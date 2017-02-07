top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Victory in Civil Rights Lawsuit Over Berkeley Police Violence at Protest
Tue Feb 7 2017
Victory in Civil Rights Lawsuit Over Police Violence at Berkeley Protest
Tue Feb 7 2017
Settlement Reached for Berkeley Police Brutality at 2014 Black Lives Matter Protest
Victory in Civil Rights Lawsuit Over Berkeley Police Violence at Protest
Protesters and journalists have reached a tentative settlement with the City of Berkeley in a National Lawyers Guild federal civil rights lawsuit over police brutality at a December 6, 2014, racial justice protest. The plaintiffs alleged that they were clubbed and tear gassed for no reason and forcibly herded more than a mile down Telegraph Avenue, from the south campus area into Oakland. The settlement, which is expected to be approved at the February 14, 2017, Berkeley City Council meeting, includes policy changes intended to prevent a recurrence of the police misconduct, and $125,000 for seven plaintiffs. Two other plaintiffs settled earlier with the City of Hayward, whose police provided mutual aid at the protest, for an undisclosed amount.

The 2014 protest was a march calling for justice for Michael Brown, Eric Garner, Rekia Boyd and other unarmed Black people who have been killed by police. “The march was largely peaceful,” said Rachel Lederman, one of the plaintiffs’ lawyers. “But the Berkeley Police almost immediately began hitting people in an indiscriminate manner and causing needless confrontation. One of the main issues was an unwritten Berkeley Police policy that at demonstrations, officers were allowed to use their batons on anyone who entered their “safety zone” – an unmarked, undefined distance from a line of officers.”

