As the Santa Cruz City Council was set to discuss a censure of Councilmembers Chris Krohn and Drew Glover during its September 24 evening agenda, a motion by Councilmember Sandy Brown to table the censure passed 4-3. Supporters of Councilmember Glover and Krohn gave a standing ovation in response. The majority of those in Council chambers were there to speak against the censure, and those supporters of Krohn and Glover stayed in large numbers to speak to the next item on the agenda, a discussion of Council's workplace conduct policy.

The Censure proposal was submitted by Council members Donna Meyers and Cynthia Mathews. If it had passed, it would have been an official reprimand of Councilmembers Glover and Krohn, concerning the allegations that they had harassed Mayor Martine Watkins, Councilmember Meyers, and several City Staff members, including Susie O'Hara, Assistant to the City Manager.When the censure was tabled, the City Council moved on to the next item on the agenda concerning workplace conduct policies. Many of the people who had wanted to speak about the censure spoke to Council during this agenda item instead.Most of those speaking to Council spoke in support of Councilmembers Krohn and Glover. Some City Staff members spoke to council to indicate their disappointment with the censure decision, and their supporters spoke to Council as well.During the City Council's discussion of the workplace conduct policy agenda item, Councilmember Meyers became very angry. Very strongly, she pounded her hand on the desk in front of her, which made a loud noise in the council chambers. Everyone in attendance was silenced and very shocked! It seemed to me that she was suggesting that Councilmember Drew Glover, who is African American, had called her a racist on Facebook. She then stood up from her chair, paced back and forth dramatically for a moment, and finally shouted loudly, "I am not a racist!" and "You should never call someone a racist!"Drew Glover didn't seem to know what Councilmember Meyers was talking about.A few moments later, when it was Councilmember Glover's turn to speak, he expressed that he didn't know what post on Facebook Councilmember Meyers was exactly referring to.There are more photos on my Facebook site: