Salvador Allende Sitting Next To Fidel Castro

The Last Words Of President Salvador AllendeBy Lynda Carson - May 8 2025As the convicted felon President Trump administration destroys the federal U.S government, ignores the Constitution and ruling of the courts, while ramping up massive amounts of spending for the military, while allowing the corporate billionaires to take control of this country, it appears similar in someways to what happened in Chile, when Augusto Pinochet became the dictator of Chile around 52 years ago.Reportedly, nearly 52 years ago, on September 11, 1973, the military junta in Chile moved to oust President Salvador Allende in a coup d'état supported by the CIA. After the death of President Salvador Allende, General Augusto Pinochet became the violent dictator of Chile. During his rein of terror in Chile, reportedly at least 3,095 civilians disappeared or were killed.Around this same time period, on September 28, 1973, national security advisor, Henry Kissinger, sent out the following notice below.“DURING THE WEEK OF OCTOBER 8-15, POSTS SHOULD BE ALERT TOPOSSIBILITY OF INCREASED ANTI-AMERICAN ACTIVITY. DENOMI-NATED IN LEFTIST CIRCLES AS "WEEK OF THE GUERRILLA", THISPERIOD IS ANNIVERSARY OF 1967 CAPTURE AND DEATH OF "CHE"GUEVARA IN BOLIVIA. IN PAST YEARS, LEFTIST STUDENT ANDTERRORIST GROUPS HAVE USED THIS AS OPPORTUNITY FOR ANTI-AMERICAN EXPRESSIONS.” HENRY KISSINGERThe U.S. and the C.I.A. were reportedly involved in the assassination of Che Guevara https://history.state.gov/historicaldocuments/frus1964-68v31/d171 As fate would have its destiny, former President Richard M. Nixon a.k.a. Tricky Dick, was the president of the U.S. at the time of Allende’s death. Nixon was forced to resign from office around a year later. This was before Nixon and Henry Kissinger were able to get John Lennon deported from the U.S. ( Mon, 19 May 1975DEPORTATION CASE OF JOHN LENNON) for his anti-war political activities.That’s right! This was the same Henry Kissinger involved in a scheme to rip off 15 tons of gold after the fall of Saigon https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/04/30/18876030.php , who tried to have John Lennon deported. The U.S. is still trying to deport people for their involvement in political activities https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/05/07/18876225.php The Last Words Of President Salvador AllendeReportedly, “CHILEAN ARMED FORCES HAVE RISEN IN COUP ATTEMPT THISMORNING AGAINST GOVT OF PRES. ALLENDE. MILITARYJUNTA OF ARMY COMMANDER PINOCHET, AIR FORCE COMMANDER LEIGH,AND ADMIRAL MERINO BROADCASTING DEMANDS ALLENDE RESIGN,AND CALLS ON ALL GOVT-SUPPORTING RADIO AND TV LEAVE AIR.ALLENDE IN NATIONAL PALACE BROADCASTING APPEALS FOR SUPPORT.The SANTIAGO AIRPORT CLOSED.”Shortly before President Salvador Allende died on September 11, 1973, in a coup d'état supported by the CIA, he made the following statement below during a brief a radio broadcast. A humanitarian to the end, Allende told the people of Chile that they should defend themselves, but not sacrifice themselves.”I HAVE JUST TOLD THE WORKERS THAT I AM NOT GOING TO RESIGN.I WILL REMAIN IN THE MONEDA. I WILL PAY WITH MY LIFE MY LOYALTYTO THE PEOPLE. THEY HAVE POWER. THEY CAN CRUSH