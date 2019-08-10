top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Government & Elections
Republican Central Committee Member Paige Concannon Claims She Started the Recall Campaign
by Santa Cruz News Network
Saturday Aug 10th, 2019 11:42 AM
Santa Cruz Republican Party Central Committee member Paige Concannon recently claimed on social media that she "started" the campaign to recall Progressive Santa Cruz City Councilmembers Chris Krohn and Drew Glover with "some friends". Concannon was a Santa Cruz City Council candidate in 2018 who lost the race to Councilmember Glover by a significant margin: Glover received 10,972 votes, with Concannon receiving only 3,276. Paige Concannon is also among those who created the false narrative that Councilmember Glover was suing the City of Santa Cruz as a plaintiff in Quintero et al v. the City of Santa Cruz, the lawsuit brought on by local homeless residents against the City to prevent the closure of the Ross Camp (see photos). Concannon is an avid supporter of Donald Trump, as revealed in numerous social media posts (see photos). Many critics of the recall believe the campaign is an undemocratic 'power grab' that has been initiated by conservatives in Santa Cruz inspired by Donald Trump's MAGA movement, which appears to now have been confirmed, at least in part, by Concannon's recent social media posts.
paige-concannon-santa-cruz-united-recall-1.jpg

Paige Concannon's City Council candidacy in 2018 was supported and endorsed by two right-leaning local hate bloggers: Joe Netro of the Santa Cruz CA: Keepin' It Real hate blog and Take Back Santa Cruz member Steve Schlicht of the Santa Mierda hate blog. Schlicht and Netro actively promote the recall campaign through their hate blogs, and Concannon has been posting recall updates directly to Santa Mierda. Joe Netro has also perpetuated the myth that Councilmember Glover was a plaintiff in the lawsuit against the City.

During one social media exchange from earlier this year, Concannon and Netro mused that Councilmember Glover should be prevented from sitting in on any closed sessions of the Santa Cruz City Council having to do with the Ross Camp or homelessness in general. Concannon stated that City Attorney Anthony Condotti should "remove" Glover (see photo).

Following these posts from Concannon, the Santa Cruz County Republican Party posted on its Facebook page on July 25 a solicitation for recall petition signatures, along with the completely false information that Councilmember Glover "sued" the City of Santa Cruz earlier this year. In the comments section of that post, Republicans later admitted the information about Glover suing the City was incorrect, but when Glover asked why the post itself was not corrected, he received no answer from the page. As of the publication date of this article, the uncorrected post containing falso information about Councilmember Glover is still visible on the Republican's page. In addition to supporting the local recall campaign, Santa Cruz Republicans are also working to recall California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom.

Concannon is married to Damon Bruder, who is also active with the recall campaign and is himself very conservative politically (see photo). As a result, Damon Bruder Construction has been identified as a business to boycott.

In 2016, Concannon and Bruder unsuccessfully attempted to help establish a chapter of the Guardian Angels in Santa Cruz.

Concannon's claim that she started the recall with "friends" was quickly disputed by recall organizer Carol Polhamus, who has previously put forth her own ideas concerning the origin of the campaign.


A list of donors to the recall campaign can be found: here.


A list of businesses to boycott whose owners are supporting the recall effort can be found: here.

