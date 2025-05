Photo of U.S. Supported Chilean Dictator Augusto Pinochet Before He Passed Away:

On the trail of the former fascist dictator Augusto PinochetOr, how to stage a coup to unlawfully take over a country from the elected leader Salvador AllendeBy Lynda Carson — May 2, 2025Becoming a Latin American-Style Dictatorship: Trump on the BrinkJUNE 8, 2020 by RONN PINEOThe convicted felon President Donald J. Trump has been following in the foot steps of the former Chilean dictator, Augusto Pinochet, and other dictators in regards to how he has been treating people in America since he got back into office around 100 days ago. With Trump’s right-wing attacks on PBS and NPR lately, I have noticed that the PBS News Hour have been interviewing more right-wing fascists than they usually do, in an apparent capitulation to Trump’s complaints that they only interview leftists on their show.The Death of Salvador Allende:Reportedly https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Salvador_Allende , “Salvador Guillermo Allende Gossens[A] (26 June 1908 – 11 September 1973) was a Chilean socialist politician[4][5] who served as the 28th president of Chile from 1970 until his death in 1973.[6] As a socialist committed to democracy,[7][8] he has been described as the first Marxist to be elected president in a liberal democracy in Latin America.[9][10][11]Allende's involvement in Chilean politics spanned a period of nearly forty years, during which he held various positions including senator, deputy, and cabinet minister. As a life-long committed member of the Socialist Party of Chile, whose foundation he had actively contributed to, he unsuccessfully ran for the national presidency in the 1952, 1958, and 1964 elections. In 1970, he won the presidency as the candidate of the Popular Unity coalition in a close three-way race. He was elected in a run-off by Congress, as no candidate had gained a majority. In office, Allende pursued a policy he called "The Chilean Path to Socialism". The coalition government was far from unanimous. Allende said that he was committed to democracy and represented the more moderate faction of the Socialist Party, while the radical wing sought a more radical course. Instead, the Communist Party of Chile favored a gradual and cautious approach that sought cooperation with Christian democrats,[7] which proved influential for the Italian Communist Party and the Historic Compromise.[12]As president, Allende sought to nationalize major industries, expand education, and improve the living standards of the working class. He clashed with the right-wing parties that controlled Congress and with the judiciary. On 11 September 1973, the military moved to oust Allende in a coup d'état supported by the CIA, which initially denied the allegations.[13][14] In 2000, the CIA admitted its role in the 1970 kidnapping of General René Schneider who had refused to use the army to stop Allende's inauguration.[15][16] Declassified documents released in 2023 showed that US president Richard Nixon, his national security advisor Henry Kissinger, and the United States government, which had branded Allende as a "dangerous" communist,[8] were aware of the military's plans to overthrow Allende's democratically elected government in the days before the coup d'état.[17] As troops surrounded La Moneda Palace, Allende gave his last speech vowing not to resign.[18] Later that day, Allende died by suicide in his office;[19][20][21] the exact circumstances of his death are still disputed.”The Coup of Augusto Pinochet:Reportedly https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Augusto_Pinochet , “Augusto José Ramón Pinochet Ugarte[A] (25 November 1915 – 10 December 2006) was a Chilean military officer and politician who was the dictator of Chile from 1973 to 1990. From 1973 to 1981, he was the leader of the military junta, which in 1974 declared him President of the Republic and thus the dictator of Chile;[4][5][6] in 1980, a referendum approved a new constitution confirming him in the office, after which he served as de jure president from 1981 to 1990.[7] His time in office remains the longest of any Chilean ruler.[8][B]Augusto Pinochet rose through the ranks of the Chilean Army to become General Chief of Staff in early 1972 before being appointed its Commander-in-Chief on 23 August 1973 by President Salvador Allende.[7] On 11 September 1973, Pinochet seized power in Chile in a military coup, with the support of the United States,[9][10][11][C] that toppled Allende's democratically elected left-wing Unidad Popular government and ended civilian rule. In December 1974, the ruling military junta appointed Pinochet Supreme Head of the nation by joint decree, although without the support of one of the coup's instigators, Air Force General Gustavo Leigh.After his rise to power, Pinochet persecuted leftists, socialists, and political critics, resulting in the executions of 1,200 to 3,200 people,[13] the internment of as many as 80,000 people, and the torture of tens of thousands.