Three of the donors to Santa Cruz United are individuals who officially endorsed Santa Cruz Together, the real estate advocacy group formed to oppose the rent control measure and other renter protections in Santa Cruz in 2018. They include: Carol Polhamus, David Plumlee, and Terry Spodick.
In 2018, Terry Spodick and Robert Stone both wrote letters published by the Santa Cruz Sentinel opposing rent control in the City of Santa Cruz. Stone is a property owner who, in his letter to the Sentinel, referred to the rental unit he owns as his "pension" plan. In a letter to the Sentinel co-written with Jerry Spodick, Terry Spodick wrote about the proposal for rent control in Santa Cruz, stating, "The cost to support this new rent control board will fall on property owners as well as taxpayers. This board will tell property owners how much they may charge for their property."
Future campaign reporting documents for Santa Cruz United can be found on the City of Santa Cruz website: here.
A list of businesses to boycott whose owners are supporting the recall effort can be found: here.
