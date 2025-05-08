From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Salvador Allende Sitting Next To Fidel Castro
By Lynda Carson - May 8 2025
As the convicted felon President Trump administration destroys the federal U.S government, ignores the Constitution and ruling of the courts, while ramping up massive amounts of spending for the military, while allowing the corporate billionaires to take control of this country, it appears similar in someways to what happened in Chile, when Augusto Pinochet became the dictator of Chile around 52 years ago.
Reportedly, nearly 52 years ago, on September 11, 1973, the military junta in Chile moved to oust President Salvador Allende in a coup d'état supported by the CIA. After the death of President Salvador Allende, General Augusto Pinochet became the violent dictator of Chile. During his rein of terror in Chile, reportedly at least 3,095 civilians disappeared or were killed.
Around this same time period, on September 28, 1973, national security advisor, Henry Kissinger, sent out the following notice below.
“DURING THE WEEK OF OCTOBER 8-15, POSTS SHOULD BE ALERT TO
POSSIBILITY OF INCREASED ANTI-AMERICAN ACTIVITY. DENOMI-
NATED IN LEFTIST CIRCLES AS "WEEK OF THE GUERRILLA", THIS
PERIOD IS ANNIVERSARY OF 1967 CAPTURE AND DEATH OF "CHE"
GUEVARA IN BOLIVIA. IN PAST YEARS, LEFTIST STUDENT AND
TERRORIST GROUPS HAVE USED THIS AS OPPORTUNITY FOR ANTI-
AMERICAN EXPRESSIONS.” HENRY KISSINGER
The U.S. and the C.I.A. were reportedly involved in the assassination of Che Guevara https://history.state.gov/historicaldocuments/frus1964-68v31/d171 .
As fate would have its destiny, former President Richard M. Nixon a.k.a. Tricky Dick, was the president of the U.S. at the time of Allende’s death. Nixon was forced to resign from office around a year later. This was before Nixon and Henry Kissinger were able to get John Lennon deported from the U.S. ( Mon, 19 May 1975
DEPORTATION CASE OF JOHN LENNON
) for his anti-war political activities.
That’s right! This was the same Henry Kissinger involved in a scheme to rip off 15 tons of gold after the fall of Saigon https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/04/30/18876030.php , who tried to have John Lennon deported. The U.S. is still trying to deport people for their involvement in political activities https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/05/07/18876225.php .
Reportedly, “CHILEAN ARMED FORCES HAVE RISEN IN COUP ATTEMPT THIS
MORNING AGAINST GOVT OF PRES. ALLENDE. MILITARY
JUNTA OF ARMY COMMANDER PINOCHET, AIR FORCE COMMANDER LEIGH,
AND ADMIRAL MERINO BROADCASTING DEMANDS ALLENDE RESIGN,
AND CALLS ON ALL GOVT-SUPPORTING RADIO AND TV LEAVE AIR.
ALLENDE IN NATIONAL PALACE BROADCASTING APPEALS FOR SUPPORT.
The SANTIAGO AIRPORT CLOSED.”
Shortly before President Salvador Allende died on September 11, 1973, in a coup d'état supported by the CIA, he made the following statement below during a brief a radio broadcast. A humanitarian to the end, Allende told the people of Chile that they should defend themselves, but not sacrifice themselves.
”I HAVE JUST TOLD THE WORKERS THAT I AM NOT GOING TO RESIGN.
I WILL REMAIN IN THE MONEDA. I WILL PAY WITH MY LIFE MY LOYALTY
TO THE PEOPLE. THEY HAVE POWER. THEY CAN CRUSH US BUT
THEY WILL NOT STOP THE SOCIAL PROCESS. WORKERS OF THE COUNTRY
I WOULD LIKE TO THANK YOU IN THIS DEFINITIVE MOMENT IN WHICH I
CAN SPEAK TO YOU PERHAPS FOR THE LAST TIME. FOREIGN CAPITALS
AND IMPERIALISM HAVE THE ARMED FORCES AND REACTIONARY GROUPS
IN THEIR HANDS. I ADDRESS MYSELF TO THE CAMPESINO WOMAN TO
ALL MOTHERS, TO THE PROFESSIONALS OF THE COUNTRY, TO THE YOUTH,
TO THE INTELLECTUALS TO ALL CHILEANS. HISTORY WILL ABSOLVE ME.