[14][15][16] According to the Chilean government, the number of executions and forced disappearances was at least 3,095.[17] Operation Condor, a U.S.-supported terror operation focusing on South America, was founded at the behest of the Pinochet regime in late November 1975.[18]Under the influence of the free market-oriented "Chicago Boys", Pinochet's military government implemented economic liberalization following neoliberalism. This policy included currency stabilization, removal of tariff protections for local industry, the banning of trade unions, and privatization of social security and hundreds of state-owned enterprises. Some of the government properties were sold below market price to politically connected buyers, including Pinochet's son-in-law Julio Ponce Lerou.[19] The regime used censorship of entertainment as a way to reward supporters of the regime and punish opponents.[20] These policies produced high economic growth and dramatically increased economic inequality. Departing from these policies, Pinochet's government also caused the 1982 monetary crisis, and thus produced its devastating effects on the Chilean economy.[21][22] Pinochet's wealth grew considerably during his years in power through dozens of bank accounts secretly held abroad and holdings in real estate. He was later prosecuted for embezzlement, tax fraud, and kickbacks on arms deals.[23][24]Pinochet's 17-year rule was given a legal framework through a controversial 1980 plebiscite, which approved a new constitution drafted by a government-appointed commission. In a 1988 plebiscite, 56% voted against Pinochet's continuing as president, which led to democratic elections for the presidency and Congress. After stepping down in 1990, Pinochet continued to serve as Commander-in-Chief of the Chilean Army until 10 March 1998, when he retired and became a senator-for-life in accordance with his 1980 Constitution. However, while in London in 1998 Pinochet was arrested under an international arrest warrant in connection with numerous human rights violations. Following a legal battle, he was released on grounds of ill-health and returned to Chile on 3 March 2000. In 2004, Chilean Judge Juan Guzmán Tapia ruled that Pinochet was medically fit to stand trial and placed him under house arrest.[7] By the time of his death on 10 December 2006, about 300 criminal charges were still pending against him in Chile for numerous human rights violations during his 17-year rule, as well as tax evasion and embezzlement during and after his rule.[25] He was also accused of having corruptly amassed at least US$28 million.”Leaked Memos About The Chilean Coup Involving Pinochet, Supported By The United States:According to some leaked memos about the staged coup by Augusto Pinochet that was supported by the United States, including some memos about torture, see a few leaked memos below, and some dates and names of some other memos further below…By Lynda Carson at Newzland2 [at] gmail.com >>>>>>>>>>>>>>REACTION TO NEW CABINETDate:1973 August 10, 21:46 (Friday)1. SUMMARY. INITIAL REACTION TO MILITARY PARTICIPATION INNEW CABINET (REFTEL) WAS ALONG EXPECTED LINES, BUT MOST GROUPSARE STILL AWAITING CLEARER DEFINITION OF REAL ROLE OF ARMEDFORCES. CUT RALLY AUG 9 UNEVENTUL. EXCEPT FOR CONTINUINGBUS AND TRUCK STRIKES, MOST OTHER GUILDS BACK TO WORK TODAYAND STORES ARE OPEN. END SUMMARY.2. INITIAL REACTION TO NEW CABINET ALONG GENERALLY EXPECTED LINES.SOCIALIST SPOKESMAN SEN ERICH SCHNAKE GAVE LUKEWARM ENDORSEMENTTO MILITARY PARTICIPATION, NOTING RESHUFFLE DOES NOT MEANRETROGRESSION BUT RATHER CONSOLIDATION. DEFENDING CABINETIN SPEECH AT CUT RALLY (BELOW), ROLANDO CALDERON ARGUEDCABINET WILL RECEIVE WORKING CLASS SUPPORT TO EXTENT IT RESPECTSPAGE 02UP PROGRAM AND ACTS AGAINST "FASCISTS." COMMUNIST SECGENSEN LUIS CORVALAN STRESSED NEED FOR STRONG CABINET TO STOPTERRORIST ATTEMPTS. GARRETON ACTION OF MAPU ISSUED SHARPSTATEMENT ADAMANTLY OPPOSING MILITARY IN CABINET AS "UNACCEPTABLECONCILIATION." NATIONAL PARTY, SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY (EX-PIR),AND DEMOCRATIC RADICALS ALL ISSUED STATEMENTS EXPRESSING SHOCKAND OUTRAGE THAT ARMED FORCES WERE LETTING THEMSELVES BEUSED AGAIN BY MARXIST GOVT. CHRISTIAN DEMOCRAT SPOKESMANDEP EDUARDO CERDA TERMED CABINET "A POSITIVE STEP FORWARD"BUT ADDED THAT MANY ADDITIONAL STEPS REMAIN TO BE TAKEN. PDCSEN RENAN FUENTEALBA DESCRIBED NEW CABINET AS "POSITIVE" ANDHOPEFUL." PDC SUBSEQUENTLY ISSUED OFFICIAL STATEMENT NOTING NEWCABINET, AS SUCH, DID NOT PROVIDE NECESSARY GUARANTEES TOREESTABLISH ORDER AND THAT SUBSEQUENT POLICY DECISIONS WILLBE DECIDING FACTOR. FORM THE UNDERGROUND, PATRIA Y LIBERTADANNOUNCED IT IS SUSPENDING TERRORIST ACTIONS AND DEMANDED CLEARSTATEMENT OF MILITARY INTENTIONS.3. NEXT RANKING OFFICERS IN ARMY, NAVY, AND