From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Court Rules Monterey County's Federal Animal-killing Contract Violates Law
Sat Aug 19 2017
Court Rules Monterey County's Federal Animal-killing Contract Violates Law
Sat Aug 19 2017
Decision Likely Halts Program That Kills Coyotes, Bobcats, Mountain Lions
Court Rules Monterey County's Federal Animal-killing Contract Violates Law
The California Superior Court has ruled that Monterey County’s contract with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services program to kill predators and other native wildlife violates state law. The decision responds to a lawsuit filed by animal protection and conservation organizations. The court concluded that Monterey County violated the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) by failing to analyze the environmental impacts before renewing the controversial program, which has shot, trapped and snared thousands of animals in the county in recent years.

The court’s ruling finds that Monterey County’s contract renewal with Wildlife Services violates CEQA because the county wrongfully claimed an exemption from the Act. The court found “no evidence” to support the county’s claim that its contract for predator control could not result in “significant environmental change,” so the county must now analyze the environmental impacts of the program.

Monterey County’s previous contract authorized Wildlife Services to kill hundreds of coyotes, as well as bobcats, mountain lions and other animals every year without fully assessing the ecological damage or considering alternatives. For example, from June 2014 to June 2015, Wildlife Services killed 105 coyotes, three mountain lions and two bobcats in the county. Over the past six years, Wildlife Services has killed more than 3,500 animals in Monterey County using traps, snares and firearms.

Read More

See Also: imc_pdf.gifLawsuit Challenges Monterey County's Contract With Federal Wildlife-killing Program