US BUTTHEY WILL NOT STOP THE SOCIAL PROCESS. WORKERS OF THE COUNTRYI WOULD LIKE TO THANK YOU IN THIS DEFINITIVE MOMENT IN WHICH ICAN SPEAK TO YOU PERHAPS FOR THE LAST TIME. FOREIGN CAPITALSAND IMPERIALISM HAVE THE ARMED FORCES AND REACTIONARY GROUPSIN THEIR HANDS. I ADDRESS MYSELF TO THE CAMPESINO WOMAN TOALL MOTHERS, TO THE PROFESSIONALS OF THE COUNTRY, TO THE YOUTH,TO THE INTELLECTUALS TO ALL CHILEANS. HISTORY WILL ABSOLVE ME.CERTAINLY RADIO MAGALLANES THROUGH WHICH I AM SPEAKING WILLBE SILENCED AND PERHAPS NO ONE IS LISTENING TO ME. THE PEOPLESHOULD DEFEND THEMSELVES BUT NOT SACRIFICE THEMSELVES. I HAVEFAITH IN CHILE AND ITS DESTINY. OTHER MEN WILL SURVIVETHIS BITTER MOMENT AND AS OF THIS TREACHEROUS CRISIS VIVA CHILE,VIVA THE PEOPLE, VIVA THE WORKERS. THESE ARE MY LAST WORDS.”Additionally, according to another report on September 11, 1973;“PRESIDENT ALLENDE HAS JUST GONE ON THE AIR TO ANNOUNCE THATVALPARAISO IS IN THE HANDS OF NAVAL INSURRECTIONARY FORCES.COMMUNICATIONS WITH SANTIAGO ARE CUT. THERE ARE NO REPORTSOF TROUBLE IN OTHER PARTS OF THE COUNTRY, THE PRESIDENT SAID,WITH THE POSSIBLE EXCEPTION OF PUERTO MONTT. THE PRESIDENT SAID HEIS IN THE MONEDA (WHICH IS SURROUNDED BY CARABINERO FORCES -APPARENTLY PROTECTING THE PALACE). THEPRESIDENT CALLED FOR VIGILANCE ON THE PART OF THE WORKERS.HE ALSO ALLUDED TO THE PRESENCE IN CHILE OF PATRIA Y LIBERTADLEADER PABLO RODRIGUEZ. HE ENDED CALLING ON THE LOYALTYOF THE ARMED FORCES.”The Death Of Salvador AllendeReportedly https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Salvador_Allende , “As president of Chile, Allende sought to nationalize major industries, expand education, and improve the living standards of the working class. He clashed with the right-wing parties that controlled Congress and with the judiciary. On 11 September 1973, the military moved to oust Allende in a coup d'état supported by the CIA, which initially denied the allegations. In 2000, the CIA admitted its role in the 1970 kidnapping of General René Schneider who had refused to use the army to stop Allende's inauguration. Declassified documents released in 2023 showed that US president Richard Nixon, his national security advisor Henry Kissinger, and the United States government, which had branded Allende as a "dangerous" communist, were aware of the military's plans to overthrow Allende's democratically elected government in the days before the coup d'état. As troops surrounded La Moneda Palace, Allende gave his last speech vowing not to resign. Later that day, Allende died by suicide in his office; the exact circumstances of his death are still disputed.Following Allende's death, General Augusto Pinochet refused to return authority to a civilian government, and Chile was later ruled by the Government Junta, ending more than four decades of uninterrupted democratic governance, a period known as the Presidential Republic.The military junta that took over dissolved Congress, suspended the Constitution of 1925, and initiated a program of persecuting alleged dissidents, in which at least 3,095 civilians disappeared or were killed. Pinochet's military dictatorship only ended after the successful internationally backed 1989 constitutional referendum led to the