AIR FORCEBECAME ACTING CINCS. THEY ARE, RESPECTIVELY, GEN AUGUSTOPINOCHET UGARTE, ADM JOSE TORIBIO MERINO CASTRO, ANDGEN GUSTAVO LEIGH GUZMAN. NO NEW APPOINTMENTS TO SECONDARYGOVT POSTS YET ANNOUNCED.4. CUT RALLY LATE AFTERNOON AUG 9 WAS TRANQUIL. CROWD OFSOME 40-50,000 HEARD CUT PRES LUIS FIGUEROA DENOUNCEGUILD STRKES AS PART OF "FASCIST GOLPE PLAN" WHICH MUST BESTOPPED, AND CUT SECGEN ROLANDO CALDERON CALL FOR GREATERINTEGRATION OF INDUSTRIAL BELTS (CORDONES) WITH CUT. ALLENDEDID NOT APPEAR. AT LEAST TWO EXTREME LEFT GROUPS, GARRETONS'SMAPU AND REVOLUTIONARY COMMUNIST PARTY (PCR), PASSEDOUT PAMPHLETS DENOUNCING MILITARY ARMS RAIDS AND DEMANDINGMORE AUTHORITY FOR "PEOPLES' POWER" GROUPS. SMALLER CUTRALLIES WERE HELD IN MANY PROVINCIAL CAPITALS.5. AS EXPECTED, OPPOSITION-ORIENTED MERCHANTS CLOSED AT MID-DAY AND SEVERAL PROFESSIONAL GROUPS, NOTABLY DOCTORS AND DENTISTS,STAGED ALL-DAY WORK STOPPAGE. STORES AND PROFESSIONALS AREBACK TO WORK TODAY. BUS STRIKE SOMEWHAT MORE INTENSE, HOWEVER,AS DRIVERS CONTINUED TO COMPLAIN ABOUT LACK OF SECURITY ANDINTENSIFIED GASOLINE SHORTAGES. GOVT BUS CZAR GEN HERNANPAGE 03BRADY ANNOUNCED ADDITIONAL POLICE PROTECTION FOR OPERATING BUSESWILL BE PROVIDED. TRUCKERS' STRIKE CONTINUES UNABATED, AND NEWMININTERIOR LETELIER ANNOUNCED GOVT WILL REFUSE ANY TALKS WITHTRUCKERS UNTIL THEY RESUME WORK.6 ON SUBVERSION/TERRORISM FRONT,NAVY NNOUNCED IT HAD DETECTEDADDITIONAL EXTREME LEFT SUBVERSIVE ACTIVITIES CENTERED ATASMAR NAVAL SHIPYARD IN TALCAHUANO, AND OPPOSITION PRESSREPORTS THE DISCOVERY OF ANOTHER SUBVERSIVE GROUP AT THENAVY ENGINEERING SCHOOL IN VINA DEL MAR (USDAO SANTIAGO 520DTG 102100Z AUG 73) POLICE ARRESTED EIGHT MEMBERS OFALLEGEDLY RIGHTIST TERROR GROUP IN VINA DEL MAR; GROUP WASARMED AND HAS REPORTEDLY ADMITTED RESPONSIBILITY FOR VARIOUSEXPLOSIONS IN VALPARAISO AREA. SCATTERED DYNAMITE EXPLOSIONSAND OTHER INCIDENTS CONTINUED. IN PRESS CONFERENCE PRIOR TOANNOUNCEMENT OF NEW CABINET, RADICAL PARTY PRES SEN ANSELMASULE CALLED FOR IMPOSITION OF STATE OF SEIGE, A MOVE WHICH WOULDHAVE TO BE APPROVED BY CONGRESS, IN VIEW OF TERRORIST SITUATION.SULE ALSO ENDORSED AMENDMENT OF ARMS CONTROL LAW.7. COMMENT: IMPORT OF MILITARY PARTICIPATION IN CABINETHAS NOT YET BEEN DIGESTED BY KEY GROUPS ON POLITICAL SCENE,MOST OF WHOM ARE AWAITING CLEAR INDICATION OF WHAT ROLEARMED FORCES WILL HAVE IN GOVT AND HOW MUCH REAL POWERTHEY WILL EXPERCISE. EMBASSY SOURCE TOLD US ALLENDE,WITH HELP OF PS SEN ANICETO RODRIGUEZ, WAS WORKING UP TOLAST MINUTE TO RETAIN FORMER MININTERIOR CARLOS BRIONES INCABINET, BUT THAT ADAMANT OPPOSITION FROM ALTAMIRANO FACTIONFINALLY PREVAILED. OTHER SOURCE, CLOSE TO PS, TOLD USPOSSIBILITY OF PS SPLIT IS CLOSER TO REALITY NOW THAN BEFORE,BUT EVEN SO HE DECLINED TO PREDICT SUCH A SPLIT WOULD ACTUALLYOCCUR.DAVIS>>>>>>>>>>>>>>CHILEAN MILITARY UPRISINGDate:1973 September 11, 14:05 (Tuesday)DEPT PLS PASS INFO ALL ARA EMBASSIESTHE FOLLOWING IS UNOFFICIAL EMBASSY TRANSLATION OF PROCLAMATIONISSUED BY "MILITARY JUNTA OF GOVT": QUOTE DUE TO THE EXTREMELYGRAVE ECONOMIC CRISIS, TO THE INABILITY OF THE GOVT TO TAKEMEASURES TO CORRECT THE CHAOS THROUGH WHICH THE COUNTRYIS PRESENTLY PASSING, AND TO THE CONTINUAL FORMATION OF PARAMILITARYGROUPS ORGANIZED BY PARTIES SUPPORTING THE PRESENT GOVT, THEARMED FORCES DECLARE:(1) THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC SHOULD IMMEDIATELY PROCEEDTO HAND OVER HIS POSITION TO THE ARMED FORCES AND TO THE CARABINEROSOF CHILE.(2) THE ARMED FORCES AND CARABINEROS ARE UNITED IN THISSTRUGGLE TO LIBERATE THE FATHERLAND FROM THE MARXIST REGIME.PAGE 02(3) THE WORKERS MUST UNDERSTAND THAT THEY WILL SUFFERNO HARM IN REGARD TO THEIR ECONOMIC CONQUESTS AND REMUNERATIONS.(4) THE PRESS, RADIO AND TV IN FAVOR OF THE UP MUSTSUSPEND THEIR TRANSMISSIONS IMMEDIATELY, OR THEY WILL SUFFERPUNISHMENT FROM THE AIR AND LAND.(5) THE PEOPLE OF SANTIAGO SHOULD REMAIN IN THEIR HOMESTO AVOID BECOMING INNOCENT VICTIMS.(SIGNED)MILITARY JUNTA OF GOVTAUGUSTO PINOCHET (ARMY)JOSE TORIBIO MERINO (NAVY)GUSTAVO LEIGH (AIR FORCE)CESAR MENDOZE (DIRECTOR GENERUL CARABINEROS)SANTIAGO, SEPT 11, 1973. UNQUOTE.DAVIS>>>>>>>>>>>>>>CHILEAN MILITARY OUSTS ALLENDE: SITUATION REPORT 2000 EDTDate:1973 September 13, 01:10 (Thursday)BEGIN FYISUMMARY: CONCERTED ACTION BY CHILEAN MILITARY LEADERS,TRIGGERED BY NAVAL TAKEOVER OF VALPARAISO AT DAWNSEPT 11, APPEARS TO HAVE SUCCESSFULLY OVERCOME LIMITEDRESISTANCE BY ELEMENTS LOYAL TO PRESIDENT ALLENDE'S LEFTISTCOALITION. ALLENDE PUBLICLY DEFIED MILITARY ULTIMATUMFROM WITHIN PRESIDENTIAL PALACE, WHICH THEREUPON CAME UNDERPROTRACTED BOMBARDMENT FROM TANKS AND PLANES. PALACEREPORTEDLY SURRENDERED AT MID-AFTERNOON AND WITH IT, NEWJUNTA CLAIMS, ALL ORGANIZED RESISTANCE COLLAPSED. COUCHINGSTATEMENTS IN ANTI-MARXIST VEIN, JUNTA HAD DECLARED ITSPAGE 02ACTION WAS COMPELLED BY ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL CHAOS.ALLENDE'S PERSONAL SITUATION IS STILL UNCLEAR WITH SOMEUNOFFICIAL REPORTS OF HIS DEATH. END SUMMARY1. EARLY