The Untold Story About The War Criminal Henry Kissinger's Scheme To Rip Off 15 Tons Of Gold From Vietnam Shortly, Only Days before The Fall Of Saigon Occurred 50 Years Ago!

The fall of Saigon fifty years later, and some untold storiesBy Lynda Carson - April 30, 2025Today, April 30, 2025, is the 50th anniversary since the fall of Saigon in Vietnam, when the American war criminals were run out of the country. As a result there still are many unknown, and untold stories about the American war against the Vietnamese, that still need to be told.During the fall of Saigon in 1975, the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Midway, CVA-41, off the coast of Vietnam in the Gulf of Tonkin, rescuing thousands of fleeing Vietnamese men, women, and children https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2021/07/19/18843813.php I can still recall the wild days as a teenage runaway in 1970 camping out at Circle Campus College https://images.chicagohistory.org/groupitem/1024/ in Chicago for "2 weeks" with the other protesters after the killing of 4 protesters occurred by the National Guard, at Kent State University. University of Illinois Circle campus students on strike following Kent State shootings.Indeed. It was 50 years ago today that the American war against Vietnam ended, and the fall of Saigon occurred. However, the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump’s tariff trade war is presently threatening a 46% levy against Vietnam, that may shatter the country's economic potential.One of the untold Vietnamese stories until now, may be found below."The Henry Kissinger Scheme To Rip Off 15 Tons Of Gold Shortly Only Days Before The Fall Of Saigon 50 Years Ago"That's right! What you did not know is that shortly only days before the fall of Saigon 50 years ago, when the U.S. got its ass kicked and was run out of the country by the Vietnamese, the crooked war criminal Henry Kissinger and his associates had a scheme going on to rip off 15 tons of gold or more from the Vietnamese government, in a scheme code named “Gilded Exile.”That’s right! The sneaky bastards scheme was to ship the 15 tons of gold to the Bank of International Settlements in Switzerland. However, to conceal their real crooked activities they decided to move the 15 tons of gold first to the Federal Reserve Bank, in New York, to avoid the swiss connection. Then they were to publicly claim that the move was in preparation for future arms and munitions purchases "IF required." Until now, this was one of the unknown stories about the American war against the Vietnamese.Reportedly, in a New York Times story dated April 14, 1975, called "THIEU SAID TO TRY TO SEND OUT GOLD," https://www.nytimes.com/1975/04/14/archives/thieu-said-to-try-to-send-out-gold.html , in part it stated, "South Vietnamese officials tried to ship $73‐million worth of gold bullion— apparently belonging to President Nguyen Van Thieu and to Lon, Nol, the President of Cambodia — to Switzerland, Time magazine says in its current issue, which goes on sale today.But Balair, a charter airline affiliated with Swissair, refused to transport the gold out of Saigon, the weekly magazine said.According to the magazine, members of the South Vietnamese Government asked Balair agents late in March if they would be willing to ferry out “some personal belongings” of the Thieu family as well as personal effects of President Lon Nol, who is now in Hawaii seeking medical treatment.When it was known that the belongings were 16 tons of gold, Balair refused to carry the shipment, the magazine said, adding that the airline was concerned the gold might be part of the official reserves of South Vietnam and Cambodia. The airline pointed out that the cargo might be inspected at refueling stops in Bangkok and Bahrain, the magazine said.