photoRead More

Related Features: Lawsuit Challenges Police Violence At 2014 Berkeley Protest | Anti-Police Protests in Berkeley Swell Following Eric Garner Grand Jury Announcement
Latest features from all sections of the site:
02/07/17 Settlement Reached for Berkeley Police Brutality at 2014 Black Lives Matter Protest Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | East Bay | Government & Elections02/07/17 Thousands Demonstrate at Airports as Courts Rebuff Trump's New Immigration Restrictions Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | San Francisco | U.S. | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights01/30/17 Hundreds Attend ChangeFest: A Climate Mobilization at State Capitol in Sacramento Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Labor & Workers | Womyn | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections | Americas01/30/17 Water Protectors Continue the Fight Against the Dakota ‘Black Snake’ Pipeline Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | San Francisco | U.S. | Government & Elections01/29/17 Pro-Choice Activists Stand Up Against "Walk for Life" Despite Trump/Pence Assuming Power Front Page | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Womyn | San Francisco01/29/17 The Privacy Threat From Always-On Microphones Like the Amazon Echo Front Page | Police State and Prisons | U.S. | Government & Elections01/26/17 Volunteers to Break Ground on New Community Orchard in Santa Cruz Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Santa Cruz Indymedia01/25/17 Encampment Offers Safe and Dignified Space City of Oakland Unable to Provide Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing, and Public Services | East Bay | Government & Elections01/22/17 Women's Marches Across US and Worldwide Represent Largest Demonstrations in Recent Memory Front Page | Racial Justice | LGBTI / Queer | Womyn | Central Valley | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | North Coast | California | U.S. | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz Indymedia01/16/17 120 Hours of Direct Action Across the Bay Area to Reclaim King's Legacy & Reject Trump Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Labor & Workers | San Francisco | East Bay | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights01/14/17 State's Proposal Shrugs Off Voters' Approval of Ban on Oil Waste Injection Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | California | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice
Local Newswire
Global | Breaking
A Public Bank for Oakland Emily Wheeler Wednesday Feb 8th 9:40 AM
Mayor and City Administrator Bulldoze Homes & Village of Services for Oakland’s Homeless Residents Asians for Black Lives Monday Feb 6th 12:49 PM
Everything You Need to Know About Milo and the Alt-Right in Berkeley It's Going Down Monday Feb 6th 10:44 AM
Fremont, CA: Milo’s Bus Vandalized As Alt-Right Troll Laughed Out of Bay Area It's Going Down Monday Feb 6th 10:17 AM
The day Berkeley declared that hate speech is not free speech Lynda Carson (2 comments) Saturday Feb 4th 11:00 PM
What Milo and the Alt-Right get wrong about the Free Speech Movement Anonymous (2 comments) Thursday Feb 2nd 5:45 PM
Mass Protest Stops Breitbart Milo Yiannopoulos From Speaking At UCB Labor Video Project Thursday Feb 2nd 2:57 PM
Raw Footage from the Shut Down of Milo at UC Berkeley Jah Punk (2 comments) Thursday Feb 2nd 12:36 AM
Emergency Defense of The Village aka The Promised Land The Village in Oakland #feedthepeople (1 comment) Wednesday Feb 1st 8:49 PM
Bay Area Teachers, Parents & Public Education Supporters Rally Against Trump Appointment of Betsy DeVos Labor Video Project Tuesday Jan 31st 8:58 PM
More Local News...
Global Newswire
Local | Breaking
Should someone 5150 Trump for being a threat to himself and everyone else? Lynda Carson (1 comment) Saturday Jan 14th 8:19 PM
Mumia Wins Federal Court Victory On Hep-C Treatment! Labor Action Committee To Free Mumia Thursday Jan 5th 8:22 PM
Trump accuses millions of voting illegally this past election Lynda Carson (2 comments) Monday Nov 28th 6:15 PM
As Protests Gain Momentum In Bay Area, Trump Campaign Is Scrubbing His Website Lynda Carson Thursday Nov 10th 9:29 PM
This Week in Palestine, November 4th, 2016 IMEMC Friday Nov 4th 5:42 PM
Bullied Wells Fargo Workers, Corruption & OSHA Cover-up KPFA Pacifica WorkWeek Radio (1 comment) Wednesday Oct 5th 1:24 PM
WW CA Farmworkers Getting 8 Hour Day & Attacks On Workers Comp By DIR and Governor Brown KPFA Pacifica WorkWeek Radio (1 comment) Wednesday Aug 31st 8:28 PM
This Week in Palestine, July 29th, 2016 IMEMC Friday Jul 29th 9:58 PM
Palestinian Workers, Human Rights, US Labor & Zionism Labor Video Project (3 comments) Wednesday Jul 27th 10:56 PM
This Week in Palestine, July 22nd, 2016 IMEMC Friday Jul 22nd 6:16 PM
More Global News...
Other/Breaking News
Local | Global
The Cruelty of Medical Debt. Emily Wheeler Tuesday Feb 7th 5:09 PM
US of A holes DJ Mouse (1 comment) Tuesday Feb 7th 12:47 PM
Regarding the "No Drugs No Alcohol" agreement at The Village in Oakland The Village Tuesday Feb 7th 11:34 AM
Milo Yiannopoulos' false narratives and liberals cherry picking the left. Lloyd Hart Sunday Feb 5th 7:14 AM
KPFA "Upfront" & Cat Brooks Pushes Billionaire Charter Funded Privatizers Shill Ryan Smith Stop Privatization & Charters Thursday Feb 2nd 11:13 AM
Milo Yiannopoulos event canceled after violence erupts UC Berkeley Public Affairs Thursday Feb 2nd 8:13 AM
US Kills Dream King...1-31-17 Mouse Report DJ Mouse (1 comment) Tuesday Jan 31st 12:58 PM
Work Week On ILWU10 & UAW2865 Trump Inaguration Walkout And Ed Unions, Charters and DeVos WorkWeek Radio Wednesday Jan 25th 1:05 PM
Freedom Killers R US...1-24-17 Mouse Report DJ Mouse (1 comment) Tuesday Jan 24th 2:47 PM
MLK day horrors...1-18-17 Mouse Report DJ Mouse (1 comment) Tuesday Jan 17th 3:25 PM
Open Newswire...