MORNING SEPTEMBER 11, NAVAL UNITS IN PRINCIPALPORT OF VALPARAISO REBELLED AND TOOK OVER CITY. SOONAFTERA MILITARY JUNTA, COMPRISING NAVY CHIEF JOSE MERINO, ARMYCHIEF AUGUSTO PINOCHET, AIR FORCE CHIEF GUSTAVO LEIGH, ANDACTING NATIONAL POLICE DIRECTOR CESAR MENDOZA, DEMANDEDALLENDE'S RESIGNATION. MILITARY UNITS PROMPTLY SEIZED MOSTPRO-ALLENDE RADIO STATIONS AND SET UP A MILITARY NETWORK.HEAVY FIRING AND EXPLOSIONS ENSUED IN THE HEART OF SANTIAGOAS WELL AS BUZZING BY AIR FORCE PLANES. PRO ALLENDECHILEAN LABOR CONFEDERATION (CUT) CALLED ON WORKERS TOSEIZE FACTORIES BUT REFRAINED FROM APPEAL TO TAKE TOSTREETS. ROOFTOP SNIPING, PRESUMABLY BY ALLENDE SUPPORT-ERS, CONTINUED SPORADICALLY FOR MUCH OF THE DAY. SINCEEARLY AFTERNOON, MILITARY RADIO NETWORK HAS CLAIMED THATENTIRE COUNTRY IS UNDER MILITARY CONTROL.2. PRESIDENT ALLENDE DEFIED A MILITARY ULTIMATUM TOSURRENDER AND VOWED HE WOULD REMAIN IN PRESIDENTIALPALACE. HE INSTRUCTED HIS SUPPORTERS TO "DEFEND" THEM-SELVES BUT NOT TO TAKE UNNECESSARY RISKS. IN SAMEPUBLIC STATEMENT, ALLENDE CHARGED THAT COUP MOVEMENTWAS INSPIRED BY "FOREIGN CAPITAL AND IMPERIALISM".3. MILITARY JUNTA HAS CALLED ITS INTERVENTION NECESSARYTO LIBERATE COUNTRY FROM MARXISM. IT HAS POINTED TOCOUNTRY'S ECONOMIC CRISIS, ALLENDE'S INABILITY TO KEEPORDER AND GROWTH OF PARA-MILITARY GROUPS. MILITARY ISCONTINUING TO OFFER PUBLIC REASSURANCE TO WORKING CLASSTHAT IT WILL NOT SUFFER ECONOMICALLY.4. SHORTLY AFTER MID-DAY, CHILEAN MILITARY ANNOUNCED THATTROOPS HAD SUCCEEDED IN FORCING THEIR WAY INTOPRESIDENTIAL PALACE WHICH HAD BEEN SOFTENEDUP BY A TANKBOMBARDMENT AND STRAFING BY AIRCRAFT. PRESIDENTIALPALACE REPORTEDLY SURRENDERED AT MID-AFTERNOON, PUTTINGEND TO WHAT LITTLE ORGANIZED RESISTANCE THERE HAD BEEN.JUNTA HAS WARNED THAT ANY FURTHER RESISTANCE WILL BEPAGE 03CRUSHED. ABSOLUTE CURFEW HAS BEEN ANNOUNCED BEGINNING1800 HOURS.5. ARMED FORCES RADIO NETWORK HAS BROADCAST STATEMENT OFINTENTION TO RESTORE INSTITUTIONAL NORMALITY, TO HELPCHILE RECOVER FROM ECONOMIC CRISIS, VIOLENCE ANDPOSSIBILITY OF CIVIL WAR AND TO PROTECT WORKING CLASS'SOCIAL GAINS. ONE OF JUNTA'S EDICTS DEMANDS THAT LONGLIST OF MIR AND POPULAR UNITY LEADERS, INCLUDING FORMERCABINET MEMBERS AND PARTY OFFICIALS, TURN THEMSELVES INOR FACE UNSPECIFIED CONSEQUENCES.6. JUNTA STATEMENT ANNOUNCING END OF RESISTANCE ATPRESIDENTIAL PALACE DOES NOT MENTION PRESIDENT ALLENDE.SOME WIRE SERVICES REPORT RUMOR HE IS IN ONE OR ANOTHERLATIN AMERICAN EMBASSY, BUT THERE ARE ALSO UNCONFIRMEDSTORIES CIRCULATING THAT PRESIDENT MAY BE DEAD.7. THERE ARE NO REPORTS OF INJURY TO AMERICA CITIZENS.END FYI. RUSHUNQUOTE. RUSH>>>>>>>JUNTA AND CABINET SWORN INDate:1973 September 13, 03:22 (Thursday)IN CEREMONEY AT MILITARY ACADEMY, BROACAST OVER ARMED FORCESRADIO NETWORK AT 2150, THE FOUR SERVICE CHIEFS FORMALLY TOOK OATHOF OFFICE AS GOVERNING JUNTA, WITH GENERAL PINOCHET AS ITS PRESIDENT.CABINET WAS FORMED AND SWORN IN AS FOLLOWS:INTERIOR - M/GEN OSCAR BONILLA BRADNOVIC - ARMYFOREIGN RELATIONS - R/ADM ISMAEL HUERTA DIAZ - NAVYECONOMY - M/GDN ROLANDO GONZALEZ ACEVADO - ARMYFINANCE - R/ADM LORENZO ORTUZAREDUCATION - JOSE NAVARRO TOVAR - CIVILIANJUSTICE - GONZALO PRIOETO GANDARA - CIVILIANNATIONAL DEFENSE - V/ADM PATRICIO CARVAJAL PRADO - NAVYPUBLIC WORKS - B/GEN SERGIO FIGUEROA GUTIERREZ - AIR FORCEAGRICULTURA - COL (R) SERGIO CRESPO MONTERO - AIR FORCELANDS - GEN (R) DIEGO PARRA VALDES - CARABINEROLABOR - GEN MARIO MACKAY JARAQUEMADA - CARABINEROPUBLIC HEALTH - COL ALBERTO SPOERER COVARRUBIAS - AIR FORCEMINING - GEN ARTURO YOVANE ZUNIGA - CARABINEROPAGE 02HOUSING - B/GEN ARTURO VIVERO AVILA - ARMYSECGENERAL GOVT - COL PEDRO EWING HODAR - ARMYALSO TAKING PART IN CEREMONY AS UNDER SEC INTERIOR: LT COLENRIQUE MONTERO MARX - AIR FORCE.DAVIS>>>>>>>RELATIONS WITH NEW CHILEAN GOVERNMENTDate:1973 September 13, 04:13 (Thursday)AT 11:30 PM SEPT 12 NOTE DATED SEPT 12 DELIVERED AT GATE EMBASSYRESIDENCE OF WHICH FOLLOWING IS INFORMAL TRANSLATION:"THE MINISTRY OF FOREIGN RELATIONS PRESENTS ITS COMPLIMENTSTO THE EMBASSY OF THE USA AND HAS THE HONOR TO ADVISE IT THAT,AS OF YESTERDAY, A MILITARY COUNCIL HAS TAKEN CHARGE OF THEGOVERNMENT OF THE REPUBLIC FORMED BY THE CINC OF THE ARMYGEN AUGUSTO PINOCHET, THE CINC OF THE NAVY ADM JOSE TORIBIOMORENO, THE CINC OF THE AIRFORCE GEN GUSTAVO LEIGH AND THEDIRECTOR GENERAL OF CARABINEROS GEN CESAR MENDOZA."THIS COUNCIL, WHICH EXERCISES ABSOLUTE CONTROL OVER THE NATIONALTERRITORY IN WHICH PUBLIC ORDER IS BEING MAINTAINED UNCHANGED,WILL CONTINUE THE TRADITIONAL FOREIGN POLICY OF CHILE AND, VERYESPECIALLY, WILL RESPECT ITS INTERNATIONAL OBLIGATIONS."THE MINISTRY OF FOREIGN RELATIONS ASKS THE EMBASSY OF THE USATO TRANSMIT THE FOREGOING TO ITS GOVERNMENT, WITH WHICHTHE GOVERNMENT OF CHILE DESIRES TO MAINTAIN THE BEST POSSIBLERELATIONS OF FREINDSHIP, AND TAKES THIS OPPORTUNITY TO REITERATEPAGE 02ASSURANCES OF ITS HIGHEST AND MOST DISTINGUISHED CONSIDERATION."DAVIS>>>>>>>CHILEAN DEVELOPMENTS AS OF SEPT. 14Date:1973 September 15, 