“At week's end the bullion was apparently still in Saigon, palletized and awaiting a more willing air carrier,” Time said.The NYT and Times story about the gold, was not even close in regards to what was really going on that involved the war criminal Henry Kissinger."The Real Henry Kissinger Scheme To Rip Off 15 Tons Of Gold Shortly Only Days before The Fall Of Saigon 50 Years Ago!"That's right, for the real story about what occurred with the gold, see a few leaked memos below...According to a leaked memo dated April 15, 1975, called "GVN Gold Holdings," it stated, "1. ON APRIL 14 DPTY PRIMIN FOR ECONIMICS HAO AND GOV FOR NATIONALBANK OF VIETNAM UYEN INFORMED MINECON AND USAID DIR OF GVNINTENTION TO SHIP 15 TONS OF GOLD REMAINING SAIGON TO THE BANKOF INTERNATIONAL SETTLEMENTS AS PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE FOR SAFEKEEPINGAND READY AVAILABILITY FOR OVERNIGHT SALE IF NEEDED TO MEET FURTHERREQUIREMENTS. 5 TONS ARE REPORTED TO BE HELD AT BASEL.2. GVN CONCERNED THAT UTMOST SECRECY SURROUND THIS OPERATION;HOWEVER, REUTERS DESPATCH HAS ALREADY PICKED UP INITIAL INQUIRIESIN SWITZERLAND CONCERNING TRANSPORTATION AND INSURANCE ARRANGE-MENTS. WE ARE ADVISING GVN TO SHIP TO FRB NY TO AVOID THE SWISSCONNECTION AND THEN PUBLICLY TO ANNOUNCE THE MOVE IN PREPARATIONFOR FUTURE ARMS AND MUNITIONS PURCHASES IF REQUIRED.3. REQUEST YOUR COMMENTS SOONEST ON ANY PROBLEMS, IF ANY,OF FRB RECEIPT AND STORAGE AND YOUR ASSESSMENT OF IMPACT ONCONGRESS OF CURRENT RUMORS CONCERNING GOLD MOVEMENTS ANDYOUR JUDGMENT OF THE EFFECT OF PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT AS OUTLINEDABOVE TO SQUELCH SPECULATION.4. ALTHOUGH THIS IS THE FIRST TIME WE HAVE BEEN OFFICIALLYTOLD OF INTENTION TO MOVE GOLD TO BANK OF INTERNATIONALSETTLEMENTS IN SWITZERLAND, WE HAVE BEEN AWARE OF IT FOR SOMETIME THROUGH SOURCES AVAILABLE TO US IN US.5. THEREFORE, WE HOPE WASHINGTON WILL DO WHATEVER IT CAN TO HELPCORRECT SUCH STORIES AS THAT APPEARING IN THIS WEEK'S TIMEMAGAZINE UNDER CAPTION "GILDED EXILE", ALLEGING PLOT TO MOVE"THIEU-LON NOL GOLD" TO SWITZERLAND. WE UNDERSTAND STORY HASBEEN PICKED UP BY WIRE SERVICES AND WIDELY CARRIED. IT OBVIOUSLYWILL BE VERY DAMAGING ON THE HILL. MARTIN UNQUOTE HENRY KISSINGERAdditionally, in another leaked memo dated April 17, 1975, called, "GVN Gold Holdings," it states, "1. REFERENCE: SAIGON 5000WE PERCEIVE NO DIFFICULTIES IN SENDING GVN GOLD TO FRB NY.FRB NY HAS AGREED TO RECEIVE AND STORE GOLD SHIPMENT. USCUSTOMS WILL EXPEDITE ITS IMPORT IF PROVIDED SPECIFIC 2. WE PLAN TO MAKE NO ANNOUNCEMENT BUT IF ASKED WILL EITHER REFER TO GVN ANNOUNCEMENT OR IF QUERY IS PRIOR TO GVN ANNOUNCEMENT TO SAY THAT WE UNDERSTAND GOLD MOVEMENT IN PREPARATION FOR FUTURE ARMS AND MUNITIONS PURCHASES.HENRY KISSINGERAnother leaked memo dated April 17, 1975, called "GVN Gold Holdings," stated, "1. GRATEFUL FOR INFORMATION CONTAINED IN REFTEL.2. UNDERSTAND STATEMENT THAT "WE PLAN TO MAKE NO ANNOUNCEMENT".HOWEVER, IT MAY BE SEVERAL DAYS BEFORE FULL ARRANGEMENTS COMPLETEDAND GVN READY TO MAKE ANNOUNCEMENT. THIS WILL NOT BE IN TIME TOEFFECT ENORMOUS DAMAGE "GILDED EXILE" STORY MAY HAVE DONE INCONGRESSIONAL MINDS. WE SUGGEST, THEREFORE, THAT YOU ALERT