CERTAINLY RADIO MAGALLANES THROUGH WHICH I AM SPEAKING WILL
BE SILENCED AND PERHAPS NO ONE IS LISTENING TO ME. THE PEOPLE
SHOULD DEFEND THEMSELVES BUT NOT SACRIFICE THEMSELVES. I HAVE
FAITH IN CHILE AND ITS DESTINY. OTHER MEN WILL SURVIVE
THIS BITTER MOMENT AND AS OF THIS TREACHEROUS CRISIS VIVA CHILE,
VIVA THE PEOPLE, VIVA THE WORKERS. THESE ARE MY LAST WORDS.”
Additionally, according to another report on September 11, 1973;
“PRESIDENT ALLENDE HAS JUST GONE ON THE AIR TO ANNOUNCE THAT
VALPARAISO IS IN THE HANDS OF NAVAL INSURRECTIONARY FORCES.
COMMUNICATIONS WITH SANTIAGO ARE CUT. THERE ARE NO REPORTS
OF TROUBLE IN OTHER PARTS OF THE COUNTRY, THE PRESIDENT SAID,
WITH THE POSSIBLE EXCEPTION OF PUERTO MONTT. THE PRESIDENT SAID HE
IS IN THE MONEDA (WHICH IS SURROUNDED BY CARABINERO FORCES -
APPARENTLY PROTECTING THE PALACE). THE
PRESIDENT CALLED FOR VIGILANCE ON THE PART OF THE WORKERS.
HE ALSO ALLUDED TO THE PRESENCE IN CHILE OF PATRIA Y LIBERTAD
LEADER PABLO RODRIGUEZ. HE ENDED CALLING ON THE LOYALTY
OF THE ARMED FORCES.”
The Death Of Salvador Allende
Reportedly https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Salvador_Allende , “As president of Chile, Allende sought to nationalize major industries, expand education, and improve the living standards of the working class. He clashed with the right-wing parties that controlled Congress and with the judiciary. On 11 September 1973, the military moved to oust Allende in a coup d'état supported by the CIA, which initially denied the allegations. In 2000, the CIA admitted its role in the 1970 kidnapping of General René Schneider who had refused to use the army to stop Allende's inauguration. Declassified documents released in 2023 showed that US president Richard Nixon, his national security advisor Henry Kissinger, and the United States government, which had branded Allende as a "dangerous" communist, were aware of the military's plans to overthrow Allende's democratically elected government in the days before the coup d'état. As troops surrounded La Moneda Palace, Allende gave his last speech vowing not to resign. Later that day, Allende died by suicide in his office; the exact circumstances of his death are still disputed.
Following Allende's death, General Augusto Pinochet refused to return authority to a civilian government, and Chile was later ruled by the Government Junta, ending more than four decades of uninterrupted democratic governance, a period known as the Presidential Republic.
The military junta that took over dissolved Congress, suspended the Constitution of 1925, and initiated a program of persecuting alleged dissidents, in which at least 3,095 civilians disappeared or were killed. Pinochet's military dictatorship only ended after the successful internationally backed 1989 constitutional referendum led to the peaceful Chilean transition to democracy.”
Jack Anderson Report:
Shortly before the death of Salvador Allende, on April 6 1973, reporter Jack Anderson published the following article below, shedding some light on the forces arrayed against Allende in Chile, at the time of his death.
FOLLOWING IS TEXT OF AN ARTICLE BY JACK ANDERSON WHICH
APPEARED IN THE WASHINGTON POST APRIL 6, 1973:
" MINUTES OF A MEETING BETWEEN SECRETARY OF STATE BILL
ROGERS AND INDUSTRIAL TYCOONS DOING BUSINESS IN CHILE
QUOTE THE SECRETARY AS REPEATEDLY REASSURING THEM ' THAT
THE NIXON ADMINISTRATION WAS A BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION
AND ITS MISSION WAS TO PROTECT BUSINESS.'
