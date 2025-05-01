From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Celebrating with guitars and music on May Day’s International Workers Day
Lynda Carson In Front Of Subway Guitars In Berkeley With Her Handmade Somogyi Inspired Acoustic Guitar!
Celebrating with guitars and music on May Day’s International Workers Day
By Lynda Carson - May 1, 2025
Oakland, CA - Today is a good day to celebrate with food, drink, good friends, guitars and music on May Day’s International Workers Day! Theres no telling what horrors and tyranny lie ahead tomorrow, or the next day to be unleashed on us because of the activities of the convicted felon Trump administration, and Neo-Nazi Elon Musk’s DOGE goons.
Today on May 1st, 2025, International Workers Day, locally in Oakland, San Francisco, the Bay Area, across the nation, and around the world, millions of people have hit the streets in protest against the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump’s agenda during the past 100 days attacking judges, the constitution, voting rights, immigrants, federal workers, federal agencies, women’s rights, the LGBTQ plus community, sanctuary cities, dei activities, seniors, veterans, those with disabilities, children, families, and the environment.
Trump, Elon Musk and DOGE have been doing everything possible to destroy the Social Security Administration, HUD, HUD’s subsidized housing programs for the poor, medicare, medicaid, food programs, the EPA, etc… A nonstop blitz of the convicted felon Trump’s unlawful terrifying actives attacking everything that is good in this country during the past 100 days.
I can only wonder how many other Americans hope and pray to “GOD” everyday that the convicted felon President Trump, Elon Musk, DOGE, and Trump’s rogues gallery of cabinet members. I worked in Hollywood years ago repairing guitars and stringed instruments at Guitar Villa, and Studio Instrument Rentals (S.I.R.).
Back in those days it felt wonderful to know that I was working on many guitars for professional musicians including the bass player for The Who, John Entwistle. Guitars that were used to play at concerts, in recording studios to record albums, performances at Sound Stages, and guitars for going on tour for the release of new albums by many different bands. The thought that the guitars that I was working on were being used to bring some wonderful fantastic music to millions of people locally, across the nation, and around the world was a really cool feeling. At times the musicians were very friendly and invited me to join them at recording sessions in some of the local recording studios in Hollywood, to watch them recording some music, which seemed absolutely incredible to me at the time.
Original Solo Acoustic Guitar Music Of Lynda Carson:
If interested, below are some links to some of my original music for those who may want to listen to it, or download it for free. Some of the music was played by using a 1986 Martin D-16 K (KOA) guitar, and some of the music was played on my beautiful handmade cutaway acoustic steel string “Somogyi Inspired Guitar.” See a few links below…
(Martin guitar)
Drifting On A Starry Night
Click below...
https://1drv.ms/u/s!ArOL54evbdbLiQKfojKPJEwQofgi
>>>>>>>
(Somogyi Inspired Guitar)
Phantom Visions
Click below...
https://1drv.ms/u/s!ArOL54evbdbLiQqphqmDRxEVr6J1
>>>>>>>
(Martin guitar)
Windy Sky
Click on a link below...
https://1drv.ms/u/s!ArOL54evbdbLiQbRIU59HLsi4Tob
>>>>>>>
(Martin guitar)
Pandemic Blues
Click below...
https://1drv.ms/u/s!ArOL54evbdbLiQSafiwRIkS4IdCu
>>>>>>>
(Somogyi Inspired Guitar)
Blue Thursday
Click on the link below...
https://1drv.ms/u/s!ArOL54evbdbLiHqIWBbAVfuFkm0I
>>>>>>>
(Martin guitar)
Harmonics On A Rainy Day
Click on the link below...
https://1drv.ms/u/s!ArOL54evbdbLiH5_hwp-aK0-1wsW
>>>>>>>
(Somogyi Inspired Guitar)
Moonlight Grace
Click below....
https://1drv.ms/u/s!ArOL54evbdbLiHVwgiv2QLFfIi1P
>>>>>>>
Subway Guitars In Berkeley:
Some of the photos included in this story were taken at Subway Guitars in Berkeley back in 2019 or 2020, that may include Fat Dog the owner of Subway Guitars, or myself, or Fat Dog and myself together, including Fat Dog playing in a few photos one of my handmade acoustic guitars that I built years ago. Fat Dog is cool.
Reportedly, Subway Guitars in Berkeley : This stomping ground for the greats has activist roots, https://www.berkeleyside.org/2018/08/15/subway-guitars-in-berkeley-this-stomping-ground-for-the-greats-has-activist-roots , or http://www.fatdogs-subwayguitars.com/shop-2 .
I have a great love of guitars and respect for handmade guitar builders, and musicians.
See a few links below…
Dream Guitar instruments…
https://www.dreamguitars.com/product-category/instruments/?new=1
Oakland’s famed Master Luthier, Ervin Somogyi’s 500th guitar on display
by Lynda Carson (tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com)
Mon, May 18, 2020 11:51PM
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/05/18/18833125.php
>>>>>>
A question and answer session with Oakland’s master luthier Ervin Somogyi
by Lynda Carson (tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com)
Sat, Jun 29, 2019 5:21AM
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/06/29/18824287.php
>>>>>>
Ervin Somogyi handmade guitars
https://esomogyi.com/
>>>>>>
Dustin Furlow playing Somogyi guitars
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dRdQHUfYhDc
>>>>>>
Roberto-Venn School of Luthiery
https://roberto-venn.com/
>>>>>>
The dreams of luthiers and guitar builders in the Bay Area
by Lynda Carson (tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com)
Tue, Jun 25, 2019 12:11AM
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/06/25/18824219.php
>>>>>>
The beautiful sound of vintage guitars
by Lynda Carson (tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com)
Thu, Jan 2, 2020 8:19PM
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/01/02/18829401.php
>>>>>>
Coronavirus effects on Bay Area guitar builders and musicians
by Lynda Carson (tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com)
Sat, Mar 28, 2020 12:22AM
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/03/28/18831877.php
>>>>>>
Postponement of Woodstock Invitational Luthiers Showcase concerns local luthiers
by Lynda Carson (tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com)
Tue, Jul 28, 2020 7:29PM
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/07/28/18835476.php
>>>>>>
Mariah Parker's Indo Latin Jazz Ensemble Packs Yoshi's in Oakland
By Lynda Carson Special to the Planet
Thursday September 03, 2009 - 12:20:00 PM
https://www.berkeleydailyplanet.com/issue/2009-09-03/article/33689
Lynda Carson may be reached at Newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