SEVERALFRIENDLY SENATORS AND CONGRESSMEN TO THE FACTS THAT THIS STORY ISTOTALLY FALSE AND THAT THE FACTS ARE, AS YOU SAY, THE GOLD MOVEMENTIS IN PREPARATION TO THE FRB IN NEW YORK IN LIEU OF THE BANK OF INTERNATIONAL SETTLEMENTS IN BASEL, SWITZERLAND, AND WOULD BE USED FORFUTURE ARMS AND AMMUNITION PURCHASES AND THAT THEIR DETERMINATIONTO USE THEIR LAST REMAINING GOLD RESERVES FOR FUTURE PURCHASESOF ARMS AND AMMUNITION DISPLAYS THEIR DETERMINATION TO USEALL RESOURCES TO MAINTAIN THEIR FREEDOM.3. MINECON HAS BEEN INFORMED BY DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER FORECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT THAT DECISION HAS BEEN MADE TO SHIP GOLDTO FRB NEW YORK, BUT THE TIMING HAS NOT BEEN DECIDED.WE WILL PROVIDE 48 HOURS NOTICE TO YOU TO EXECUTE."In another leaked memo dated April 18, 1975, called "GVN Gold Holdings," it stated, "1. FEDERAL RESERVE BANK OF NEW YORK INFORMED DEPARTMENTIT RECEIVED ATTESTED TELEGRAM FROM CENTRAL BANK OF VIETNAMREQUESTING APPROVAL TO SHIP GOLD TO FRB NEW YORK FORSTORAGE. AFFIRMATIVE ANSWER SENT BY BANK THIS AFTERNOON.2. WE JUST LEARNED FROM WORLD AIRWAYS THAT GVN REQUESTEDTHEM TO FLY 18 TONS OF GOLD TO ZURICH.3. WOULD APPRECIATE EMBASSY SEEK CLARIFICATION. HENRY KISSINGERAdditionally, in one last leaked memo dated April 17, 1975, called "Where Are Cambodia's Gold Reserves," it states, "1. WHEN I SAW KEUKY LIM ON APRIL 17 I ASKED HIM WHETHERHE KNEW WHERE THE GKR HAD STORED THE COUNTRY'S GOLDRESERVES WHICH AMOUNTED TO 69 MILLION DOLLARS AT CURRENTMARKET VALUE. HE REPLIED THAT UNTIL RECENTLY THESE GOLDRESERVES HAD BEEN KEPT IN THE VAULTS OF THE NATIONALBANGK IN PHNOM PENH. HE DID NOT KNOW WHETHER THEY WERESTILL THERE AND REFUSED TO COMMENT ON THE NEWS STORIESTHAT CAMBODIA AND VIETNAMESE GOLD WAS ALLEGEDLY TO BEFLOWN OUT OF SAIGON TO SWITZERLAND.2. I AM REPORTING ON THIS SUBJECT IN THE EVENT THAT THEQUESTION OF CAMBODIA'S GOLD RESERVES SHOULD EVERBECOME AN ISSUE IN THE FUTURE. IN THIS CONNECTION I NOTE THAT THE GOVERNOR OF THE NATIONAL BANK WAS CHANGED IN LATE FEBURARY, AND THAT THE MOST RECENT INCUMBENT OF THE JOB WAS CONSIDERED ONE OF "LON NOL'S MEN."The Fall of Saigon On April 30, 1975:Below are some dates and titles to some other memos shortly before the fall of Saigon, and Vietnam 50 years ago that you may not be aware of.Wed, 09 Apr 1975EMERGENCY AND EVACUATION: ESTIMATED NUMBER OF POTENTIAL EVACUEES- APRIL 9, 1975Wed, 09 Apr 1975APRIL 9, THE 99TH DAY OF THE OFFENSIVEWed, 09 Apr 1975REQUEST FOR GUIDANCE FOR REPLIES TO QUESTIONS REGARDING AIRLIFT OF VIET NAM ORPHANS TO USThu, 10 Apr 1975EMERGENCY AND EVACUATION: ESTIMATED NUMBER OF POTENTIAL EVACUEESThu, 10 Apr 1975VIETNAMESE REFUGEESThu, 10 Apr 1975EVACUATION OF PERSONS FROM CAMBODIAThu, 10 Apr 1975APRIL 10, THE 100TH DAY OF THE OFFENSIVEThu, 10 Apr 1975EMERGENCY AND EVACUATION: ESTIMATED NUMBER OF POTENTIAL EVACUEES- APRIL 10, 1975Thu, 10 Apr 1975EFFORTS TO OBTAIN INFORMATION ON AMERICANS MISSING IN VIETNAMFri, 11 Apr 1975LATTER DAY SAINTS CMGIFS MEMBERS WITH CHURCH POSITIONS FOR EVACUATION FROM VIET-NAMFri, 11 Apr 1975REFUGEES FROM SOUTH VIET-NAM AND CAMBODIAFri, 11 Apr 1975EMERGENCY AND EVACUATION: ESTIMATED NUMBER OF POTENTIAL EVACUEESFri, 11 Apr 1975BOMBING OF INDEPENDENCE PALACEFri, 11 Apr 1975EAGLE PULL (U)Fri, 11 Apr 1975APRIL 11, THE 101ST DAY OF THE OFFENSIVEFri, 11 Apr 1975EVACUATION OF KHMER ORPHANSFri, 11 Apr 1975EMERGENCY AND EVACUATION: ESTIMATED NUMBER OF POTENTIAL EVACUEES- APRIL 11, 1975Fri, 11 Apr 1975EVACUATION FROM