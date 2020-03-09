From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Mon Mar 9 2020Allies Call for Supporting Drew Glover
Support Councilmember Glover at Santa Cruz City Council Meeting
Santa Cruz City Councilmember Drew Glover faces attack after attack by City Staff and other City Councilmembers. Several members of the Commission for the Prevention of Violence Against Women (CPVAW) have continued their attacks on Glover by filing a complaint on behalf of former CPVAW Commissioner Kevin Grossman, regarding a Facebook post by Glover. Also, Councilmembers Donna Meyers and Martine Watkins are continuing to seek Drew's censure, even after a video has circulated clearly showing Councilmember Meyers screaming at Councilmember Glover and pounding her fist loudly on the council dais.
In a thank you note to the community of Santa Cruz, Drew Glover wrote, "Like I said when I was on the campaign trail, just because I am an elected official doesn’t change the fact that I am a community organizer. So, while I needed your support during the race, I need your support in making sure the will of the people is represented in local government. I need your suggestions, ideas and energy to come up and implement creative solutions to the problems we see around us."
Councilmember Glover is on the Santa Cruz City Council agenda on March 10 at 7:30pm. Allies of Glover have put out a call to "Come to the City Council meeting to support Drew!"
Read More
In a thank you note to the community of Santa Cruz, Drew Glover wrote, "Like I said when I was on the campaign trail, just because I am an elected official doesn’t change the fact that I am a community organizer. So, while I needed your support during the race, I need your support in making sure the will of the people is represented in local government. I need your suggestions, ideas and energy to come up and implement creative solutions to the problems we see around us."
Councilmember Glover is on the Santa Cruz City Council agenda on March 10 at 7:30pm. Allies of Glover have put out a call to "Come to the City Council meeting to support Drew!"
Read More
03/10/20 First They Came for the Homeless Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | East Bay03/09/20 Support Councilmember Glover at Santa Cruz City Council Meeting Front Page | Racial Justice | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia03/06/20 UC Berkeley Graduate Student Workers Demand COLA Front Page | Labor & Workers | Education & Student Activism | East Bay | California03/05/20 Mark Hosler on Politics, Music, True False and 40 Years of Art Activism Front Page | Media Activism & Independent Media | Arts + Action | East Bay | U.S. | Santa Cruz Indymedia03/05/20 UC System Wide Day of Action in Support of Fired UCSC Workers Front Page | Labor & Workers | Education & Student Activism | California | Santa Cruz Indymedia03/05/20 Restore The Delta Vows Litigation Against Illegal Water Contracts Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections02/29/20 Demonstrators Tell Chase to Stop Banking on Fossil Fuels Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Santa Cruz Indymedia02/29/20 Strike Escalates After UCSC Fires Nearly 100 Graduate Student Workers Front Page | Labor & Workers | Education & Student Activism | California | Santa Cruz Indymedia02/28/20 Silicon Valley Demonstrators Demand that Wells Fargo Stop Funding Climate Change Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | South Bay | Peninsula02/27/20 A Dark Underbelly of Corruption in Fresno and the FPD Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Central Valley | Government & Elections02/27/20 Notorious Developers Tambri Heyden and David Montalbo Strike Again Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | East Bay | Government & Elections
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Government & Elections | Racial Justice | Front Page
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network