§Concannon Confirms Her Statement that She Started the Recall with Friends
by Santa Cruz News Network Saturday Aug 10th, 2019 11:42 AM
sm_paige-concannon-santa-cruz-united-recall-2.jpg
original image (758x562)
§Paige Concannon Praising Donald Trump
by Santa Cruz News Network Saturday Aug 10th, 2019 11:42 AM
sm_paige-concannon-santa-cruz-republican-party-recall-donald-trump-supporter-sotu-2.jpg
original image (796x748)
§Paige Concannon Praising Donald Trump
by Santa Cruz News Network Saturday Aug 10th, 2019 11:42 AM
sm_paige-concannon-santa-cruz-republican-party-recall-donald-trump-supporter-1.jpg
original image (721x673)
§Paige Concannon and Leland Moulton were the "First Two on the Trump Band-wagon"
by Santa Cruz News Network Saturday Aug 10th, 2019 11:42 AM
sm_paige-concannon-santa-cruz-republican-party-recall-donald-trump-supporter-leland-moulton.jpg
original image (844x760)
§Paige Concannon Supporting Trump on Mike Lelieur's Post
by Santa Cruz News Network Saturday Aug 10th, 2019 11:42 AM
sm_paige-concannon-mike-lelieur-santa-cruz-recall-republican-trump.jpg
original image (654x1096)
Mike Lelieur is a past member of the Santa Cruz County Republican Party Central Committee.
§Support for Concannon's City Council Campaign from the Santa Cruz Republican Party
by Santa Cruz News Network Saturday Aug 10th, 2019 11:42 AM
sm_paige-concannon-santa-cruz-republican-party.jpg
original image (1197x1099)
§Paige Concannon and Republican State Assembly Candidate Vicki Nohrden
by Santa Cruz News Network Saturday Aug 10th, 2019 11:42 AM
sm_vicki-nohrden-paige-concannon-santa-cruz-republican.jpg
original image (1881x1006)
Concannon with Republican Vicki Nohrden, who unsuccessfully ran against Democrat Mark Stone for the State Assembly seat in 2018. Hate bloggers Steve Schlicht and Joe Netro also endorsed Vicki Nohrden in 2018.
§Paige Concannon and Republican Travis Allen
by Santa Cruz News Network Saturday Aug 10th, 2019 11:42 AM
sm_paige-concannon-travis-allen-santa-cruz-california-republican-party.jpg
original image (722x1102)
Travis Allen is a Republican member of the California State Assembly who is currently a candidate for Chairman of the California State Republican Party.
§Paige Concannon and Husband Damon Bruder Posing in Guardian Angels Attire in 2016
by Santa Cruz News Network Saturday Aug 10th, 2019 11:42 AM
paige-concannon-damon-bruder-santa-cruz-guardian-angels-recall.jpg
§Anti-Liberal Post from Damon Bruder
by Santa Cruz News Network Saturday Aug 10th, 2019 11:42 AM
sm_damon-bruder-santa-cruz-recall-conservative-republican.jpg
original image (1080x756)
§Paige Concannon Appears to Believe Councilmember Glover was a Plaintiff in the Lawsuit
by Santa Cruz News Network Saturday Aug 10th, 2019 11:42 AM
sm_paige-concannon-santa-cruz-republican-party-recall.jpg
original image (1080x692)
§Paige Concannon and Joe Netro Spread False Information
by Santa Cruz News Network Saturday Aug 10th, 2019 11:42 AM
sm_joe-netro-paige-concannon-santa-cruz-republican-recall-santa-cruz-ca-keepin-it-real.jpg
original image (1080x1656)
Joe Netro has spread similar false information about Councilmember Glover as the author of the Santa Cruz CA: Keepin' It Real hate blog.
§Post from Santa Cruz County Republican Party Falsely Claiming Glover Sued the City
by Santa Cruz News Network Saturday Aug 10th, 2019 11:42 AM
sm_santa-cruz-republican-party-recall-mike-lelieur.jpg
original image (1110x1120)
§An Apology from the Republicans, but the Original Post was Not Corrected
by Santa Cruz News Network Saturday Aug 10th, 2019 11:42 AM
sm_santa-cruz-republican-party-recall-2.jpg
original image (1108x1039)
Santa Cruz City Councilmember Drew Glover:

This is disappointing. I get that you are Republicans but please, don't follow the lead of the man who occupies the oval office and spread blatant lies. Get your facts straight and tell the truth. I have never sued the City of Santa Cruz. This misinformation that is meant to mislead and confuse people is exactly what I was talking about at the meeting, even though the quotes the writer chose to highlight leave the bulk of that message out of the article.
Maybe you are just parroting misinformation that you heard from the recall folks, but half truths and straight up lies are all you will find on the petition. If you are interested in actually having a dialogue about it please contact me to schedule something. Have some courage and come out from behind your computer screen. How about a debate? A public conversation? Anything that resembles civil discourse?
Do any of you have what it takes? Can you prove me wrong?
The challenge has been issued.
Your move.
Dglover [at] cityofsantacruz.com
831-420-5025


Santa Cruz County Republican Party:

Santa Cruz City Councilmember Drew Glover Apologies. I did think you were a plaintiff in Quintero v City of Santa Cruz. I looked it up and see you were not.
§An Apology from the Republicans, but the Original Post was Not Corrected
by Santa Cruz News Network Saturday Aug 10th, 2019 11:42 AM
sm_santa-cruz-republican-party-recall-3.jpg
original image (1103x1111)
Santa Cruz County Republican Party:

Santa Cruz City Councilmember Drew Glover Apologies. I did think you were a plaintiff in Quintero v City of Santa Cruz. I looked it up and see you were not.

Santa Cruz City Councilmember Drew Glover:

I appreciate you admitting your failure to do any kind of due diligence before posting false information and representing the Republicans of Santa Cruz County, but if you know your statement is false, then why is it still uncorrected in the original post?
It sure makes it seem like your trying to spread false information as people have to click on the comments and then the reply threads to even see your response.

Santa Cruz City Councilmember Drew Glover:

I would also like to point out that your response seemed to totally disregard my proposition of holding a public debate or conversation to address the issues you think you have with my policies instead of spreading falsehoods through social media.
I think it sends a certain message when the official Santa Cruz County Republican Party doesn't have the courage to participate in a debate about political issues with a progressive elected official.
§Santa Cruz Republicans are Also Working to Recall California Governor Gavin Newsom
by Santa Cruz News Network Saturday Aug 10th, 2019 11:42 AM
sm_santa-cruz-republican-party-recall-gavin-newsom.jpg
original image (1100x904)
§Joe Netro Spreads False Information about Councilmember Glover
by Santa Cruz News Network Saturday Aug 10th, 2019 1:24 PM
sm_big-joe-77-netro_santa-cruz-ca-keepin-it-real_3.jpg
original image (1080x757)
Joe Netro, the author of the Santa Cruz CA: Keepin' It Real hate blog, spreads false information about Councilmember Glover.
Add Your Comments