PHNOM PENHFri, 11 Apr 1975LIST OF ORPHANSSat, 12 Apr 1975INFORMATION ON VIET-NAM RELIEF AND ADOPTION OF VIETNAMESE ORPHANS FOLLOWING DEPARTMENT OF STATE MESSAGE REPEATED TO YOU FOR MAXIMUM DISTRIBUTION THROUGH YOUR CHANNELS:Sat, 12 Apr 1975REFUGEES FROM CAMBODIA AND SOUTH VIET-NAMSat, 12 Apr 1975OPERATION BABYLIFT - UNDOCUMENTED ALIENSSat, 12 Apr 1975EMERGENCY AND EVACUATION: ESTIMATED NUMBER OF POTENTIAL EVACUEESSat, 12 Apr 1975HIGHLIGHTS OF NVA OFFENSIVE--SUMMARY FOR PERIOD ENDING NOON APRIL 12Sat, 12 Apr 1975EFFORTS TO OBTAIN INFORMATION ON AMERICANS MISSING IN VIETNAMSun, 13 Apr 1975EMERGENCY AND EVACUATION: ESTIMATED NUMBER OF POTENTIAL EVACUEESSun, 13 Apr 1975REFUGEES FROM CAMBODIA AND SOUTH VIETNAMSun, 13 Apr 1975EFFORTS TO OBTAIN INFORMATION ON AMERICANS MISSING IN VIENTAMMon, 14 Apr 1975HIGHLIGHTS OF NVA OFFENSIVE--SUMMARY FOR PERIOD ENDING NOON APRIL 14Tue, 15 Apr 1975AIRLIFTTue, 15 Apr 1975REQUEST TO EVACUATE AMERICAN CITIZENS REMAINING IN PHNOM PENHTue, 15 Apr 1975REQUEST FOR MILITARY EVACUATION OF AMERICAN NEWSMEN FROM PHNOM PENHTue, 15 Apr 1975EMERGENCY AND EVACUATION: ESTIMATED NUMBER OF POTENTIAL EVACUEESTue, 15 Apr 1975FRENCH QUESTIONING OF U.S. CREDIBILITY AS AN ALLYTue, 15 Apr 1975AMEMBASSY PHNOM PENH EVACUATION PROCEDURES FOR U.S. PRESS CORPS UNDER "EAGLE PULL"Wed, 16 Apr 1975EVACUATION OF AMERICANS AND OTHER NATIONALS FROM PHNOM PENH WHO CHOSE TO STAY BEHIND ON APRIL 12Wed, 16 Apr 1975ALTERNATE PLAN TO EVACUATE AMERICAN CITIZENS REMAINING IN PHNOM PENHWed, 16 Apr 1975EMERGENCY AND EVACUATION: ESTIMATED NUMBER OF POTENTIAL EVACUEESWed, 16 Apr 1975VIETNAMESE RELATIVES OF US CITS: EVACUATION AND IMMIGRATIONWed, 16 Apr 1975HIGHLIGHTS OF NVA OFFENSIVE--SUMMARY FOR PERIOD ENDING NOON APRIL 16Wed, 16 Apr 1975VIET-NAM VETERANS PLAN NEW APPEAL TO US CONGRESSWed, 16 Apr 1975BABYLIFTThu, 17 Apr 1975WHERE ARE CAMBODIA'S GOLD RESERVES?Thu, 17 Apr 1975RESPONSIVE MILITARY AND CIVIL AIRLIFT FOR SAIGONThu, 17 Apr 1975US CREDIBILITY AS ALLY AFTER VIET-NAMFri, 18 Apr 1975EMERGENCY AND EVACUATION: ESTIMATED NUMBER OF POTENTIAL EVACUEESFri, 18 Apr 1975HIGHLIGHTS OF NVA OFFENSIVE-- SIMMARY FOR PERIOD ENDING NOON APRIL 18Fri, 18 Apr 1975VIET-NAM EVACUATIONFri, 18 Apr 1975VIET-NAM EVACUATIONFri, 18 Apr 1975EVACUATION OF KEY VIETNAMESE OFFICIALSFri, 18 Apr 1975EMERGENCY AND EVACUATION: ESTIMATED NUMBER OF POTENTIAL EVACUEESFri, 18 Apr 1975HIGHLIGHTS OF NVA OFFENSIVE-- SIMMARY FOR PERIOD ENDING NOON APRIL 18Fri, 18 Apr 1975HARSH CRITICISM OF US ACTIONS IN VIETNAM AND CAMBODIASat, 19 Apr 1975PAROLE OF VIETNAMESE RELATIVES OF US CITIZENS OR PERMANENT RESIDENT ALIENS WHO ARE PETITION HOLDERSSat, 19 Apr 1975EVACUATION OF VIETNAMESESat, 19 Apr 1975EMERGENCY AND EVACUATION: ESTIMATED NUMBER OF POTENTIAL EVACUEESSat, 19 Apr 1975AMERICANS MISSING IN BAN ME THOUTSat, 19 Apr 1975LST'S PARTICIPATING IN VIETNAM EVACUATIONSat, 19 Apr 1975AIRLIFTTue, 29 Apr 1975LAST MESSAGE FROM SAIGONTue, 29 Apr 1975LAST MESSAGE FROM SAIGONTue, 29 Apr 1975AMERICANS IN JAILTue, 29 Apr 1975EVACUATION FROM SOUTH VIET-NAM AND CAMBODIAWed, 30 Apr 1975AMERICANS CAPTURED IN BAN ME THUOTWed, 30 Apr 1975NORWAY CONSIDERS RECOGNITION OF NEW SOUTH VIETNAM REGIMEWed, 30 Apr 1975PRIME MINISTER'S STATEMENT ON FALL OF SOUTH VIETNAMThu, 01 May 1975WAR POWERS REPORT ON SAIGON EVACUATIONThu, 01 May 1975REQUEST BY SOUTH VIETNAMESE AMBASSASDOR TO IMMIGRATE TO UNITED STATESThu, 01 May 1975DESERTERSThu, 01 May 1975DESERTERSThu, 01 May 1975GOJ'S REACTION TO SURRENDER OF SAIGONThu, 01 May 1975EVACUATION FROM