17:23 (Saturday)FYI FOR AMBASSADOR1. SUMMARY. MILITARY CONTINUES MEET SOME RESISTANCE, BUTATMOSPHERE APPEARS TO BE NORMALIZING AT FASTER PACE.ARMY'S GENERAL PINOCHET BECAME NEW PRESIDENT AND LARGELYMILITARY CABINET NOW SWORN IN. DESPITE MILITARY RETI-CENCE ON FUTURE ELECTIONS, MAJOR NON-MARXIST PARTIES HAVEEXPRESSED THEIR SUPPORT TO JUNTA. JUNTA'S ALTERCATIONWITH CUBA WILL GO TO UN SECURITY COUNCIL. INTERNATIONAL-PAGE 02LY, COUP HAS BEEN WIDELY CONDEMNED, BUT THREE LATINGOVERNMENTS HAVE ANNOUNCED CONTINUANCE OF RELATIONS. ENDSUMMARY.2. FOURTH DAY OF MILITARY CONTROL WITNESSED VISIBLYMORE RELAXED ATMOSPHERE IN SANTIAGO. MANY VENTURED INTOSTREETS DURING DAYLIGHT BREAK IN CURFEW, INCLUDING SOME"SIGHTSEERS" AMONG PUBLIC BUILDINGS AND FACTORIES WHICHBORE BRUNT OF PREVIOUS DAYS' FIGHTING. PASSENGER TRAINSREPORTED NOW REACHING SANTIAGO, HIGHWAY TO VALPARAISOOPEN AND BANKS SET TO REOPEN AFTER WEEKEND. INTERNATION-AL TELECOMMUNICATIONS FACILITIES ARE BECOMING AVAILABLETO DIPLOMATIC MISSIONS AND ACCREDITED NEWSMEN, ALTHOUGHNEWS DESPATCHES ARE BEING MONITORED. INTERNATIONALFLIGHTS NOT EXPECTED TO RESUME UNTIL NEXT WEEK, ANDBORDERS REMAIN CLOSED.3. NOTWITHSTANDING PROGRESSIVE SIGNS OF NORMALIZATION,EMBASSY SANTIAGO CONTINUES TO RECEIVE REPORTS OF MILITARYACTIONS (INCLUDING AIR ASSAULTS) AGAINST INTRANSIGENTSIN LOW-INCOME HOUSING AREAS. SPORADIC FIRING WAS STILLAUDIBLE IN DOWNTOWN AREA.4. EL MERCURIO, ONE OF TWO ANTI-MARXIST PAPERS PERMITTEDTO PUBLISH, CARRIED FIRST OFFICIAL CASUALTY LIST--16.ESTIMATES VARY WIDELY, BUT ALL CONCEDE THEY HAVE BEENHEAVY, AS "PACIFICATION" PROCEEDS.5. GENERAL AUGUSTO PINOCHET, ARMY REPRESENTATIVE ONFOUR-SERVICE JUNTA, WAS SWORN IN AS JUNTA PRESIDENTSEPT. 12 ALONG WITH NEW, OVERWHELMINGLY MILITARY, CABINET.6. MAJOR NON-MARXIST PARTIES HAVE ISSUED STATEMENTSSUPPORTING JUNTA. PREDICTABLY, CHRISTIAN DEMOCRATS'ENDORSEMENT PROVED MORE CAUTIOUS THAN THAT OF CONSERVATIVENATIONAL PARTY.7. CARDINAL SILVA HAS ISSUED CALL TO RESPECT FALLEN,PAGE 03ESPECIALLY ALLENDE, AND FOR MODERATION BY VICTORS. HEHOPED FOR COOPERATION OF ALL TO RESTORE ECONOMIC LIFEAND CONSTITUTIONAL ORDER. JUNTA HAS OFFERED NO TIMETABLEFOR ITS MANDATE. NEW FONMIN, ADM. ISMAEL HUERTA, HASSIMPLY OBSERVED THAT MILITARY INTERVENTION WOULD LAST ASLONG AS NECESSARY.8. JUNTA HAS GIVEN PRIORITY TO REGULARIZING DISTRIBUTIONOF PROGRESSIVELY MORE SCANTY FOOD SUPPLIES. AS CONTEM-PLATED, NEW SYSTEM WOULD EMPHASIZE RETAIL RATHER THANTHE QUASI-POLITICAL OUTLETS ESTABLISHED UNDER ALLENDE.THIS WAS A MAJOR MIDDLE CLASS AND PRIVATE SECTOR GRIEVANCEAGAINST ALLENDE GOVERNMENT.9. INTERNATIONALLY, JUNTA FORMALLY BROKE RELATIONS WITHCUBA. UN SECURITY COUNCIL IS SET SEPT. 17 TO HEAR CUBANCOMPLAINTS OF CHILEAN ATTACKS AGAINST ITS EMBASSY AND ONEOF ITS FREIGHTERS. ADDITIONALLY, THERE ARE INDICATIONSTHAT JUNTA IS FOR TIME BEING CONFINING AT LEAST SOMECOMMUNIST MISSIONS TO THEIR RESPECTIVE CHANCERIES. BETHAT AS IT MAY, NEW REGIME IS REPORTEDLY CONCERNED OVERADVERSE REACTION TO COUP IN MANY COUNTRIES. SO FARTHREE NATIONS--BRAZIL, GUATEMALA AND URUGUAY--HAVERECOGNIZED. BRAZIL IS ALSO SENDING MEDICAL SUPPLIES.RUSH>>>>>>>>>>>>>>HUMAN RIGHTS: COMMENT ON CONVERSATION BETWEEN SECRETARY SHULTZ AND PRESIDENT PINOCHETDate:1974 April 4, 18:32 (Thursday)1. SECRETARY SHULTZ GAVE US MOST HELPFUL ASSIST IN OUREFFORTS TO CARRY OUT DEPARTMENT'S INSTRUCTIONS IN STATE64524 AND STATE 62450. FROM MENTION OF HUMAN RIGHTS ISSUEIN GENERAL PINOCHET'S SPEECH TO INTER-AMERICAN DEVELOPMENTBANK DELEGATES APRIL 1 (SEPTEL), AND FROM INTRODUCTION OFSUBJECT INTO SHULTZ-PINOCHET CONVERSATION BY THE GENERALAT THE OUTSET, WE DEDUCE THAT JUNTA MAY HAVE BECOME AWAREOF HARMFUL POTENTIAL OF WIDESPREAD US AND OTHER FOREIGNCRITICISM RE TRIALS, ETC. SECRETARY SHULTZ'S REMARKS,KEYED TO REACTIONS OF VISITING US CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION,SEEMED PERFECTLY IN POINT AND WERE ACCEPTED BY GENERALPINOCHET WITH VERY GOOD GRACE.2. PINOCHET'S STATEMENT THAT TRIALS WILL BEGIN IN APRILIS SIGNIFICANT. IT MAY MEAN THAT TRIALS WILL BE GOING ON ATMOMENT WHEN FOREIGN AID HEARINGS, WHICH WE UNDERSTAND ARE NOWSCHEDULED TO BEGIN APRIL 22, ARE UNDER WAY. THIS COULD HAVEUNFORTUNATE SHORT-TERM RESULTS, BUT I QUESTION WHETHER WECAN BE PUT IN POSITION OF ADVISING CHILEANS RE TIMING OFTHEIR JUDICIAL PROCEEDINGS. WE CAN LEGITIMATELY CONTINUETO URGE UPON THEM THE UTILITY OF AFFORDING AS FAR AS POSSIBLEPAGE 02GENERALLY ACCEPTABLE PROCEDURAL SAFEGUARDS TO THE ACCUSED,SUCH AS ADEQUATE TIME FOR DEFENSE COUNSEL TO PREPARE CASES,PUBLIC TRIALS WHERE POSSIBLE, AND RIGHT OF APPEAL.3. IN THIS REGARD, CHILEANS MAKE MUCH OF ASSERTION THATTRIALS WILL BE CONDUCTED STRICTLY IN ACCORDANCE WITH CHILEANLAW. THIS IS TRUE, BUT PROBLEM IS THAT AS JUNTA PROLONGS,MONTH AFTER MONTH, LEGAL STATE OF WAR FOR WHICH CHILE'SCONSTITUTION PROVIDES, IT BECOME INCREASINGLY DIFFICULT TOJUSTIFY UNDER THIS PROVISION LENGTHY DETENTION OF PRISONERSIN DISTANT CAMPS WITHOUT CHARGES, AND SUBJECT TO DISABILITIESINDICATED