peaceful Chilean transition to democracy.”Jack Anderson Report:Shortly before the death of Salvador Allende, on April 6 1973, reporter Jack Anderson published the following article below, shedding some light on the forces arrayed against Allende in Chile, at the time of his death.FOLLOWING IS TEXT OF AN ARTICLE BY JACK ANDERSON WHICHAPPEARED IN THE WASHINGTON POST APRIL 6, 1973:" MINUTES OF A MEETING BETWEEN SECRETARY OF STATE BILLROGERS AND INDUSTRIAL TYCOONS DOING BUSINESS IN CHILEQUOTE THE SECRETARY AS REPEATEDLY REASSURING THEM ' THATTHE NIXON ADMINISTRATION WAS A BUSINESS ADMINISTRATIONAND ITS MISSION WAS TO PROTECT BUSINESS.'NEVERTHELESS, HE REFUSED TO RETALIATE AGAINST CHILE FOREXPROPRIATING AMERICAN- OWNED BUSINESSES. IT IS CLEARFROM THE MINUTES THAT HE DIDN' T WANT TO PUSH PRESIDENTSALVADOR ALLENDE INTO SOVIET ARMS.ROGERS INDICATED, ACCORDING TO THE MINUTES, ' THAT HE HADTALKED WITH THE RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTER AS TO WHETHEROR NOT MOSCOW WAS GOING TO FINANCE CHILE AS IT HAD CUBA.THE RUSSIAN DENIED ANY SUCH INTENTION. ROGERS WENT ONTO SHOW GRAVE CONCERN OF RUSSIAN DOMINATION OF LATINPAGE 02AMERICA AND ITS IMPACT.'THE OCTOBER 22, 1971, MEETING WAS ATTENDED BY REPRESENTA-TIVES OF INTERNATIONAL TELEPHONE AND TELEGRAPH, ANACONDACOPPER, FORD MOTOR, BANK OF AMERICA, FIRST NATIONAL CITYAND RALSTON PURINA. THE MINUTES WERE KEPT BY ITT.MOST OF THE ANGRY BUSINESSMEN WANTED THE U. S. GOVERN-MENT TO BAIL THEM OUT BY TAKING ACTION AGAINST CHILE.ONLY THE RALSTON PURINA REPRESENTATIVE, WHOM THE ITTMINUTES DESCRIBE AS A ' DOVE,' RECOMMENDED ' WE NOT CUTOFF SHIPMENTS TO CHILE BUT SHOULD USE PRIVATE SOURCESTO IMPRESS ALLENDE AND HIS GOVERNMENT TO STAY IN THEWESTERN BLOC.'THE MOST ROGERS WOULD DO WAS CONSIDER AN ' INFORMALEMBARGO' AND RECOMMENDED ' PERIODIC MEETINGS' ON THEPROBLEM. ' THE SECRETARY RAISED THE QUESTION,' THEMINUTES STATE, ' OF WHETHER THERE SHOULD BE AN INFORMALEMBARGO ON SPARE PARTS AND MATERIALS BEING SHIPPED TOCHILE. THE CONSENSUS OF THE GROUP WAS QUITE MIXED.ROGERS RECOMMENDED THAT THERE BE PERIODIC MEETINGS OFTHE GROUP TO ATTEMPT TO SOLIDIFY A POSITION.'THE ITT EXECUTIVES WENT AWAY DISGRUNTLED OVER ROGERS'ATTITUDE. CONCLUDES THE MINUTES: ' IN SUMMARY, THEENTIRE MEETING INDICATES THAT THE SECRETARY IS PRETTYMUCH GOING ALONG WITH THE ... SOFTLINE, LOW- PROFILEPOLICY FOR LATIN AMERICA."Reportedly in a different article below;FOLLOWING IS TEXT OF AN ARTICLE BY LEWIS H. DIUGUID DATE-LINED SANTIAGO MARCH 31, PUBLISHED IN THE WASHINGTONPOST APRIL 1, 1973:In part it said, “ITT HEARINGS DERAIL US- CHILE TALKS-- CHILE' S PRESIDENTSALVADOR ALLENDE IS NOW CONVINCED THAT THE USGOVERNMENT CONSPIRED, ALONG WITH ITT, TO PREVENTHIS ELECTION IN 1970, ADVISERS CLOSE TO THEPRESIDENT SAY.AS A RESULT OF TESTIMONY AT RECENT HEARINGS INWASHINGTON ALLENDE REACHED THIS CONCLUSION ANDBROKE OFF IMPORTANT TALKS BETWEEN CHILE AND THEUNITED STATES, SOURCES HERE SAID. NO DATE WASSET FOR THE RESUMPTION OF THE TALKS, WHICH CONCERNEDTHE MAJOR OUTSTANDING PROBLEMS BETWEEN THE TWOCOUNTRIES. THE HEARINGS ON ITT' S ACTIVITIES INCHILE WERE HELD BY A SPECIAL SENATE SUB- COMMITTEEINVESTIGATING THE ACTIVITIES OF MULTINATIONALCORPORATIONS."Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>