SAIGONThu, 01 May 1975AMERICAN CITIZENS IN VIET-NAMHIGHLIGHTS OF NVA OFFENSIVE-- SIMMARY FOR PERIOD ENDING NOON APRIL 18Date:1975 April 18, 09:44 (Friday)1. GENERALACTIVITY IN MOST OF MR3 FELL OFF DURING THE PAST 24HOURS WITH THE EXCEPTION OF SOME SPORADIC SHARP CLASHES INLONG KHANH AND LON AN PROVINCES, AND RAPID MOVEMENT BY NVAFORCES TO COMPLETE THEIR CAPTURE OF NINH THUAN AND BINH THUANPROVINCES. MR3 HQ IS PRIMARILY CONCERNED WITH MAJOR NVABUILDUPS BOTH EAST OF BIEN HOA IN LONG KHANH AND SOUTHWESTOF SAIGON IN LONG AN. ACTIVITY CONTINUED AT A MODERATE LEVELPAGE 02 SAIGON 05255 181043ZIN THE DELTA, WITH THE ONLY MAJOR FIGHTING CONFINED TO NORTH-EASTERN DINH TUONG PROVINCE.2. MR3AFTER OVERRUNNING PHAN RANG ON APRIL 16, THE NVA,REPORTEDLY THE 3RD DIV AND PERHAPS ELEMENTS OF THE 320TH DIV.,HAS MOVED RAPIDLY TO CAPTURE FOUR DISTRICTS IN BINH THUANPROVINCE, AND NOW POSES A SERIOUS IMMEDIATE THREAT TO PHAN THIET.PHAN THIET IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE ABLE TO HOLD MORE THAN A FEWDAYS.MR3 HQ IS CONCERNED PRIMURILY WITH MAJOR NVABUILDUPS IN THE AREAS EAST OF BIEN HOA AND SOUTHWEST OF LONGKHANH FOR WHAT APPEAR TO BE IMMINENT OFFENSIVES DIRECTED AT SAIGONAND BIEN HOA. NVA UNITS WHICH APPEAR TO BE IN ORMOVING TOWARDLONG KHANH NOW INCLUDE THE 325TH, 320B, AND 312TH NVA DIVISIONS,AND ELEMENTS OF THE 341ST AND 7TH NVA DIVISIONS. THE 10THHAS BEEN FIXED ON HWY 20 IN LAM DONG HEADED FOR LONG KHANH.IN LONG AN, A BUILDUP OF THE 5TH, 3RD, AND POSSIBLE THE 8TH NVADIVISIONS IS NOW GOING ON. IN TOTO, THERE ARE AT LEAST 6 NVADIVISIONS IN MR3 AND THIS NUMBER COULD GO TO TWELVE ASADDITIONAL UNITS ARRIVE AND ARE IDENTIFIED.TWO BATALIONS OF THE 8TH REGT. OF THE 5TH ARVNDIVISION WORKING WITH THE 3RD ARMORED BRIGADE TRYING TO CLEAR ROUTE 1NEAR BIEN HOA-LONG KHANH BORDER WERE AMBUSHED THE MORNING OFAPRIL 17. THE ATTACK CONSISTED OF 200 ROUNDS OF MIXED ARTILLERYAND MORTAR AND GROUND ASSAULTS. THE TWO BATTALIONS SUFFERED HEAVYCASUALTIES AND WERE FORCED TO FALL BACK. THIS MARKES THE FIRSTMAJOR CONTACT INVOLVING THE 5TH ARVN DIVISION IN THE CURRENT OFFENSIVE.BIEN HOA AIRBASE TOOK SEVENTEEN ROUNDS IN FOUR ABF'SIN THE PAST 24 HOURS. SEVEN OF THE ROUNDS HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIEDAS 130MM, AND REMAINING 10 ROUNDS HAVE NOT BEEN IDENTIFIED.THERE WAS NO DAMAGE REPORTED.3. MR4ACTIVITY IN THE DELTA CONTINUED AT A MODERATE LEVEL.PAGE 03 SAIGON 05255 181043ZTHE MAJOR FOCUS OF ACTIVITY REMAINED NORTHEASTERN DINH TUONGPROVINCE WHERE THREE LARGE CONTACTS NORTH AND NORTHWEST OFBEN TRANH DISTRICT TOWN LEFT 49 NVA DEAD. GVN CASUALTIES WEREONE KILLED AND TWO WOUNDED.NVA GUNNERS FIRED TWO 107MM ROCKETS AT BINH THUYAIR BASE. NO DAMAGE WAS REPORTED.EMERGENCY AND EVACUATION: ESTIMATED NUMBER OF POTENTIAL EVACUEESDate:1975 April 18, 07:30 (Friday)TOTAL NUMBER OF POTENTIAL EVACUEES: 178,442(APRIL 17 REPORT CORRECTED TO READ 178,980)A. AMCIT EVACUEES: 3,5821) DOD:EMPLOYEES (CIVILIAN) (MINUS 7) 400PAGE 02 SAIGON 05235 180811ZEMPLOYEES (MILITARY) (MINUS 4) 174DEPENDENTS (CIV. & MIL.) (MINUS 36) 682) OTHER USG:EMPLOYEES (MINUS 29) 668DEPENDENTS (MINUS 32) 683) RESIDENTS: (MINUS 30) 6704) TRANSIENTS: 625) AMERICAN PRESS:EMPLOYEES 82DEPENDENTS 36) US CONTRACTORS:DOD: (MINUS 56) 752USAID (INCLUDES 38 VOLAGS) (MINUS 4) 237CRA/MISSION WARDEN 38DEPENDENTS (MINUS 14) 360(DOD: 240)(USAID: 3)(CRA/MWO: 17)B. ALIEN EVACUEES: 174,4601) DEPENDENTS OF AMCITS (MINUS 351) 1,501INCLUDES DEPENDENTS OF FOLLOWING CATEGORIES:(DOD CIVILIAN EMPLOYEES 367)(EMBASSY DIRECT HIRE 