ABOVE. PUBLIC RELATIONS PROBLEM IS THUS NOT ONEOF LEGALITY OF TRIALS FROM CHILEAN DOMESTIC STANDPOINT, BUTOF LEGITIMACY OF CHILEAN CONSTITUTIONAL PROVISIONS ASINTERPRETED BY JUNTA, IN LIGHT OF BROADLY ACCEPTED HUMANRIGHTS TANDARDS.4. IN MAKING THEIR JUGMENTS ON THIS MATTER, OUTSIDERS AREPRONE TO DISREGARD SENSE OF DANGER FROM INTERNATIONALLYSUPPORTED LEFIIST CONSPIRATORS IN THIS COUNTRY, WHICH JUNTADEEPLY FEELS. IN ONE RESPECT, NUB OF PROBLEM IS THAT JUNTA'SMEASURES APPEAR TO GO BEYOND WHAT IS REASONABLY NECESSARYFOR INTERNAL SECURITY PURPOSES. HOWEVER, IT MUST BE RECOGNIZEDTHAT EVEN IF JUNTA MODERATES ITS IRON-HANDED TREATMENT OFOFFENDERS, THERE WILL STILL REMAIN A TENDENCY, SPARKED FROMTHE LEFT, TO CRITICIZE ANY SPECIAL SECURITY MEASURES ATALL AS UNJUSTIFIED.5. PINOCHET'S REFERENCE TO LETTER FROM EX-AMBASSADOR TO USORLANDO LETELIER IS WEAK BASIS FOR CHILEAN POSITION. ASINDICATED SEPTEL, LETTER DISCUSSES WHAT RESEMBLES "GUN NUT"TRANSACTION RATHER THAN SUBVERSIVE ARMS SHIPMENT.6. I WILL BE SEEING FOREIGN MINISTER HUERTA APRIL 4 ANDPLAN TO RAISE SUBJECT OF TRIALS WITH HIM. DEPENDING ONRESULTS, MAY ALSO REFER TO IT IN MEETING WITH JUNTA MEMBERADMIRAL MERINO I AM ARRANGING EARLY NEXT WEEK.POPPER>>>>>>>>>>>>>>HUMAN RIGHTS: PINOCHET REPLIES TO KENNEDYDate:1974 June 26, 21:55 (Wednesday)1. A FON MINISTRY BUREAU CHIEF TOLD EMBOFF JUNE 25 THAT MINISTRYHAS RECEIVED COPY OF LETTER SENT IN LAST FEW DAYS BY GENERALPINOCHET IN RESPONSE TO LETTER HE HAD RECEIVED FROM SENATORKENNEDY ON HUMAN RIGHTS MATTERS. HE DESCRIBED REPLY AS TOUGHONE AND KENNEDY'S AS EQUALLY TOUGH, SAYING HE HAD NO INFORMATIONHOW EITHER LETTER TRANSMITTED. NEITHER DID HE HAVE ANY IDEAWHO DRAFTED REPLY EXCEPT THAT IT NOT DRAFTED IN OR CLEARED BYMINISTRY AND THAT HE PRESUMED AUTHOR WAS "SOMEONE IN DIEGOPORTALES BUILDING." SOURCE SAID PINOCHET REPLY CONCLUDES TOEFFECT THAT SENTIMENTS EXPRESSED BY KENNEDY AMOUNT TO WHAT ISUNDERSTOOD ABROAD AS "AMERICAN IMPERIALISM."2. DEPT WILL RECALL THAT PINOCHET TOLD ME HE HAD LETTERFROM SENATOR AND WOULD REPLY IN KIND (PARA 9 REFTEL).POPPER>>>>>>>>>>>>>>JACK ANDERSON ARTICLE ALLEGING TORTURE OF AMCITDate:1974 November 27, 17:09 (Wednesday)1. JACK ANDERSON COLUMN APPEARING IN NOVEMBER 27WASHINGTON POST ALLEGES THAT MS. AMY CONGER WAS TORTUREDBY CHILEAN AIR FORCE OFFICERS DURING HER DETENTION INOCTOBER. DEPARTMENT REQUESTS EMBASSY RELAY CONTENTS OFANDERSON COLUMN TO APPROPRIATE CHILEAN AUTHORITIES ANDREQUEST INVESTIGATION OF MS. CONGER'SCHARGES.2. TEXT OF ARTICLE FOLLOWS:QUOTE: U.S. WOMAN DETAILS CHILE TORTURE. BY JACK ANDERSON.PAGE 02QUOTE: WITHOUT A MURMUR OF FORMAL PROTEST FROM THE UNITEDSTATES GOVERNMENT, AN ATTRACTIVE, 31-YEAR-OLD AMERICAN ARTTEACHER WAS BRUTALLY TORTURED LAST MONTH BY CHILEAN AIRFORCE OFFICERS IN AN INSECT-INFESTED PRISON.QUOTE: THE YOUNG UNIVERSITY INSTRUCTOR WAS THREATENED WITHDEATH, FORCED TO RIDE WITH BREASTS BARED THROUGH THE STREETSAND THROWN ON A BED WHERE SHE WAS MENACED WITH RAPE. SHEWAS SUBJECTED TO OBSCENE QUESTIONING CATAPULTED DOWN STAIRSWHILE BLINDFOLDED, DEPRIVED OF WATER, DENIED SLEEP ANDFORCED TO STAND UNTIL SHE ALMOST COLLAPSED.QUOTE: WHEN 13 DAYS OF THIS TREATMENT FAILED TO DRAWA FALSE CONFESSION FROM HER, THE "OFFICERS AND GENTLEMEN"OF CHILE'S AIR FORCE TOLD HER SHE WAS BEING TAKEN TO ANINFAMOUS TORTURE CENTER WHERE PRISONERS WERE KNOWN TOHAVE BEEN GIVEN ELECTRODE SHOCKS ON THE MOST SENSITIVEPARTS OF THEIR BODIES, STRETCHED ON RACKS AND IMMERSED INHUMAN EXCREMENT.QUOTE: FACED WITH A JOURNEY FROM WHICH SHE MIGHT NOTRETURN, SHE FINALLY BROKE AND SIGNED A PREPARED PACK OFLIES ON OCT. 24.QUOTE: THE CHILEAN JUNTA LEADER, GEN. AUGUSTO PINOCHET,HAS ASSURED THE WORLD THAT TORTURE NO LONGER EXISTS INCHILE. YET THIS INCREDIBLE STORY OF TORTUREBY A REGIMENOW SEEKING $85 MILLION A YEAR IN U.S. AID, HAS BEENSWORN TO BY AMY CONGER, NOW IN CHICAGO.QUOTE: EXCEPT FOR A PARTIALLY PARALYZED THUMB, THE ARTHISTORY TEACHER, WHOSE SPECIALTY IS THE GENTLE 15THCENTURY PAINTING SCHOOL OF FRA ANGELICO,APPEARS TO BERECOVERING.QUOTE: IN LONG TALKS WITH MY ASSOCIATE, LES WHITTEN, ANDIN EXTENSIVE AFFIDAVITS, SHE HAS SPOKEN ELOQUENTLY OF HERAGONY.QUOTE: "I WAS BRUTALLY ARRESTED OCT. 11 ABOUT 7 P.M. BYFOUR MEN IN STREET CLOTHES WITH SUBMACHINE GUNS," ONEPAGE 03 STATE 261700AFFIDAVIT STATES. SHE WAS TOLD SHE MIGHT BE KILLED, THENWAS "TIGHTLY HANDCUFFED AND LITERALLY THROWN IN A CAR."QUOTE: DURING THE RIDE, ONE OF THE OFFICERS PULLED HERSWEATER OVER HER HEAD. "NEEDLESS TO SAY IFELT CONSPICUOUS PASSING THROUGH THE CITY BARE-BREASTED,"SHE SAID.QUOTE: ALTHOUGH SHE WAS BLINDFOLDED THROUGHOUT MUCH OFHER 13-DAY INTERROGATION, SHE WAS ABLE TO LEARN THAT"SEVERAL OF THESE AIR FORCE OFFICERS HAD STUDIED IN THEUNITED STATES." SHE IDENTIFIED TWO OF THEM AS A "LT. COLCEBALOS" AND A "COL. HORACIO IBAIZA." CEBALLOS SPOKEEXCELLENT COLLOQUIAL ENGLISH, SHE SAID.QUOTE: HER RELENTLESS QUESTIONERS SOUGHT TO WRENCH FROMHER A CONFESSION THAT SHE KNEW "UNDESIRABLE" CHILEANS.THIS, SHE SAID, COULD REFER TO ALMOST ANY OF THE 