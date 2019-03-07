From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

Sherry Conable 1947-2019

Thursday Mar 7th, 2019 12:25 AM by Alex Darocy A celebration of the life of Peace Activist Sherry Conable will be held on Friday, March 8 at 7pm at Peace United Church on High Street. All are welcome at the celebration. [Top Photo: Sherry holds her iconic peace wreath at a demonstration at the Santa Cruz City Council in March of 2015 to protest the SCPD purchase of a Bearcat vehicle. Scroll down for more photos of Sherry.] Loved ones are asking guests to consider wearing pink in honor of Sherry's work with CODEPINK and her lifelong love of the color. https://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/

March 2015 - Bearcat protest at Santa Cruz City Hall





Hundreds Protest Approval of Police Attack Vehicle Purchase at SC City Council Meeting

https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2015/01/18/18767133.php January 2015 - Sherry Sings with the Raging Grannies at a Bearcat protest at Santa Cruz City Hall.More photos:Hundreds Protest Approval of Police Attack Vehicle Purchase at SC City Council Meeting





Greeting Tourists and Rallying for Peace and Justice on the Fourth of July in Santa Cruz

https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2014/07/05/18758261.php July 4, 2014 - Independence Day Protest on Ocean Street.More photos:Greeting Tourists and Rallying for Peace and Justice on the Fourth of July in Santa Cruz





Bradley Manning Supporters Gather in Santa Cruz to Mark Soldier's 1000th Day in Prison

http://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2013/02/24/18732722.php February 24, 2013 - Bradley Manning Protest.More photos:Bradley Manning Supporters Gather in Santa Cruz to Mark Soldier's 1000th Day in Prison





BearCat Battle Moves Forward in Santa Cruz, City Council May Revisit Issue in March

https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2015/02/12/18768436.php February 10, 2015 - Bearcat protest at Santa Cruz City Hall.More photos:BearCat Battle Moves Forward in Santa Cruz, City Council May Revisit Issue in March





Demonstrators ask, "What about the War Crimes?" at Free Bradley Manning Protest

http://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2012/02/24/18708072.php February 23, 2012 - Bradley Manning Protest.More photos:Demonstrators ask, "What about the War Crimes?" at Free Bradley Manning Protest





Never Give Up on Peace: Community Members Rally in Santa Cruz on Independence Day

https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/07/05/18788628.php July 4, 2016 - Independence Day Protest on Ocean Street.More photos:Never Give Up on Peace: Community Members Rally in Santa Cruz on Independence Day





Convicted of "Unlawful Lodging," Homeless Advocate Linda Lemaster Hopes to Abolish 647(e)

http://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2013/01/15/18730225.php December 6, 2012 - Demonstration and Court Support for Linda Lemaster.More photos:Convicted of "Unlawful Lodging," Homeless Advocate Linda Lemaster Hopes to Abolish 647(e)





On Independence Day, Santa Cruzans Demand Freedom from the Security State

https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2013/07/05/18739375.php July 4, 2013 - Independence Day Protest on Ocean Street.More photos:On Independence Day, Santa Cruzans Demand Freedom from the Security State





Community Members Rally for Charges to Be Dropped Against the Santa Cruz Eleven

http://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2012/05/05/18712964.php May 4, 2012 - Protest to Support the Santa Cruz Eleven.More photos:Community Members Rally for Charges to Be Dropped Against the Santa Cruz Eleven





February 2015 - Bearcat protest at Santa Cruz City Hall





Peace and Justice Community Returns to Ocean Street for Annual 4th of July Rally

https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2015/07/04/18774484.php July 4, 2015 - Independence Day Protest on Ocean Street.More photos:Peace and Justice Community Returns to Ocean Street for Annual 4th of July Rally





Santa Cruz Residents Rally to Stop the Dakota Access Pipeline

https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/09/16/18791328.php September 13, 2016 - Dakota Access Pipeline Protest.More photos:Santa Cruz Residents Rally to Stop the Dakota Access Pipeline

Santa Cruz Peace Groups Join Women in Black to Protest US Killing of Children with Drones

http://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2013/03/02/18732997.php March 1, 2013 Protest Opposing Drone Warfare.More photos:Santa Cruz Peace Groups Join Women in Black to Protest US Killing of Children with Drones





Fairness is the Focus at Santa Cruz Tax Day Gathering

http://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2012/04/19/18711563.php April 17, 2012 - Tax Day Protest Opposing Military Spending.More photos:Fairness is the Focus at Santa Cruz Tax Day Gathering





Santa Cruz Protest Against U.S. War in Syria

https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2013/09/01/18742465.php August 31, 2013 - Protest Against the War in Syria on Ocean StreetMore photos:Santa Cruz Protest Against U.S. War in Syria





Vigil for Sean Smith-Arlt Organized on No Police Brutality Day

https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/10/26/18792711.php October 22, 2016 - Vigil for Sean Smith-Arlt.More photos:Vigil for Sean Smith-Arlt Organized on No Police Brutality Day