6)(USIS DIRECT HIRE 1)USAID DIRECT HIRE 22)(DOD U.S. CONTRACTORS 994)(USAID U.S. CONTRACTORS 68)(MISSION WARDEN 43)2) FOREIGN DIPLOMATIC MISSION 1,8043) THIRD COUNTRY NATIONALS & USG EMPLOYEES:EMPLOYEES: 14DEPENDENTS 24PAGE 03 SAIGON 05235 180811Z4) TCNS - CONTRACTORS:USAID:EMPLOYEES (PLUS 48) 293DEPENDENTS 35DOD:EMPLOYEES: 217DEPENDENTS (MINUS 6) 3005) TCN - PRESS:EMPLOYEES 42DEPENDENTS 36) US MISSION LOCAL NATIONAL EMPLOYEES:17,600ESTIMATED DEPENDENTS 150,0007) ICCS 1468) ALIENS WORKING FOR U.S. COMPANIES EXCLUDING DEPENDENTS(INCLUDES 49 TCNS) 2,481C. CHANGES SINCE APRIL 17, 1975 REPORTAMCITS: MINUS 612ALIENS: MINUS 326TOTAL MINUS 538In another wild unknown story in the American war against the Vietnamese, it is a story about the concealment of reward payments (money) that existed in 1973 to find Americans Missing in Action, MIAs, and the dead, called, "Rewards Program For Info On MIA's And Dead."See below...REWARDS PROGRAM FOR INFO ON MIA' S AND DEADDate: 1973 January 9, 04:46 (Tuesday)B. JUN 731. REF A IMPLIES AN IMMEDIATE REQUIREMENT TO PUBLICIZE LOCALLYTHE CONSTRAINTS THAT MUST BE APPLIED TO THE MIA/ BNR REWARDSPROGRAM ANNOUNCED BY AP RELEASE ON 1 JUNE 1973. TO THE BEST OFOUR KNOWLEDGE, THE LOCAL MEDIA HAS NOT PUBLISHED ANY RELEASESRELATING TO THE CURRENT U. S. REWARDS POLICY.PAGE 022. THE CONSTRAINTS OUTLINED IN REF B ARE REALISTIC, BUT BYTHEIR NATURE THEY PRECLUDE REWARD PAYMENTS IN LAOS, AS U. S.VISITATION TO CRASH/ GRAVE SITES IS REQUIRED. TO DATE, THE LPFHAVE NOT GIVEN ANY INDICATION AS TO THE DEGREE OF U. S. PARTICIPA-TION, IF ANY, THAT WILL BE PERMITTED DURING FUTURE CASUALTYRESOLUTION ACTIVITIES.3. IT WOULD BE PREMATURE TO SURFACE THE REWARDS ISSUE IN THELOCAL LAO NEWS MEDIA AT THIS TIME, SINCE WE ARE NOT IN A POSITIONTO FOLLOW THROUGH WITH ANY CONFIRMATION ACTION. ONCE THE PARA-METERS OF CASUALTY RESOLUTION ACTIVITIES ARE ESTABLISHED BY THELAO PARTIES, WE CAN COORDINATE WITH JCRC IN ESTABLISHING AREWARDS PROGRAM TAILORED TO THE LAOTIAN SITUATION.4. PRACTICAL CONSTRAINTS MENTIONED ABOVE, WHICH WILL NOT PERMITPRESENT PAYMENT OF REWARDS, COULD JEOPARDIZE EFFECTIVENESS OFREWARD SYSTEM AT TIME WHEN IT WILL BE MORE MEANINGFUL. WETHEREFORE RECOMMEND THAT SUBJECT OF REWARD PAYMENTS IN LAOS BEPLAYED- DOWN TO EXTENT POSSIBLE IN FUTURE RELEASES. UNLESSADDRESSEES PERCEIVE OBJECTION, WE WILL NOT RELEASE ANY REWARDINFORMATION TO LOCAL MEDIA.Additionally, another unknown story in the war is the murky details about the "Divestiture of Air America," the dope running"Air America Divestiture."Air America: https://www.warhistoryonline.com/vietnam-war/real-life-air-america-the-cias-covert-airline-used-for-everything-including-drugsmuggling.html Reportedly, "Air America was an American passenger and cargo airline established in 1946 and covertly owned and operated by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) from 1950 to 1976. It supplied and supported covert operations in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War, including allegedly providing support for drug smuggling in Laos https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0099005/ ."That's right! In another unknown story until now, about the American war against the Vietnamese, and its murky details, it is called the "Air America Divestiture."See below..."Air America Divestiture, memo." In part it states, "IN THIS REGARD WE ALSO WISH TO AVOID UNNECESSARY CONTROVERSY GROWING OUT OF POSSIBLE GAO INTERVENTIONAND NEWS MEDIA REPORTS."See a leaked memo below dated November 2, 1974."AIR AMERICA DIVESTITURE"Date: 1974 November 2, 01:18 (Saturday)1. AS WE SEE IT, THERE ARE FOUR IMPORTANT OBJECTIVES THATWE MUST BEAR IN MIND IN ADDRESSING THIS ISSUE:(A) THE FIRST OBVIOUSLY IS TO EFFECT AIR AMERICA DIVESTI-TURE BY NO LATER THAN JUNE 30, 1975, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THEGUIDELINES SET BY THE CONGRESS.