Individuals with interests in real estate and property development dominate the list of donors to the campaign to recall progressive Santa Cruz City Councilmembers Chris Krohn and Drew Glover, according to documents filed with the City this week. The recall campaign, which raises funds under the name of Santa Cruz United, disclosed $5,047 total in cash donations, $2,497 of which were non-listed contributions of under $100. The listed donations from individuals with confirmed real estate interests include: $1000 from David Plumlee of Santa Cruz, a real estate appraiser and former President of the Santa Cruz Downtown Association; $500 from Terry Spodick of Santa Cruz, another former President of the Santa Cruz Downtown Association; $250 from Don Reimann of Santa Cruz, a real estate consultant with Colliers International; $250 from Robert Stone of Santa Cruz, a landlord; and $100 from David Quesada of Soquel, who owns Quesada Construction Inc. The two other listed donors were: $200 from Scott Richards of Santa Cruz and $250 from Elizabeth Clifton of Santa Cruz. Santa Cruz United organizer Carol Polhamus made a non-monetary contribution worth $507 to the recall campaign.

Three of the donors to Santa Cruz United are individuals who officially endorsed Santa Cruz Together, the real estate advocacy group formed to oppose the rent control measure and other renter protections in Santa Cruz in 2018. They include: Carol Polhamus, David Plumlee, and Terry Spodick.

In 2018, Terry Spodick and Robert Stone both wrote letters published by the Santa Cruz Sentinel opposing rent control in the City of Santa Cruz. Stone is a property owner who, in his letter to the Sentinel, referred to the rental unit he owns as his "pension" plan. In a letter to the Sentinel co-written with Jerry Spodick, Terry Spodick wrote about the proposal for rent control in Santa Cruz, stating, "The cost to support this new rent control board will fall on property owners as well as taxpayers. This board will tell property owners how much they may charge for their property."

Future campaign reporting documents for Santa Cruz United can be found on the City of Santa Cruz website: here.

A list of businesses to boycott whose owners are supporting the recall effort can be found: here.