraiser to Shelter Unhoused Folks
07/23/20 Arroyo de Cantua: History is Seldom a Straight Road Front Page | Labor & Workers | Central Valley07/22/20 Abolish Police Marchers Target Santa Cruz Mission Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Santa Cruz Indymedia07/21/20 Protesters Shut Down Drive-Thru at Oakland McDonald's Front Page | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | East Bay07/21/20 Oaklanders Stepping Up to Prevent Spread of COVID-19 Amongst Unhoused Front Page | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | East Bay07/21/20 Murder of Vanessa Guillen: From Me Too to George Floyd Front Page | Racial Justice | Anti-War | Womyn | Central Valley07/21/20 Graffiti and Noise Demo Targets Oakland Mayor's House in the Hills Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | East Bay07/16/20 Protest Sparked by Outrage Upon Release of Body Cam Footage Front Page | Racial Justice | North Bay / Marin07/14/20 Alternative Independence Day Events Include Marches, Caravans, and Flag Burnings Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | San Francisco | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia06/27/20 Largest Juneteenth Demonstrations Ever in the Bay Area and Beyond Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Central Valley | San Francisco | East Bay | Peninsula | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz Indymedia06/15/20 Vigil Held at Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf's House to Demand Police Be Defunded Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Education & Student Activism | East Bay | Government & Elections06/03/20 Bay Area George Floyd Protests Met with Police Tear Gas, Projectiles, and Curfews Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Central Valley | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | U.S. | Santa Cruz Indymedia
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services | Racial Justice | Front Page
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network