Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Government & Elections
Santa Cruz United's Jane Becker Admits Some Recall Signature Gatherers were Paid
by Santa Cruz News Network
Sunday Aug 25th, 2019 4:46 PM
In response to reports that signature gatherers for the petitions to recall Progressive Santa Cruz City Councilmembers Chris Krohn and Drew Glover are being paid, Jane Becker of Santa Cruz United (SCU), the self-described "grass roots" organization behind the recall, is now the first from that group to acknowledge the claim is true. Becker stated today on the Santa Mierda hate blog that three family members of a SCU volunteer were paid to gather signatures. At this time, the "Donate" page on the SCU website still falsely states that the organization is "all-volunteer", and individual accounts of encounters with paid signature gatherers have differed from the narrative put forth today by Becker. One report on social media described a negative encounter outside of Whole Foods Market in Santa Cruz with an aggressive paid signature gatherer who said they were from San Jose, and who was not knowledgeable on the specifics of the recall.
sm_jane-becker-take-back-santa-cruz-united-recall-paid-petition-signatures.jpg
original image (1563x337)

As recently as yesterday, Santa Cruz United members have directly disputed reports from Keith McHenry of Food Not Bombs, who has described on social media his encounter with a person outside of Trader Joe's who was paid $6 per recall petition signature (see photos).

Santa Cruz County Republican Party Central Committee member Paige Concannon said that McHenry's claims were "not true". Concannon stirred controversies of her own recently when she stated that she "started" the recall campaign "with some friends". Concannon, an avid supporter of Donald Trump, was a Santa Cruz City Council candidate in 2018 who lost the race to Councilmember Glover by a significant margin: Glover received 10,972 votes, with Concannon receiving only 3,276.

If individuals were paid directly by a relative to gather signatures for Santa Cruz United, that would be a violation of campaign finance law.

According to the SCU website, "Santa Cruz United is a lean, all-volunteer organization. Expenses include this website, printing, meeting rooms, filing fees, records requests and small miscellaneous costs." (see photo)

Additionally, SCU organizer (and major donor to the campaign) Carol Polhamus has stated the organization's "tablers" are all volunteer and that she is in charge of them.

"Our tablers are 100% volunteers, and I know that because I organize them and assign them," Polhamus stated on a post to Councilmember Glover's Facebook page (see photo).

Polhamus also stated in that post that SCU was taking "seriously" the report of bad behavior from recall signature gatherers at Whole Foods (see photo).

Today's admission represents a quick reversal of public statements from Jane Becker, who is also a leader in the so-called "public safety" group Take Back Santa Cruz. On Saturday, she posted on Santa Mierda that, "nobody is getting paid" to collect signatures (see photo). Adding to Becker and SCU's credibility issues, is a recent encounter captured on video where Becker is caught attempting to physically prevent a community member from reading a recall petition. It is a criminal violation of the law to prevent a voting citizen from reading a recall petition.

At this time, there has been no public comment regarding the subject of paid signature gatherers on any of the official web pages published by Santa Cruz United and, as mentioned earlier, their donation page still claims the organization is "all-volunteer".


A list of donors to the recall campaign can be found: here.


A list of businesses to boycott whose owners are supporting the recall effort can be found: here.



§Santa Cruz United's Jane Becker Changes Her Story
by Santa Cruz News Network Sunday Aug 25th, 2019 4:46 PM
sm_jane-becker-take-back-santa-cruz-ben-dover-santa-mierda-santa-cruz-united-recall-paid-petition-signatures.jpg
original image (1102x415)
§Republican Paige Concannon Claims Signature Gatherers are Not Paid
by Santa Cruz News Network Sunday Aug 25th, 2019 4:46 PM
paige-concannon-santa-cruz-united-republican-recall-paid-petition-signatures.jpg
§Comment from Eric Rowland of Take Back Santa Cruz
by Santa Cruz News Network Sunday Aug 25th, 2019 4:46 PM
eric-rowland-take-back-santa-cruz-santa-cruz-united-recall-paid-petition-signatures.jpg
§Post by Santa Cruz United's Carol Polhamus on Councilmember Glover's Page
by Santa Cruz News Network Sunday Aug 25th, 2019 4:46 PM
sm_carol-polhamus-santa-cruz-united-recall-paid-petition-signatures.jpg
original image (726x1842)
§Santa Cruz United Donate Page on their Official Website
by Santa Cruz News Network Sunday Aug 25th, 2019 4:46 PM
sm_capture4.jpg
original image (1600x892)
