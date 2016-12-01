|
Thu Dec 1 2016Cannabis Company Faces Backlash for Misogynistic Display
Thu Dec 1 2016Woman Used As Salami Tray at Altai Brands Event in Las Vegas
Calls to boycott Altai Brands began after a disturbing photo was circulated on social media showing a nearly nude woman laying on a table covered in slices of salami and other meats. The event, hosted by Altai Brands, was a private after-party on November 17 for the fifth annual Marijuana Business Conference and Expo which took place from November 15-18 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
In a post titled "WTF?! And Just When You Thought Women Were Welcome Here" on the website for Her Canna Life, a community of women interested in the cannabis industry, Aliza Sherman writes, "An uproar took place online following #MJBizCon in Vegas this past week. At an after party, Altai Brands apparently went culturally tone deaf when they covered a woman in deli meats and served her up on the appetizer table. Comments ranged from shock to outrage in social media with calls to boycott the male-led company."
Lorna Shannon, founder of Women of Weed Street, states, "When I saw the image of the meat clad model on multiple social media outlets and learned of its context from other women in the industry who were very upset by it, I was instantly triggered from what feels like a lifetime of sexual abuse, assault, objectification and harassment, simply for being a woman."
