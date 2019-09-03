top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Government & Elections
Recall Campaign Admits Canvassers are Being Paid; Website Still Says Effort is 'All-Volunteer'
by Santa Cruz News Network
Tuesday Sep 3rd, 2019 10:34 PM
Santa Cruz United (SCU) steering committee member Peter Cook admitted to the Santa Cruz Sentinel, in an article published today, that signature gatherers for the campaign to recall Progressive Santa Cruz City Councilmembers Drew Glover and Chris Krohn are being paid. Santa Cruz United still describes itself on the donation page of its website, however, as a "lean, all-volunteer organization", and continues to describe itself as a "grassroots campaign".
sm_santa-cruz-united-recall-donations-paid-signatures.jpg
original image (1244x766)

According to the Sentinel, Peter Cook, who is a real-estate agent, did not "elaborate" on how much Santa Cruz United is spending on paying signature gatherers.

Like Cook, many of those involved in the recall campaign have business ties to the real-estate industry, as do the majority of major donors to the campaign.

For weeks, members of the recall campaign denied signature gatherers were being paid. Keith McHenry of Food Not Bombs was among the first of many community members who reported their encounters with paid recall signature gatherers around the City of Santa Cruz.


More information about the campaign to stop the recalls can be found: here.

A list of donors to the recall campaign can be found: here.

A list of businesses to boycott whose owners are supporting the recall effort can be found: here.