(B) THE SECOND IS TO PROVIDE FOR SATISFACTORY AIR SERVICESFOR THE U.S. MISSION AT THE LOWEST POSSIBLE COST AFTER AIRAMERICA STANDS DOWN.(C) THE THIRD IS TO ARRANGE FOR THE FOLLOW-ON CONTRACTSIN A MANNER WHICH WILL BE MOST ACCEPTABLE TO THE CONGRESSAND WHICH WILL NOT JEOPARDIZE THE OTHER MORE VITAL EFFORTSPAGE 02WE ARE MAKING ON THE HILL WITH RESPECT TO ECONOMIC ANDMILITARY AID. IN THIS REGARD WE ALSO WISH TO AVOID UNNECES-SARY CONTROVERSY GROWING OUT OF POSSIBLE GAO INTERVENTIONAND NEWS MEDIA REPORTS.(D) THE FOURTH IS TO ARRANGE DIVESTITURE AND FOLLOW-ONCONTRACTS IN A MANNER WHICH WILL BE LEAST DISRUPTIVE TOUS-RVN RELATIONS.2. IN CONSIDERING THESE VARIOUS INTERESTS, WASHINGTONOFFICIALS AT A MEETING OCTOBER 25 CHAIRED BY THE ACTINGSECRETARY OUTLINED FOUR POSSIBLE COURSES OF ACTION:(A) STAY WITH THE DETERMINATION AS SET FORTH IN THEDEPUTY SECRETARY'S MEMORANDUM OF SEPTEMBER 11, 1974 TO THEDEPUTY ADMINISTRATOR OF AID THAT THE PRESENT CONTRACT BENOVATED AS SOON AS POSSIBLE TO CASI THROUGH JUNE 30, 1975,WITH THE PROBABILITY OF OPEN COMPETITIVE BIDDING FOR CON-TINUING SERVICES IN FY-1976.(B) NEGOTIATE AS SOON AS POSSIBLE A SOLE SOURCE PROCURE-MENT CONTRACT WITH CASI FOR SERVICES IN FY-1976, BEFOREANTICIPATED RATE INCREASES GO INTO EFFECT. THIS WOULDREQUIRE A DETERMINATION THAT THE CONTRACTOR HAS EXCLUSIVEOR PREDOMINANT CAPABILITY IN THE FIELD, WHICH AID DOES NOTCONSIDER IS APPLICABLE TO CASI AND, IN ADDITION, THESECRETARY'S WRITTEN FINDING THAT PROCUREMENT FROM ANOTHERSOURCE WOULD IMPAIR FOREIGN POLICY OR FOREIGN ASSISTANCEOBJECTIVES.(C) DEFER A FINAL DECISION UNTIL DECEMBER 31, 1974 (WHICHWOULD LIKELY OBVIATE THE NOVATION OPTION) AT WHICH TIMEWE COULD:(1) NEGOTIATE A SOLE SOURCE CONTRACT WITH CASI (SUBJECTTO THE SAME CONSIDERATIONS AS IN (B) ABOVE); OR(2) PROCEED WITH A REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL WHICH WOULDINCLUDE A PROVISION ALONG THE FOLLOWING LINES: QUOTECONTRACTOR SHALL PROVIDE EVIDENCE, SATISFACTORY TO THEPAGE 03CONTRACTING OFFICER BEFORE AWARD, OF ITS ABILITY TO OB-TAIN THE AIR RIGHTS, SERVICES, AND PROPERTY REQUIRED TOSATISFACTORILY PERFORM THE REQUIREMENTS OF THIS CONTRACTUNQUOTE.3. COMMENT;(A) WE UNDERSTAND THERE ARE SOME 20 U.S. COMPANIES THATHAVE INDICATED AN INTEREST IN BIDDING ON AN FY-1976 AIRSERVICES CONTRACT, OUT OF WHICH WE MIGHT RECEIVE FOUR ORFIVE SERIOUS BIDS. IN THIS LIGHT WE ARE ALMOST CERTAINTO RECEIVE SOME SHARP CONGRESSIONAL INQUIRIES IF WE GOEITHER THE NOVATION OR SOLE SOURCE PROCUREMENT ROUTE.SOLE SOURCE COULD ALSO RESULT IN GAO PROTEST AND A RE-SULTING REVIEW OF THE BASIS OF THE SOLE SOURCE DETERMINATION. WE ARE PREPARED TO SUPPORT EITHER OFTHESE COURSES OF ACTION ON THE HILL AND ARE HOPEFUL THATWE COULD FRAME AN ADEQUATE DEFENSE. WHAT IS FOREMOST INOUR MINDS HOWEVER IS WHETHER IT IS WORTH THE ALMOSTCERTAIN RISK OF HARM TO OUR MAJOR OBJECTIVES OF OBTAININGSATISFACTORY MILITARY AND ECONOMIC AID LEVELS BY STIRRINGUP CONGRESSIONAL ANTAGONISM ON THIS LESSER ISSUE OF AIRSERVICE CONTRACTS. IN THIS CONNECTION WE WOULD NOTE THATSOLE SOURCE MIGHT BE NO MORE DIFFICULT TO SELL ON THE HILLTHAN NOVATION WITH SUBSEQUENT RFP SINCE THE FORMER ISMORE STRAIGHTFORWARD AND LACKS THE ASPECT OF "SUBTERFUGE"WHICH SOME MIGHT READ INTO THE NOVATION PROCESS. WE WOULDNOTE FURTHER THAT CIA'S PERCEPTION OF THE NEED FOR QUICKDIVESTITURE HAS BEEN MODIFIED TO PERMIT AS A COMMUNITYSERVICE THE CONTINUATION OF AIR AMERICA TO NO LATER THANJUNE 30, 1975.