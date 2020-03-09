Santa Cruz City Councilmember Drew Glover faces attack after attack by City Staff and other City Councilmembers. Several members of the Commission for the Prevention of Violence Against Women (CPVAW) have continued their attacks on Drew by filing a complaint on behalf of former CPVAW Commissioner Kevin Grossman, who resigned in October. Also, Councilmembers Donna Meyers and Martine Watkins are continuing to seek Drew's censure, even after a video has circulated clearly showing Councilmember Meyers screaming at Councilmember Glover and pounding her fist loudly on the Council Dais.

Oral Communications is at 7pm.

Councilmember Glover is on the agenda at 7:30pm

Come to the City Council meeting to support Drew!