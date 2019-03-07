From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Anti-War
Sherry Conable 1947-2019
A celebration of the life of Peace Activist Sherry Conable will be held on Friday, March 8 at 7pm at Peace United Church on High Street. All are welcome at the celebration. [Top Photo: Sherry holds her iconic peace wreath at a demonstration at the Santa Cruz City Council in March of 2015 to protest the SCPD purchase of a Bearcat vehicle. Scroll down for more photos of Sherry.]
Loved ones are asking guests to consider wearing pink in honor of Sherry's work with CODEPINK and her lifelong love of the color.
§
March 2015 - Bearcat protest at Santa Cruz City Hall
January 2015 - Sherry Sings with the Raging Grannies at a Bearcat protest at Santa Cruz City Hall.
More photos:
Hundreds Protest Approval of Police Attack Vehicle Purchase at SC City Council Meeting
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2015/01/18/18767133.php
More photos:
Hundreds Protest Approval of Police Attack Vehicle Purchase at SC City Council Meeting
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2015/01/18/18767133.php
July 4, 2014 - Independence Day Protest on Ocean Street.
More photos:
Greeting Tourists and Rallying for Peace and Justice on the Fourth of July in Santa Cruz
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2014/07/05/18758261.php
More photos:
Greeting Tourists and Rallying for Peace and Justice on the Fourth of July in Santa Cruz
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2014/07/05/18758261.php
February 24, 2013 - Bradley Manning Protest.
More photos:
Bradley Manning Supporters Gather in Santa Cruz to Mark Soldier's 1000th Day in Prison
http://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2013/02/24/18732722.php
More photos:
Bradley Manning Supporters Gather in Santa Cruz to Mark Soldier's 1000th Day in Prison
http://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2013/02/24/18732722.php
February 10, 2015 - Bearcat protest at Santa Cruz City Hall.
More photos:
BearCat Battle Moves Forward in Santa Cruz, City Council May Revisit Issue in March
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2015/02/12/18768436.php
More photos:
BearCat Battle Moves Forward in Santa Cruz, City Council May Revisit Issue in March
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2015/02/12/18768436.php
February 23, 2012 - Bradley Manning Protest.
More photos:
Demonstrators ask, "What about the War Crimes?" at Free Bradley Manning Protest
http://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2012/02/24/18708072.php
More photos:
Demonstrators ask, "What about the War Crimes?" at Free Bradley Manning Protest
http://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2012/02/24/18708072.php
July 4, 2016 - Independence Day Protest on Ocean Street.
More photos:
Never Give Up on Peace: Community Members Rally in Santa Cruz on Independence Day
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/07/05/18788628.php
More photos:
Never Give Up on Peace: Community Members Rally in Santa Cruz on Independence Day
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/07/05/18788628.php
December 6, 2012 - Demonstration and Court Support for Linda Lemaster.
More photos:
Convicted of "Unlawful Lodging," Homeless Advocate Linda Lemaster Hopes to Abolish 647(e)
http://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2013/01/15/18730225.php
More photos:
Convicted of "Unlawful Lodging," Homeless Advocate Linda Lemaster Hopes to Abolish 647(e)
http://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2013/01/15/18730225.php
July 4, 2013 - Independence Day Protest on Ocean Street.
More photos:
On Independence Day, Santa Cruzans Demand Freedom from the Security State
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2013/07/05/18739375.php
More photos:
On Independence Day, Santa Cruzans Demand Freedom from the Security State
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2013/07/05/18739375.php
May 4, 2012 - Protest to Support the Santa Cruz Eleven.
More photos:
Community Members Rally for Charges to Be Dropped Against the Santa Cruz Eleven
http://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2012/05/05/18712964.php
More photos:
Community Members Rally for Charges to Be Dropped Against the Santa Cruz Eleven
http://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2012/05/05/18712964.php
May 4, 2012 - Protest to Support the Santa Cruz Eleven.
More photos:
Community Members Rally for Charges to Be Dropped Against the Santa Cruz Eleven
http://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2012/05/05/18712964.php
More photos:
Community Members Rally for Charges to Be Dropped Against the Santa Cruz Eleven
http://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2012/05/05/18712964.php
February 2015 - Bearcat protest at Santa Cruz City Hall
July 4, 2015 - Independence Day Protest on Ocean Street.
More photos:
Peace and Justice Community Returns to Ocean Street for Annual 4th of July Rally
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2015/07/04/18774484.php
More photos:
Peace and Justice Community Returns to Ocean Street for Annual 4th of July Rally
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2015/07/04/18774484.php
September 13, 2016 - Dakota Access Pipeline Protest.
More photos:
Santa Cruz Residents Rally to Stop the Dakota Access Pipeline
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/09/16/18791328.php
More photos:
Santa Cruz Residents Rally to Stop the Dakota Access Pipeline
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/09/16/18791328.php
February 2015 - Bearcat protest at Santa Cruz City Hall
July 4, 2016 - Independence Day Protest on Ocean Street.