(B) THERE IS FRANKLY SOME DIFFERENCE OF VIEW BETWEENAID AND STATE CONCERNING THE NECESSITY OF TAKING INTOACCOUNT RVN SENSIBILITIES IN THIS MATTER. AID WOULD TENDTO REGARD THE AWARDING OF AN AIR SERVICES CONTRACT ASLARGELY THE BUSINESS OF THE MISSION JUST LIKE ANY OTHERCONTRACT IN SUPPORT OF U.S. OPERATIONS IN VIET-NAM. THEYPOINT OUT THAT WE HAVE NOT CONSULTED WITH THE GVN INARRANGING AIR CONTRACTS IN RECENT YEARS. THE DEPARTMENTPAGE 04ON THE OTHER HAND ACCEPTS YOUR ARGUMENT THAT THIS IS ASPECIAL KIND OF CONTRACT AND THAT, WITH AIR AMERICA DE-PARTING, THE GVN SHOULD HAVE A SAY AS TO WHAT FOREIGNFIRMS PERFORM AIR SERVICES WITHIN ITS TERRITORY. WEALSO RECOGNIZE THE PERTINENCE OF THE PRESENT CONTEXT OFDISSENT IN SOUTH VIET-NAM AND THE EFFECT OF THIS ON US-RVN RELATIONS. AT THE SAME TIME WE ARE SOMEWHAT SUR-PRISED AT THE STRENGTH OF GVN VIEWS ON THIS MATTER, ASREPORTED REF A. AGAIN, IT SEEMS TO US THAT AIR SERVICES,HOWEVER SENSITIVE, SHOULD BE VIEWED BY THE GVN AS APROBLEM OF LIMITED DIMENSION AND DURATION WHEN PLACED INTHE CONTEXT OF THE OVERWHELMING PROBLEMS OF ECONOMICVIABILITY, DEFENSE AND FOREIGN AID LEVELS WHICH THE GVNIS CURRENTLY FACING. THUS WE WOULD HOPE AND ANTICIPATETHAT THE GVN WOULD GO ALONG WITH WHATEVER REASONABLE SO-LUTION WE WOULD PROPOSE IN THIS AREA.(C) IN CONSIDERATION OF THE FOREGOING, AND PARTICULARLYIN THE LIGHT OF OUR CONGRESSIONAL RELATIONS PROBLEM,OUR PRESENT INCLINATION IS TO FOLLOW OPTION 2(C) 2 --THAT IS AN RFP WITH SPECIFIED CONDITIONS OF ACCEPTABILITY.CIA AND AID WOULD FIND THIS A SATISFACTORY SOLUTION; ITWOULD ALSO BEST SERVE OUR PURPOSES ON CAPITOL HILL ANDDECREASE LIKELIHOOD OF GAO INVESTIGATIONS BASED UPONCONTRACTOR PROTEST. IT WOULD BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THEBIDDING COMPANIES TO DEAL WITH THE GVN IN AN EFFORT TOWORK OUT AIR RIGHTS. IN THIS CONTEXT THE GVN COULD BRINGTO BEAR ITS VIEWS ON THE MATTER, SPECIFICALLY WITH REGARDTO WHICH AIR SERVICE IS ACCEPTABLE WITHIN GVN AIR SPACE.AT THE TIME OF LAST YEAR'S RFP, FOR EXAMPLE, WE UNDER-STAND THAT THREE BIDDERS PRESENTED EVIDENCE OF JOINTVENTURES WITH AIR VIET-NAM -- I.E. CASI, JOHNSON ASSOCI-ATES, INC. AND NHA - AIR VIET-NAM AVIATION SERVICES. WHILETHE SITUATION IS DIFFERENT THIS YEAR (WITH AIR AMERICASTANDING DOWN), WE WOULD SEE NO REASON WHY ANY PROSPECTIVEBIDDER COULD NOT AT LEAST SEEK TO CONCLUDE A JOINT VENTUREAGREEMENT WITH AIR VIET-NAM IF SUCH IS NOW LACKING. WERECOGNIZE ALSO THAT AN RFP MIGHT OPEN UP THE POSSIBILITYOF AIR VIET-NAM'S BIDDING ON THE CONTRACT. SINCE WE ARENOT PREPARED TO ACCEPT AT THIS STAGE AIR VIET-NAM'S COM-PAGE 05PETENCE TO FULFILL THE CONTRACT TO OUR SATISFACTION, WEWOULD HAVE TO SO INFORM THE GVN. PREFERABLY, WE WOULDSEEK THROUGH CONSULTATIONS WITH THE GVN TO FORESTALL ANYPOSSIBLE AIR VIET-NAM BID SO TO LIMIT OPEN CONTROVERSY ATTHE TIME OF THE BIDDING.4. YOUR FURTHER COMMENTS ON THE FOREGOING WOULD BEAPPRECIATED.That's right! It was 50 years ago today, that the fall of Saigon occurred, and there are many unknown and untold stories about the American war against the Vietnamese that may, or may not ever see the light of day, or be of interest to the American public all these years later.Lynda Carson may be reached at Newzland2 [at] gmail.com >>>>>>>>>>>>