NEVERTHELESS, HE REFUSED TO RETALIATE AGAINST CHILE FOR
EXPROPRIATING AMERICAN- OWNED BUSINESSES. IT IS CLEAR
FROM THE MINUTES THAT HE DIDN' T WANT TO PUSH PRESIDENT
SALVADOR ALLENDE INTO SOVIET ARMS.
ROGERS INDICATED, ACCORDING TO THE MINUTES, ' THAT HE HAD
TALKED WITH THE RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTER AS TO WHETHER
OR NOT MOSCOW WAS GOING TO FINANCE CHILE AS IT HAD CUBA.
THE RUSSIAN DENIED ANY SUCH INTENTION. ROGERS WENT ON
TO SHOW GRAVE CONCERN OF RUSSIAN DOMINATION OF LATIN
PAGE 02
AMERICA AND ITS IMPACT.'
THE OCTOBER 22, 1971, MEETING WAS ATTENDED BY REPRESENTA-
TIVES OF INTERNATIONAL TELEPHONE AND TELEGRAPH, ANACONDA
COPPER, FORD MOTOR, BANK OF AMERICA, FIRST NATIONAL CITY
AND RALSTON PURINA. THE MINUTES WERE KEPT BY ITT.
MOST OF THE ANGRY BUSINESSMEN WANTED THE U. S. GOVERN-
MENT TO BAIL THEM OUT BY TAKING ACTION AGAINST CHILE.
ONLY THE RALSTON PURINA REPRESENTATIVE, WHOM THE ITT
MINUTES DESCRIBE AS A ' DOVE,' RECOMMENDED ' WE NOT CUT
OFF SHIPMENTS TO CHILE BUT SHOULD USE PRIVATE SOURCES
TO IMPRESS ALLENDE AND HIS GOVERNMENT TO STAY IN THE
WESTERN BLOC.'
THE MOST ROGERS WOULD DO WAS CONSIDER AN ' INFORMAL
EMBARGO' AND RECOMMENDED ' PERIODIC MEETINGS' ON THE
PROBLEM. ' THE SECRETARY RAISED THE QUESTION,' THE
MINUTES STATE, ' OF WHETHER THERE SHOULD BE AN INFORMAL
EMBARGO ON SPARE PARTS AND MATERIALS BEING SHIPPED TO
CHILE. THE CONSENSUS OF THE GROUP WAS QUITE MIXED.
ROGERS RECOMMENDED THAT THERE BE PERIODIC MEETINGS OF
THE GROUP TO ATTEMPT TO SOLIDIFY A POSITION.'
THE ITT EXECUTIVES WENT AWAY DISGRUNTLED OVER ROGERS'
ATTITUDE. CONCLUDES THE MINUTES: ' IN SUMMARY, THE
ENTIRE MEETING INDICATES THAT THE SECRETARY IS PRETTY
MUCH GOING ALONG WITH THE ... SOFTLINE, LOW- PROFILE
POLICY FOR LATIN AMERICA."
Reportedly in a different article below;
FOLLOWING IS TEXT OF AN ARTICLE BY LEWIS H. DIUGUID DATE-
LINED SANTIAGO MARCH 31, PUBLISHED IN THE WASHINGTON
POST APRIL 1, 1973:
In part it said, “ITT HEARINGS DERAIL US- CHILE TALKS-- CHILE' S PRESIDENT
SALVADOR ALLENDE IS NOW CONVINCED THAT THE US
GOVERNMENT CONSPIRED, ALONG WITH ITT, TO PREVENT
HIS ELECTION IN 1970, ADVISERS CLOSE TO THE
PRESIDENT SAY.
AS A RESULT OF TESTIMONY AT RECENT HEARINGS IN
WASHINGTON ALLENDE REACHED THIS CONCLUSION AND
BROKE OFF IMPORTANT TALKS BETWEEN CHILE AND THE
UNITED STATES, SOURCES HERE SAID. NO DATE WAS
SET FOR THE RESUMPTION OF THE TALKS, WHICH CONCERNED
THE MAJOR OUTSTANDING PROBLEMS BETWEEN THE TWO
COUNTRIES. THE HEARINGS ON ITT' S ACTIVITIES IN
CHILE WERE HELD BY A SPECIAL SENATE SUB- COMMITTEE
INVESTIGATING THE ACTIVITIES OF MULTINATIONAL
CORPORATIONS."
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
