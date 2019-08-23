In another report, a community member described on social media a negative encounter they claim they had in mid-August with a paid Santa Cruz United canvaser at Whole Foods Market. "So they sent one canvasser back and I got him to admit he's getting paid to do this on video," the person wrote.

Perhaps the most dramatic description of an encounter with a paid recall canvasser was posted to the Santa Mierda hate blog. There was some back and forth between the community member who posted it and the blog's author, Take Back Santa Cruz member Steve Schlicht, who is one of the most active supporters of the recall. In short time the comments were removed from the blog.

On Santa Mierda, Melissa George, a self-described "small time landlord" wrote:

"I had an encounter with two individuals recently trying to get me to sign. They were not representative of this movement. One of them was high. If this is a grassroots movement we should not be hiring out. Very disheartening, confusing, unethical and misguided. So disappointed."

"The advocates claimed to be from San Jose, not Santa Cruz. Just hired to get signatures."

"Their ranting about Glover and Krohn didn't even have the facts right."

"I'm not sure Santa Cruz Together is all that together. Perhaps the big money is driving this, if so it's not a grass roots movement and explains why so many small time owners/landlords are just selling."