44 PERCENT OF CHILEANS WHO HAD SUPPORTED THE LATE CHILEANMARXIST PRESIDENT, SALVADOR ALLENDE.QUOTE: "THEY THREATENED ME WITH RAPE AND TO SEND ME TOTHE DIRECCION DE INTELIGENCIA NACIONAL, A MILITARY GROUPSPECIALIZING IN BRUTE PHYSICAL TORTURE, PARTICULARLYELECTRIC SHOCK, THE RACK, CHOKING OR DROWNING IN EX-CREMENT."QUOTE: AT ONE POINT, SHE WAS LED BLINDFOLDED TO THE HEADOF A STAIRS. SHE PLUNGED DOWN 10 STEPS AND THEREAFTER WASIN FEAR WHENEVER SHE WAS BEING LED BLINDFOLDED THROUGHTHE CORRIDORS OF THE ACADEMIA DE GUERRA PRISON.QUOTE: "I STOOD FOR HOURS AND HOURS AGAINST A WALL,"SHE ATTESTED. "THEY GAVE ME TWO CUPS OF WATER EACH DAYTO DRINK, 900 CALORIES OF FOOD, A PERFECT STARVATIONDIET.QUOTE: "THE BATHROOM HAD RUNNING WATER FOR ONLY ABOUT15 MINUTES A DAY TO SERVE THE NEEDS OF ABOUT 60 PRISONERS.THE UNFLUSHABLE TOILETS WERE TEEMING WITH FLIES ANDPAGE 04BRIMMING WITH GREAT QUANITIES OF BLOOD AND EXCREMENT.QUOTE: "THE THREE STALLS WERE CALF HIGH WITH NEWSPAPERWHICH HAD SERVED AS TOILET PAPERS," SHE SWORE. ALLAROUND HER, GUARDS WERE "NERVOUSLY PLAYING AND EX-PERIMENTING WITH SUBMACHINE GUNS, COCKING THEM, CHANGINGTO AUTOMATIC," AND, IRONICALLY, "A CASSETTE PLAYER(CONSTANTLY)REPEATED JOAN BAEZ'S "HAPPY BIRTHDAY."QUOTE: OTHER PRISONERS WERE TORTURED WHILE SHE WASBLINDFOLDED, SHE SAID. "I HEARD HORRIBLE, PROLONGEDSCREAMS IN THE NIGHT...I LEARNED TO PEEK AROUND MYBLINDFOLD...QUOTE:"I SAW TWO OFFICERS SLUGGING AND KICKING AN 18-YEAR-OLD...I HEARD HIS SHARP, QUICK SCREAMS OF 'NO' ANDAFTERWARDS, LONG CRIES OF 'NO', LIKE A DYING ANIMAL.FINALLY, HE CONFESSED TO ANYTHING THEY SUGGESTED. AFTER-WARDS, HE WAS DRAGGED OFF TO THE DREADED DIRECCIONINTELIGENCIA NACIONAL FOR STILL MORE TORTURE.QUOTE: SHE SAW THE YOUTH WHEN HE RETURNED, "HIS CHESTCOVERED WITH BLACK AND BLUE MARKS AND WITH INFLAMED REDPOINTS. HIS FACE WAS TOTALLY WITHOUT COLOR, WHITE ASPLASTER--IT SEEMS, ANEMIC BECAUSE OF BLOOD LOSS. HE HADA DEEP CUT ABOUT FIVE INCHES LONG, OPEN AND UNBANDAGED ONTHE INSIDE OF HIS LEFT ARM," SHE SAID IN HER AFFIDAVIT.QUOTE: FINALLY, SHE SAID, SHE "CONFESSED" FALSELY TOKNOWING "SUBVERSIVES." AT ABOUT THE SAME TIME, SHE SAIDWORD OF HER ARREST REACHED THE AMERICAN CONSUL IN SANTIAGO,FRED PURDY. HE BEGAN WORKING FOR HER FREEDOM RIGHTAWAY, BUT IT TOOK HIM 30 HOURS BEFORE THE CHILEANS WEREWILLING TO RELEASE HER.QUOTE: BY THAT TIME, "THE NERVE IN MY LEFT THUMB (WAS)DISABLED DUE TO THE TIGHTNESS OF HANDCUFFS...I HADACQUIRED AN IMPRESSIVE VAGINAL DISCHARGE, I WAS SOME-WHAT BLACK AND BLUE, INCREDIBLY FILTHY...BADLY DEHYDRATED,NINE POUNDS LIGHTER AND WITH PROTEIN AND CHLORESTEROLPAGE 05LEVELS ABNORMALLY LOW."QUOTE: SHORTLY THEREAFTER, SHE LEFT CHILE. THE UNITEDSTATES HAS YET TO MAKE A FORMAL PROTEST, AS WAS MADE INTHE CASE OF AMERICAN CITIZEN FRED MORRIS, WHO WAS INBRAZIL. UNQUOTE INGERSOLL>>>>>>>>>>>>>>CHILE - HUMAN RIGHTS AND PROCEDUREAL SAFEGUARDSDate:1975 January 30, 16:40 (Thursday)1. IN SMALL MEETING JANUARY 29 BETWEEN PRES PINOCHET ANDMAJ GEN GEORGE WALLACE (OSD/ISA), WHICH I ATTENDED,PRIOR TO FORMAL LUNCHEON, PRESIDENT NOTED IN PASSINGTHAT ADOPTION OF NEW LEGISLATION ON NATIONAL SECURITY (SEPTEL)WOULD PERMIT USE OF CIVILIAN TRIBUNALS IN DEALING WITHSOME OF THE OFFENSES TO BE COVERED BY CODE.2. AT LUNCHEON, I HAD RARE OPPORTUNITY FOR DISCUSSION WITHMINISTER OF INTERIOR GEN BENAVIDES, WHO IS KEY FIGURE IN HUMANRIGHTS PICTURE AND AN ELUSIVE TYPE NOT NORMALLY AVAILABLE TODIPLOMATS. I REFERRED TO ABOVE REMAARK BY GEN PINOCHET, ANDBENAVIDES INDICATED THAT THIS WAS GOVERNMENT'S INTENTION.SPEAKING PERSONALLY, IS SUGGESTED THAT IF IT WERE FIRM GOVERN-MENT POLICY, IT MIGHT BE USEFUL IF REFERENCE TO GREATER USE OFCIVILIAN TRIBUNALS COULD BE MADE IN CONNECTIONWITH FORTHCOMING UN HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSIONMEETING OPENING IN GENEVA FEB 3. CONVERSATION WAS BROKENAT THAT POINT.3. LATE IN AFTERNOON, GEN BENAVIDES TELEPHONED METO SUGGEST THAT IT MIGHT BE USEFUL FOR US TO HAVEA LONGER DISCUSSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS MATTERS. HE SAIDPAGE 02SITUATION WAS "MOBILE." UNFORTUNATELY, SINCE HE WILL BE AWAY,FIRST DATE WE COULD ARRANGE WAS MORNING FEB 3, BUT AT HISINITIATIVE WE AGREED THAT IF ANY NEW GOVERNMENT ACTIONWERE IMMINENT, HE WOULD FEEL FREE TO TELEPHONE ME ATANY TIME FOR AN EARLIER MEETING.4. COMMENT: THIS UNUSUAL PERFORMANCE BY BENAVIDES APPEARSTO INDICATE THAT GOVERNMENT IS CONSIDERING WAYS TO IMPROVEIT POSITION STILL FURTHER, FOLLOWING UPON RELEASE OF CLODOMIROALMEYDA AND OTHER DETAINEES. WHEN I SEE BENAVIDES, I WILLEXPLAIN TO HIM, AS I HAVE IN PAST TO FOREIGN MINISTER, SIGNI-FICIANCE TO FOREIGN JURISTS AND OTHERS OF PROCEDURAL SAFEGUADSFOR INDIVIDUALS SUSPECTED OF NATIONAL SECURITY AS WELL AS OTHEROFFENSES, AND DESIRABILITY OF INCREASED USE OF NORMAL LEGALPROCESSES TO DEAL WITH POSSIBLE OFFENDERS. IT HAS BEENDIFFICULT FOR CHILEAN MILITARY LEADERS TO APPRECIATE EFFECTWHICH ANY NOTABLE SHIFT IN THIS DIRECTION MIGHT HAVE IN US ANDOTHER DEMOCRATIC COUNTRIES. I AM HOPEFUL THAT