More photos:
Never Give Up on Peace: Community Members Rally in Santa Cruz on Independence Day
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/07/05/18788628.php
More photos:
Never Give Up on Peace: Community Members Rally in Santa Cruz on Independence Day
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/07/05/18788628.php
January 2015 - Bearcat protest at Santa Cruz City Hall.
More photos:
Hundreds Protest Approval of Police Attack Vehicle Purchase at SC City Council Meeting
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2015/01/18/18767133.php
More photos:
Hundreds Protest Approval of Police Attack Vehicle Purchase at SC City Council Meeting
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2015/01/18/18767133.php
July 4, 2015 - Independence Day Protest on Ocean Street.
More photos:
Peace and Justice Community Returns to Ocean Street for Annual 4th of July Rally
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2015/07/04/18774484.php
More photos:
Peace and Justice Community Returns to Ocean Street for Annual 4th of July Rally
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2015/07/04/18774484.php
March 2015 - Bearcat protest at Santa Cruz City Hall.
More photos:
Santa Cruz City Council to Revisit Issues Surrounding BearCat Purchase
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2015/03/23/18770300.php
More photos:
Santa Cruz City Council to Revisit Issues Surrounding BearCat Purchase
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2015/03/23/18770300.php
March 2015 - Bearcat protest at Santa Cruz City Hall
More photos:
Santa Cruz City Council to Revisit Issues Surrounding BearCat Purchase
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2015/03/23/18770300.php
More photos:
Santa Cruz City Council to Revisit Issues Surrounding BearCat Purchase
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2015/03/23/18770300.php
March 2015 - Bearcat protest at Santa Cruz City Hall.
More photos:
Santa Cruz City Council to Revisit Issues Surrounding BearCat Purchase
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2015/03/23/18770300.php
More photos:
Santa Cruz City Council to Revisit Issues Surrounding BearCat Purchase
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2015/03/23/18770300.php
March 1, 2013 Protest Opposing Drone Warfare.
More photos:
Santa Cruz Peace Groups Join Women in Black to Protest US Killing of Children with Drones
http://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2013/03/02/18732997.php
More photos:
Santa Cruz Peace Groups Join Women in Black to Protest US Killing of Children with Drones
http://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2013/03/02/18732997.php
January 2015 - Bearcat protest at Santa Cruz City Hall.
More photos:
Activists Say Santa Cruz Police Lied to Secure Armored Vehicle Purchase
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2015/01/28/18767704.php
More photos:
Activists Say Santa Cruz Police Lied to Secure Armored Vehicle Purchase
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2015/01/28/18767704.php
July 4, 2014 - Independence Day Protest on Ocean Street.
More photos:
Greeting Tourists and Rallying for Peace and Justice on the Fourth of July in Santa Cruz
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2014/07/05/18758261.php
More photos:
Greeting Tourists and Rallying for Peace and Justice on the Fourth of July in Santa Cruz
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2014/07/05/18758261.php
April 17, 2012 - Tax Day Protest Opposing Military Spending.
More photos:
Fairness is the Focus at Santa Cruz Tax Day Gathering
http://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2012/04/19/18711563.php
More photos:
Fairness is the Focus at Santa Cruz Tax Day Gathering
http://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2012/04/19/18711563.php
August 31, 2013 - Protest Against the War in Syria on Ocean Street
More photos:
Santa Cruz Protest Against U.S. War in Syria
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2013/09/01/18742465.php
More photos:
Santa Cruz Protest Against U.S. War in Syria
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2013/09/01/18742465.php
February 10, 2015 - Bearcat protest at Santa Cruz City Hall.
More photos:
BearCat Battle Moves Forward in Santa Cruz, City Council May Revisit Issue in March
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2015/02/12/18768436.php
More photos:
BearCat Battle Moves Forward in Santa Cruz, City Council May Revisit Issue in March
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2015/02/12/18768436.php
January 2015 - Bearcat protest at Santa Cruz City Hall.
More photos:
Hundreds Protest Approval of Police Attack Vehicle Purchase at SC City Council Meeting
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2015/01/18/18767133.php
More photos:
Hundreds Protest Approval of Police Attack Vehicle Purchase at SC City Council Meeting
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2015/01/18/18767133.php
October 22, 2016 - Vigil for Sean Smith-Arlt.
More photos:
Vigil for Sean Smith-Arlt Organized on No Police Brutality Day
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/10/26/18792711.php
More photos:
Vigil for Sean Smith-Arlt Organized on No Police Brutality Day
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/10/26/18792711.php
March 2015 - Bearcat protest at Santa Cruz City Hall.
More photos:
Santa Cruz City Council to Revisit Issues Surrounding BearCat Purchase
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2015/03/23/18770300.php
More photos:
Santa Cruz City Council to Revisit Issues Surrounding BearCat Purchase
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2015/03/23/18770300.php
March 2015 - Bearcat protest at Santa Cruz City Hall
August 2, 2015 - Hiroshima and Nagasaki Day Vigil.
More photos:
70th Anniversary of Hiroshima and Nagasaki Bombings Commemorated in Santa Cruz
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2015/08/05/18775819.php
More photos:
70th Anniversary of Hiroshima and Nagasaki Bombings Commemorated in Santa Cruz
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2015/08/05/18775819.php
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network