Santa Cruz United Offers Wine for Signatures
by Santa Cruz News Network
Monday Sep 16th, 2019 9:14 PM
Santa Cruz United is advertising a special deal for its recall canvassers: free wine. At its "recall update" event at Stockwell Cellars, Santa Cruz United is offering canvassers, who bring in at least 10 signatures, a free glass of wine.
sm_stock-well-cellars-santa-cruz-united-recall-wine-paid-signatures-2.jpg
original image (1339x580)

An event post for the wine giveaway reads:

"Turn in your existing petition with 10 signatures and we'll buy you a glass of wine! Learn our signature count, register to vote, and get a petition for 5 friends to sign. Santa Cruz United needs help! Bring friends to sign the petition too."


Santa Cruz United has been caught in a number of pay per signature scandals. In response to all of the different issues people have had with the campaign to recall Progressive Santa Cruz City Councilmembers Chris Krohn and Drew Glover, a group called Stop the Recalls has published instructions on how community members can remove their signatures from the petitions if they are having second thoughts about signing them.


Read more:

Recall Campaign Admits Canvassers are Being Paid; Website Still Says Effort is 'All-Volunteer'

Reports of Paid Recall Canvassers Continue to Circulate

Santa Cruz United's Jane Becker Admits Some Recall Signature Gatherers were Paid

Community Members Report Encounters with Paid Recall Canvassers


More information about the campaign to stop the recalls can be found: here.

A list of donors to the recall campaign can be found: here.

A list of businesses to boycott whose owners are supporting the recall effort (including Stockwell Cellars) can be found: here.



§Event Post
by Santa Cruz News Network Monday Sep 16th, 2019 9:14 PM
sm_stock-well-cellars-santa-cruz-united-recall-wine-paid-signatures.jpg
original image (734x1058)