I CAN GET THISPOINT ACROSS TACTFULLY IN MY UPCOMING CONVERSATION.POPPER>>>>>>>>>>>>>>NEWSWEEK PIECE ON PURPORTED DETAINEESDate:1975 April 23, 22:41 (Wednesday)1. FOLLOWING IS TEXT OF ARTICLE TITLED, "THE EXORCISTS"WHICH APPEARS IN APRIL 28 ISSUE OF NEWSWEEK:2. QUOTE: THE MILITARY GOVERNMENT OF GEN. AUGUSTO PINOCHETUGARTE HAS MADE FEAR AND TORTURE ALMOST A WAY OF LIFE INCHILE (NEWSWEEK, MARCH 31). LAST WEEK, NEWSWEEK'S JAMESPRINGLE VISITED SANTIAGO TO INVESTIGATE FRESH REPORTS OFCHILEAN TERROR. PRINGLE'S REPORT:QUOTE: "THE EXORCIST" FINALLY OPENED IN SANTIAGO CINEMASTHIS WEEK, AND EVERYONE IN CHILE'S DRAB CAPITAL SEEMS TO BETALKING ABOUT IT. NO ONE, HOWEVER, PUBLICLY DISCUSSES ANEQUALLY GRISLY, HOMEGROWN FORM OF EXORCISM--THE PURGING OFTHE "DEMONS" OF LEFTIST THOUGHT. THE EXORCIST IN THIS CASEIS A RUTHLESS STATE-SECURITY AGENCY KNOWN AS DINA, THE ACRO-NYM FOR DIRECCION DE INTELIGENCIA NACIONAL. TO CALL DINAA CHILEAN GESTAPO IS JUST TO FLATTER IT, BECAUSE SOME OF ITSMEMBERS ACTUALLY LIKE TO BE COMPARED WITH THE NAZI SECRETPOLICE.PAGE 02QUOTE: RECENTLY DINA WENT SO FAR AS TO ARREST A 3-YEAR OLDGIRL. LITTLE MACARENA AGUILO MARCHI WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODYEARLY THIS MONTH. THE PURPOSE, APPARENTLY, WAS TO INDUCETHE SURRENDER OF HER FUGITIVE FATHER, HERNAN AGUILOMARTINEZ, A LEADER OF THE MOVEMENT OF THE REVOLUTIONARYLEFT (MIR) WHO HAS BEEN HIDING OUT SOMEWHERE IN CHILE.(MACARENA'S MOTHER, A FORMER MIRISTA, HAS BEEN GRANTEDASYLUM IN VENEZUELA.)QUOTE: SO FAR,THE FATHER HAS NOT GIVEN HIMSELF UP. "ANYMEMBER OF MIR CAUGHT BY THE AUTHORITIES KNOWS HE DOESN'TSTAND A CHANCE," SAYS A FOREIGN DIPLOMAT IN SANTIAGO."MIRISTAS ARE AUTOMATICALLY TORTURED TO REVEAL THE WHERE-ABOUTS OF OTHER WANTED PERSONS AND POSSIBLE ARMS CACHES,AND OFTEN THEY ARE KILLED." TWO WEEKS AGO, MACARENA'SGRANDFATHER, DR. JORGE AGUILO GARCIA, FILED A WRIT OFHABEAS CORPUS IN A SANTIAGO COURT AND WROTE TO PRESIDENTPINOCHET ASKING THAT THE PLUMP, BROWN-HAIRED CHILD BERETURNED TO "THE BOSOM OF THE FAMILY." BUT DINA ROUTINELYIGNORES WRITS OF HABEAS CORPUS AND USUALLY DOESN'T TELLOTHER AGENCIES OF GOVERNMENT WHAT IT IS DOING.QUOTE: 'LA DISCOTECA': ONE MIRISTA WHO HAS ALREADYFALLEN AFOUL OF DINA IS GLADYS DIAZ, 38, A RADIO BROAD-CASTER WHO ONCE WON A PRIZE AS CHILE'S WOMAN JOURNALISTOF THE YEAR. DIAZ WAS PICKED UP BY DINA RECENTLY ALONGWITH A COMPANION, ENGINEER JUAN CARLOS PERELMAN, 31. SHEWAS TAKEN TO THE VILLA GRIMALDI, A FORMER NIGHTCLUBREQUISITIONED BY DINA AND WRYLY DESCRIBED BY FORMERINMATES AS "LA DISCOTECA." THERE, ACCORDING TO A LOCALROMAN CATHOLIC PRIEST, SHE WAS TORTURED SO SEVERELY THAT,WHEN SHE FINALLY WAS TRANSFERRED TO THE TRES ALAMOSDETENTION CENTER, THE CAMP'S MILITARY DOCTOR REFUSED TOTAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR HER SURVIVAL.QUOTE: TRES ALAMOS IS MORE CONFORTABLE THAN THE VILLAGRIMALDI, BUT NOT MUCH. FEMALE PRISONERS ARE KEPT THREETO A CELL, SOMETIMES WITH THEIR BABIES. LAST MONTH, ONEBABY WAS DELIVERED BY CAESAREAN SECTION AT THE CAMP AFTERITS MOTHER, A FORMER MIRISTA, WENT INTO LABOR WHILE BEINGPAGE 03TORTURED.QUOTE: THE JUNTA'S TERRORIST CAMPAIGN IS NOT AIMED SOLELYAT REVOLUTIONARY GROUPS LIKE MIR, WHICH EMPLOYED VIOLENCEITSELF IN THE PAST. DINA AGENTS HAVE ARRESTED ORDINARYCHILEANS AFTER OVERHEARING THEM COMPLAIN ABOUT THE NATION'SRUNAWAY INFLATION--OR FOR NO APPARENT REASON. JUAN CARLOSPERELMAN, WHO WAS SEIZED WITH GLADYS DIAZ, IS THE SON OFAN INTELLECTUAL JEWISH FAMILY IN SANTIAGO AND HAS NEVERBEEN A MEMBER OF A POLITICAL PARTY. APPARENTLY BECAUSE OFHIS FRIENDSHIP WITH DIAZ, HE HAS BEEN HELD INCOMMUNICADOFOR TWO MONTHS, AND SOME MEMBERS OF HIS FAMILY FEAR THATHE HAS BEEN TORTURED. PERELMAN'S RELATIVES IN NEW YORKCITY HAVE INVOKED THE AID OF SENATORS JAMES BUCKLEY ANDJACOB JAVITS AND REPRESENTATIVES BELLA ABZUG AND EDWARDKOCH, AND THE U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS MADE INQUIRIES.THE CHILEAN INTERIOR MINISTRY DENIES THAT THE YOUNG MAN ISBEING HELD, BUT LAST WEEK A JUNTA OFFICIAL APPEARED TOREBUT THAT CLAIM WHEN HE TOLD ME THAT THE PERELMAN PROBLEM"MIGHT BE RESOLVED SOON."QUOTE: SO FAR, CHILE'S LEADERS DO NOT SEEM TO BE BOTHEREDBY CRITICISM OF THEIR METHODS. THEY TALK CALMLY OF THE"DECAY" OF THE UNITED STATES, AS EVIDENCED BY ITS ABANDON-MENT OF CAMBODIA AND SOUTH VIETNAM, AND REGARD CHILE AS ASOLITARY CRUSADER IN A WORLD MENACED BY MARXISM. MANYCHILEANS STILL SUPPORT THE GENERALS, PREFERRING PRESENTNATIONAL "ORDER" TO THE ECONOMIC CHAOS AND CORRUPTION THATMARKED THE LATE SALVADOR ALLENDE'S PRESIDENTIAL RULE."THE HORRORS HERE," SAYS A CHILEAN ATTORNEY, "ARE TOO GREATFOR MOST PEOPLE TO COMPREHEND."QUOTE: ONE OTHER ORWELLIAN TOUCH: LAST MARCH 14, A MANNAMED CARLOS ALBERTO CARRASCO MATUS WAS ARRESTED AT HOMEBY DINA AGENTS. CARRASCO MATUS WAS HIMSELF A DINAAGENT. HIS FATHER HAS OBTAINED A WRIT OF HABEASCORPUS, BUT THE SON HAS DISAPPEARED WITHOUT A TRACE ANDWITHOUT AN EXPLANATION INTO THE MAW OF THE ORGANIZATIONHE USED TO SERVE. UNQUOTE. 