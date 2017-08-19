|
More
$16.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
|
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Sat Aug 19 2017Court Rules Monterey County's Federal Animal-killing Contract Violates Law
Sat Aug 19 2017Decision Likely Halts Program That Kills Coyotes, Bobcats, Mountain Lions
The California Superior Court has ruled that Monterey County’s contract with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services program to kill predators and other native wildlife violates state law. The decision responds to a lawsuit filed by animal protection and conservation organizations. The court concluded that Monterey County violated the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) by failing to analyze the environmental impacts before renewing the controversial program, which has shot, trapped and snared thousands of animals in the county in recent years.
The court’s ruling finds that Monterey County’s contract renewal with Wildlife Services violates CEQA because the county wrongfully claimed an exemption from the Act. The court found “no evidence” to support the county’s claim that its contract for predator control could not result in “significant environmental change,” so the county must now analyze the environmental impacts of the program.
Monterey County’s previous contract authorized Wildlife Services to kill hundreds of coyotes, as well as bobcats, mountain lions and other animals every year without fully assessing the ecological damage or considering alternatives. For example, from June 2014 to June 2015, Wildlife Services killed 105 coyotes, three mountain lions and two bobcats in the county. Over the past six years, Wildlife Services has killed more than 3,500 animals in Monterey County using traps, snares and firearms.
Read More
See Also: Lawsuit Challenges Monterey County's Contract With Federal Wildlife-killing Program
08/19/17 Decision Likely Halts Program That Kills Coyotes, Bobcats, Mountain Lions Environment & Forest Defense | California | U.S. | Government & Elections | Animal Liberation | Santa Cruz Indymedia08/18/17 Chlorpyrifos In Air More Than 18 Times Higher Than EPA Level Of Concern Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia08/17/17 Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Retweets White Supremacist Press Conference Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Indymedia | East Bay | U.S. | Immigrant Rights08/17/17 San Francisco Demonstrators Call for Halt to War Games Along the Korean Peninsula Front Page | Anti-War | San Francisco | International08/16/17 Eric Clanton Releases First Public Statement Since Being Targeted Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Labor & Workers | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | East Bay | U.S.08/16/17 Iconic Santa Cruz Coffeehouse, Caffé Pergolesi, Closes Up Shop Front Page | Labor & Workers | Arts + Action | Santa Cruz Indymedia08/16/17 Demand CSU Stanislaus Expel Neo-Nazi and Unite the Right Organizer Nathan Damigo Front Page | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Education & Student Activism | Central Valley | California | U.S.08/15/17 Total Opposition to All Forms of White Supremacy Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Santa Cruz Indymedia08/15/17 Solidarity Across the Country After Nazis Murder & Attack Anti-Fascists in Charlottesville Front Page | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Education & Student Activism | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | U.S. | Santa Cruz Indymedia08/06/17 ILWU Dockworkers Squeezed by Automation, Abandoned by Democratic Politicians Front Page | Labor & Workers | San Francisco | East Bay | California08/01/17 Evening Noise Demo at Notorious St. Louis Jail Evolves into Two Days of Raucus Protest Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Labor & Workers | U.S.Related Categories: California | Santa Cruz Indymedia | U.S. | Animal Liberation | Environment & Forest Defense | Government & Elections
California Admission Day and the Compromise of 1850 Sunday Aug 20th 6:44 PM
California Pursues New Health Protections on Chlorpyrifos Friday Aug 18th 11:45 AM
Outing the Bay Area campaign contributors of KKK fascist David Duke (16 comments) Thursday Aug 17th 9:57 PM
Air Testing Shows Unsafe Levels of Brain-Harming Pesticide in Kern County Thursday Aug 17th 5:39 PM
ACLU of California Statement: White Supremacist Violence is Not Free Speech (1 comment) Thursday Aug 17th 4:20 PM
167th California Admission Day Celebration ~ African Heritage Month Wednesday Aug 16th 7:36 PM
Court Rules Monterey County's Federal Animal-killing Contract Violates Law Wednesday Aug 16th 9:45 AM
Frequently Asked Questions About Indybay Tuesday Aug 15th 10:49 PM
Strong rent control laws will slow rent hikes & homelessness (1 comment) Friday Aug 4th 8:55 PM
Our Lives on the Line: Rallies for Healthcare (1 comment) Wednesday Jul 26th 8:52 PMMore Local News...
[ × close ]
Senate Bill 649 strikes at the electric grid, with utility workers in the crosshairs Wednesday Aug 16th 6:45 PM
Ban Fracking In San Luis Obispo County Tuesday Aug 15th 10:43 PM
Celltowers coming to your window shortly: CA SB.649 Thursday Aug 10th 8:45 PM
Insure the Human Right to Health Friday Aug 4th 1:21 AM
The Hubris of Donald Trump Friday Jul 28th 4:11 PM
Technology, Automation, Internationalism, Longshore Workers And The Future Of Work Tuesday Jul 25th 12:55 PM
Lawsuit Launched to Protect Snowy Plovers From Off-road Vehicles at Oceano Dunes Tuesday Jul 25th 10:22 AM
Negro on California's Corporate Marijuana Rush Thursday Jul 20th 4:11 PM
Trump Offshore Oil Leasing Plan Threatens Every U.S. Ocean, Coastline Saturday Jul 1st 3:50 PM
Release the Bill! Healthcare for All! Friday Jun 30th 7:14 PMMore Global News...
[ × close ]
SEIU 1021 Nato Green Doing Damage Control For SEIU? Opposes Single Payer In CA Wednesday Jul 12th 4:10 PM
Black Agriculture is helping expand California Apps for Ag to Underserved Communities Saturday May 27th 7:48 AM
African New Year's Day ~ Sacred Summer Solstice Celebration (1 comment) Tuesday May 23rd 2:04 PM
Sen Fenistein Supported by Health Insurers; Opposes Medicare for All Tuesday May 2nd 8:38 PM
California won its first major battle over `sanctuary cities' Wednesday Apr 26th 5:42 PM
California bill to eliminate bail system clears first hurdle (1 comment) Thursday Apr 6th 11:10 AM
Californians Against Fracking Responds to EPA’s Methane Regulation Announcement Friday Mar 17th 6:01 PM
California Announces Revised Proposed Rules on Agricultural Pesticide Use Near Schools Thursday Mar 16th 10:11 AM
2017 Black Minds Matter ~ the question is to whom... and why... (1 comment) Thursday Mar 9th 8:59 PM
Chilao School offers free space for Arts, Culture and Environmental Workshops Wednesday Mar 1st 9:14 AMOpen Newswire...
[ × close ]