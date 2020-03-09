top
protest cheer
Support Councilmember Glover at Santa Cruz City Council Meeting
Date Tuesday March 10
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorWe Love You Drew
Location Details
Council Chambers 809 Center St, Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz City Councilmember Drew Glover faces attack after attack by City Staff and other City Councilmembers. Several members of the Commission for the Prevention of Violence Against Women (CPVAW) have continued their attacks on Drew by filing a complaint on behalf of former CPVAW Commissioner Kevin Grossman, who resigned in October. Also, Councilmembers Donna Meyers and Martine Watkins are continuing to seek Drew's censure, even after a video has circulated clearly showing Councilmember Meyers screaming at Councilmember Glover and pounding her fist loudly on the Council Dais.

Oral Communications is at 7pm.

Councilmember Glover is on the agenda at 7:30pm

Come to the City Council meeting to support Drew!

For more event information: http://scsire.cityofsantacruz.com/sirepub/...

Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 9th, 2020 6:15 PM
by We Love You Drew Monday Mar 9th, 2020 6:15 PM
http://scsire.cityofsantacruz.com/sirepub/...
by We Love You Drew Monday Mar 9th, 2020 6:15 PM
by We Love You Drew Monday Mar 9th, 2020 6:19 PM
Facebook post in question made by Councilmember Glover
by We Love You Drew Monday Mar 9th, 2020 6:21 PM
City Staff initiated an investigation into the Facebook post.
