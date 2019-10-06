From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Petition Calls for Censure of Santa Cruz City Councilmember Donna Meyers
A petition initiated by Santa Cruz County Homeless Union President Alicia Kuhl is calling for the censure of Councilmember Donna Meyers, following her outburst during the September 24 Santa Cruz City Council meeting, which many community members are calling racist (see video below). The outburst occurred shortly after the proposed censure of Councilmembers Chris Krohn and Drew Glover was tabled by a 4-3 Council vote. Mayor Martine Watkins has placed the censure of Councilmembers Glover and Krohn back on the city council's afternoon agenda for the October 8 meeting. At the September 24 meeting, supporters of Progressive Councilmembers Glover and Krohn turned out in large numbers and filled Council Chambers. Sign the petition to Censure Donna Meyers here: https://www.change.org/p/santa-cruz-city-council-censure-donna-meyers
Photo: Councilmember Donna Meyers at the September 24 Santa Cruz City Council meeting.
Shortly after the censure of Councilmembers Krohn and Glover was tabled at the September 24 meeting, Councilmember Meyers became extremely angry when it was her turn to speak on the next agenda item, having to do with the City's workplace conduct policy. She pounded her hand on the City Council desk in front of her and then stood up from her seat. She paced around dramatically, and then yelled at Councilmember Glover, who is African-American, "I am not a racist!" and "You should never, ever call someone a racist!" Councilmember Meyers said she was referring to a Facebook post; Councilmember Glover later indicated that he wasn't sure what she was talking about.
The censure agenda item was submitted by Councilmembers Meyers and Cynthia Mathews. A censure is an official reprimand the City Council can vote on as an acknowledgment of wrongdoing committed by Councilmembers. Councilmembers Glover and Krohn faced censure stemming from allegations they harassed Mayor Martine Watkins, Councilmember Meyers, and several female City Staff members, including Susie O'Hara, Assistant to the City Manager. An $18,000 investigation into the allegations did not affirm accusations of sexism, and did not recommend censure as part of its report, which focused on specifically on communication issues.
One African American community member who spoke against the censure at the September 24 City Council meeting accused Councilmember Meyers and Mayor Watkins of treating Councilmember Glover disrespectfully (see video below).
Later on his Facebook page, Councilmember Glover said Councilmember Meyers' outburst at the September 24 meeting was a "perfect example of the double standard that I deal with everyday". Councilmember Glover said the censure is politically motivated, and repeated what Councilmember Justin Cummings said at the September 24 Council meeting, that Councilmembers Glover and Krohn should not be penalized for minor communication issues.
Many community members have also described the censure as being politically motivated, and that it is being used broadly against Councilmembers Glover and Krohn, who are facing the possibility of recall if petition signature gatherers are able to collect enough signatures by October 22.
The text of the petition to censure Councilmember Donna Meyers explains further:
"We need to bring light to the recent behavior of council member Donna Meyers. If anyone should endure a censure, and undergo some training it's her. By signing this, we aren't saying that we want an 18K investigation, we are saying we want acknowledgement, censure, and an immediate plan, including a discussion with the public about this specific behavior."
The censure is back on the agenda for the October 8 Santa Cruz City Council meeting, sometime during the afternoon session.
Sign the petition to Censure Donna Meyers here: https://www.change.org/p/santa-cruz-city-council-censure-donna-meyers
More information about the Santa Cruz County Homeless Union can be found here:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/SantaCruzCountyHomelessAdvocates/
§Outburst from Councilmember Donna Meyers at the September 24 Council Meeting
Santa Cruz City Council Votes to Table Censure 9-24-2019
Santa Cruz City Council Votes to Table Censure 9-24-2019
► ▼ IMC Network